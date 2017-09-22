Elizabeth Moss' swearing at the Emmys was a Scientologist version of "Down with the Homies"
-Moss swore twice after she won Best Actress in a Drama series
Elisabeth Moss' Emmy-night swearing has a storied tradition in Scientology, say insiders https://t.co/YXP48qJSzm pic.twitter.com/Psf0Vms3EZ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2017
-Former scientologist and friend of Moss says it was not a random moment of someone swearing when excited
-Scientologists are advised to talk to people on " their level" i.e talk like normies thus for a lot of scientologists this means throwing around swear words.
-They believe if you talk in your normal level the average person won't understand.
-Not all people are subject to this, homosexuals for example, are to be spoken to on a higher level which can be expressed by being aggresive.(Think Tom Cruise telling Matt Lauer he is being glib).
-Moss does post a fair few photos of herself with her middle finger raised on her Instagram
-The Emmy win was well received by the church after the "PR problems" brought by Leah Remini
-Moss was born and
Source:
