DCTV 4-Way Crossover Revealed

i guess.



it'll be budget as fuck like everything else and ill watch it all the same. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see kid flash is missing from the poster. i just know keiynan hasn't been filming in ages and i thought he was back in canada now tho, so i figured he'd be in the crossover, but? surely he wouldn't miss his sister's wedding, but i would think they'd have kid flash on there if they have killer frost and vibe...



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh dang that's a good point.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really wanna know whats going on with keiynan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100% not here for westallen butyaas at more cheesey crossovers Reply

Thread

Link

Where's Laurel/Black Siren tho? Reply

Thread

Link

not going to be a part of it i assume Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lets hope not.



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks like a mess but i'll probably enjoy it all the same. the only crossover i haven't really liked is the second one when they were setting up legends of tomorrow - because the hawks and vandal were a terrible focus. Reply

Thread

Link

So is this gonna be their janky version of the Crime Syndicate? Reply

Thread

Link

They should've done the Crime Syndicate the. More interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t wait! Westallen wedding plus some nice Barry and Oliver scenes, what’s not to love?! Reply

Thread

Link

Wait...so they're actually going to bring their gross Nazi show to live action AND we're going to have to see the fake Canary? DCTV is a mess.

Reply

Thread

Link

is this their way of bringing the ray into the live action?! Reply

Thread

Link

At least Felicity isn't on this poster. Would have been nice to have Martian ManHunter have his own blurb too. Reply

Thread

Link

Hot Reply

Thread

Link