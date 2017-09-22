DCTV 4-Way Crossover Revealed
Crisis on Earth-X, the 4-part crossover event, begins November 27 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/kaiRjK51Ki— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) September 22, 2017
Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends unite for 'Crisis on Earth X' crossover https://t.co/ktQ4KQzucj— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 22, 2017
-everyone's in town for the westallen wedding
-villains of earth-x (where cw seed animated show The Ray takes place) crash the festivities with a "deadly agenda"
source / source
it'll be budget as fuck like everything else and ill watch it all the same.
Edited at 2017-09-22 07:11 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-22 07:27 pm (UTC)
I wish I loved myself.