Kermit responds to Chrissy Teigen saying she is glad she did not go through with Kermit tattoo

lol this is actually adorable Reply

Thread

Link





i just got my first and likely only tattoo last week. it's a teeeeeeeny tiny venus/female symbol. the tattoo artist printed it out to show it to me and initially printed out the MALE symbol. i probably should've walked out then-and-there lol, but i loved his line work and it only took 10 minutes. i'm happy with it.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that entire banana bread thing yesterday was hilarious. if i had been in nyc, she could've had my roommate's browning bananas lol.i just got my first and likely only tattoo last week. it's a teeeeeeeny tiny venus/female symbol. the tattoo artist printed it out to show it to me and initially printed out the MALE symbol. i probably should've walked out then-and-there lol, but i loved his line work and it only took 10 minutes. i'm happy with it. Reply

Thread

Link

love your shoes and the tattoo is cute too



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I followed the banana bread adventure all night, lol. The first exchange, the plot twist not enough bananas, the 2nd banana exchange, the dog dressed as a bellhop. The random 25 bottles of A1 sauce. She brings the entertainment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and it doesn't feel contrived. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the dog dressed as a bellhop had me cackling. she's hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it a lot! i love dainty tattoos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the banana bread thing was so funny, especially how 4 hours later she was like "i really really hate to say this...... but i need one more banana" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who's looking at the tattoo? LOOK AT THOSE SASSY SHOES! Love 'em.



I like the tattoo, as well, I just said, "Ooooh, shoes!" out loud and had to share. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oooohh i like this tat. i was playing with the idea to get something like this or maybe "females are strong as hell" somewhere on my body. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

love your tattoo! very pretty & understated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it! Can't say I could over pull off a tattoo, but minimal, tiny tattoos are so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chrissy's mom is hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i love everything abt this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





eta: i think kimsungkyu



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:07 pm (UTC) i love seeing non-asian people with shitty chinese/japanese tattoos that are complete gibberish. that's what you get for getting a tat in a language you don't understand!eta: i thinkshowed me some watercolor tats that look gorgeous but iirc those are supposed to age really badly? Reply

Thread

Link

One semester I sat next to an Asian girl behind this white guy with a Chinese tattoo on his arm that was visible pretty much the whole semester and I noticed the girl would smile at him almost every class and I thought she liked him. So anyway halfway through the semester she goes "Hey, what does your tattoo mean?" and he says "Oh, it means 'Hold on to hope'" and cause she knew I was a shady bitch she leaned over to me and said "I wanted to know what he thinks it means. It actually says "steamed dumplings" and I diiiied.



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it always food, why not 'hey sucker' or 'duck duck goat'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my hubby has a tattoo from Thailand, done in Thai... and we often joke that its 100% NOT what he and all his buddies asked for. I low-key want to snag a photo of it one day and find out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, my watercolour tattoos are around 4-5 y/o and they still look pretty darn amazing.

I shine away from the sun and moisturise that shit like nobody's businesss though.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had a friend in uni who had a tattoo of the arabic spelling of "i love you" made. at least she thought that's what she got. it was supposed to be a surprise for her boyfriend, who is half-egyptian. anyway, apparently she got home and he told her that i didn't say "i love you" but was basically non-sense. they went to the tattoo studio and found out that the guy who did it didn't even speak arabic (in her defence he told her he did) and didn't bother to look it up, just wrote arabic-looking gibberish. she got a cover-up for free. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always said I'd never do that, but then I was in Bali and got a tattoo the guy told me was the Balinese symbol for good luck lol. I was drunk and probably a bit stoned, ok?????



After I got home I got really paranoid that it said something like "smelly foreigner" but when I google "Good Luck Balinese" I get the same symbol so phew... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have watercolor tats and they are still as vibrant two years later as they were when I got them. A good artist will be able to do a good enough job that it shouldn’t be a problem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





don't really have regrets but i kind of want to get this as the next one Reply

Thread

Link

This is beautiful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a very cool design. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gorgeous. I've been mulling over a tat design I'd want, and this is so very close to what i imagined. Yesss inspiration! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg this is so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's pretty cool. who do you have in mind for it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Chrissy do anything else besides her twitter career? Reply

Thread

Link

Writes cookbooks, cooks from said cookbooks, hosts Lip Sync Battle, models, parents a 16-month-old, etc. etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she posts on Instagram too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I was about to say this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Multi social threat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I shouldn't be surprised that Kermit has a Twitter (and verified, at that!) but I somehow am?



Never got any tatts but I thought about getting some generic tribal shit when my stretch marks came in (so definitely around the late '90s) and thought about some sort of winged back piece. I don't know how seriously because I hate needles and can't think of wanting to put something on my body forever that I wouldn't eventually get sick of seeing and can't rub off. Reply

Thread

Link

I have the word "dizzy" for the Goo Goo Dolls album on my lower stomach that I got 13 years ago that I wouldn't say I regret per se, but I don't love it anymore. I got "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live" from HP on my shoulder 8.5 years ago though and I am still obsessed with it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, I have a tattoo on my lower back (the "tramp stamp" area) that I got on a whim because I wanted to know what it would feel like. Since I can't actually see it I don't mind too much, but I'm just not a tattoo person.



Love seeing them on other people, though. Reply

Thread

Link

What's it of? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, well, I was really into socialist politics at the time, so it's a red star, about two inches wide. I had just turned 18, and it was a dumb idea.



My politics haven't changed but I would never get a political tattoo, or really any tattoo, today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought about getting my college greek letters tattooed on me. THANK GOD I DIDN'T. Reply

Thread

Link





Second, I have 1 tattoo. Just got it at the beginning of August. It's a modified sounds wave of my husband saying "I love you." And I love it. Healing was great too. Never scabbed and only itched a tiny bit the second day.



First off, I fucking love Kermit.Second, I have 1 tattoo. Just got it at the beginning of August. It's a modified sounds wave of my husband saying "I love you." And I love it. Healing was great too. Never scabbed and only itched a tiny bit the second day. Reply

Thread

Link

That is really unique and special. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. I wanted it for a few years but finally got around to getting it last month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so cool! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





that's goddamn beautiful wowthat's goddamn beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh I love this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow i love this! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is really creative <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's so awesome. I love that idea. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's really cool and well done. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's really cool and unique! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is cute tbh.



i want to get more tattoos but my mom won't let me lmao Reply

Thread

Link

same on the last line plus I need more money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no tattoos because I can't find anything that means enough to me to tattoo on me permanently.



I used to want song lyrics across my hip bones because some girl on America's Next Top Model had that placement lol. Reply

Thread

Link









i love him but i'm glad i didn't lol. now i want something from my favorite book we have always lived in the castle but idk what. i need to do a reread for inspiration! for a brief period of time i thought about getting conan's cartoon facei love him but i'm glad i didn't lol. now i want something from my favorite book we have always lived in the castle but idk what. i need to do a reread for inspiration! Reply

Thread

Link

omg I wanted this as a tattoo so bad when I was 14. Ages 12-21 I was the BIGGEST Conan stan lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same here. i wanted this back in 2010 when all the leno drama was happening so i got even more ott for conan. :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm always weary of any kind of celebrity/music tattoo because i read about that guy from lost prophets that was a child rapist and a lot of his fans had his signature tattooed on their bodies/lyrics. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I only have one tattoo, got it 2 years ago and I know I'll always love it. My next one is going to be a matching tattoo with my mom so I'll love it forever too.

I saw this one a few days ago and I kinda want it but I won't lol



Reply

Thread

Link

I like this!



I wouldn't get it though, I prefer colour tattoos to sort of fade into the skin more (if that makes any sense) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a mild obsession with The Lion King so I got all ~heart eyes, motherfucker! when I saw this. But I don't know if I'll ever get a color tattoo, I love looking at them (like yours) but I'm afraid they'll turn into a blob. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh my god i love this style tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. this work is incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is so well done!



My mom wants matching tattoos, too - I'm kind of eh on that, but honestly I don't think she'll ever do it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If I was white, I might've gotten this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link