Kermit responds to Chrissy Teigen saying she is glad she did not go through with Kermit tattoo
Source
Chrissy Teigen got "low key dissed" by Kermit the Frog on Twitter: https://t.co/gdWMlvJQVB pic.twitter.com/B4J1JIIF1k— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 22, 2017
Source 1 | Source 2
- Chrissy Teigen asked the Internet about tattoos they wanted, but never got. Her answer: "Mine is Kermit."
- Famous Muppet Kermit the Frog reponded to her answer: "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don’t feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo."
- To which Teigen replied: "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now."
Source 1 | Source 2
Do you have any tattoo
i just got my first and likely only tattoo last week. it's a teeeeeeeny tiny venus/female symbol. the tattoo artist printed it out to show it to me and initially printed out the MALE symbol. i probably should've walked out then-and-there lol, but i loved his line work and it only took 10 minutes. i'm happy with it.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-09-22 07:07 pm (UTC)
I like the tattoo, as well, I just said, "Ooooh, shoes!" out loud and had to share.
eta: i think kimsungkyu showed me some watercolor tats that look gorgeous but iirc those are supposed to age really badly?
Edited at 2017-09-22 07:07 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-22 07:15 pm (UTC)
I shine away from the sun and moisturise that shit like nobody's businesss though.
After I got home I got really paranoid that it said something like "smelly foreigner" but when I google "Good Luck Balinese" I get the same symbol so phew...
I have watercolor tats and they are still as vibrant two years later as they were when I got them. A good artist will be able to do a good enough job that it shouldn’t be a problem.
Never got any tatts but I thought about getting some generic tribal shit when my stretch marks came in (so definitely around the late '90s) and thought about some sort of winged back piece. I don't know how seriously because I hate needles and can't think of wanting to put something on my body forever that I wouldn't eventually get sick of seeing and can't rub off.
Love seeing them on other people, though.
My politics haven't changed but I would never get a political tattoo, or really any tattoo, today.
Second, I have 1 tattoo. Just got it at the beginning of August. It's a modified sounds wave of my husband saying "I love you." And I love it. Healing was great too. Never scabbed and only itched a tiny bit the second day.
that's goddamn beautiful
Bigger pic
i want to get more tattoos but my mom won't let me lmao
I used to want song lyrics across my hip bones because some girl on America's Next Top Model had that placement lol.
i love him but i'm glad i didn't lol. now i want something from my favorite book we have always lived in the castle but idk what. i need to do a reread for inspiration!
I saw this one a few days ago and I kinda want it but I won't lol
I wouldn't get it though, I prefer colour tattoos to sort of fade into the skin more (if that makes any sense)
My mom wants matching tattoos, too - I'm kind of eh on that, but honestly I don't think she'll ever do it.
and sadly, tattoo artists in our country suck tbh lmao
ok maybe they don't but only one style rules here, so pretty things like the one you shared above you won't find anywhere.