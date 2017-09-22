ONTD Roundup

I did not realize that Kelly Clarkson made a dig at Christina Aguilera on Z100.



22:48



I FOUND A VIDEO FOR YOU.



.@SenJohnMcCain: "I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal." pic.twitter.com/sjozDuGODo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 22 September 2017

sidebar, i'm just gonna plant this right here and go happy dance Reply

Not a dig at all.

However Kelly needs to speak to younger artists about these instances Reply

Well, today is my last day being on the insurance for someone else's car (I don't have one yet) as as stressful as I find driving, I'm gonna miss being able to just get in the car and go.



Unrelated but I'm re-watching RPDR AS2 and I just know I'm gonna get as mad as I did when it first aired lol. Reply

officially closed on the house yesterday morning! AWWW YISSSSS!!



(•_•)

<) )╯I'm

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> A

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> homeowner

/ \

Welcome to home ownership sis!





It sucks! But it's the best!

It's a club I'll never be a part of. Reply

ty bb! yea...already have renovations lined up as soon as current tenants move out. i didnt realize how equity worked until recently (i grew up with bad financial literacy skills :(). then that made me realize how much we throw away each year on rent.

Congrats sis!

Yessssssssss! Congrats

congrats! you may feel like you just spent a lot of money but JUST WAIT.



it's hella fun though. except I've had my house 6 weeks and haven't finished painting. oops.

Congrats, we bought our first house a couple months ago. Still have to fence it in, ugh...

CONGRATSSS!!!!!



Do you have to paint or anything like that before moving in?

I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who responded to my comment yesterday about my dog's separation anxiety ❤️ I'm going to try some of your tips out. I would never want to re-home him so hopefully we can make something work.



This of course all started right before my weekend trip and he's headed to my Mom's tomorrow. But luckily my Mom, Stepdad and his Mother will all be there the whole time. I think for him he likes being able to see someone is still with him so hopefully that helps.

good luck bb! My dog is SO much better when she stays with people she knows. I've boarded her before and she came home and peed on the bed. This last time I went on vacation she stayed with my family and now she's welcomed herself onto their couch.

This is the first roundup I've been able to be in since Monday. This whole week has been a whirlwind and disorienting.



Getting up at 5 am to catch a plane and spend barely a day in San Francisco is something I don't need to do on a regular basis.

congrats on being an auntie!

bought some goodies from petsmart for my new potential foster cat, and then saw a majority of the items on amazon for significantly cheaper, like i should've known. returned the items a few hours later and it was the same cashier lol



anyway, my boss is gone so i'm doing shit today at work. love it

Petsmart is always super expensive unless you can hit them when what you need is onsale. They frustrate me with it lol

i bought an item for $47, it was $19 on amazon. like they need to be real, they're competing with online retailers AND big box stores. and they don't even price match amazon which they def should. the only reason i even shop at academy is bc they price match amazon.

When are you getting the foster kitty? Have you fostered before?

I'm sad because Walk the Moon's new single dropped this morning and the song is OK but the video is a mess. Like a hipster film school project with problematic overtones mess. Reply

The Hayden Christiansen post from last night was really illuminating because I had no idea so many people felt never learning to compromise in relationships wasn't something you needed to do.



Like I'm a home body myself - and do spend most of my time off there - but that he couldn't do things like go to weddings or even receptions seemed RIDICULOUS to me. You HAVE to learn to compromise and I'd argue it's more unfair to expect someone to always stay home with you for literally everything. Reply

i hate going to weddings too but sometimes you just suck it up and do something you're not crazy about for the sake of other people. that's part of being a functioning adult. lmao ikr. it's one thing if you have genuine anxiety issues but there were a number of ppl in that post who were all "well i hate going to weddings so i don't see the problem with this, #teamhayden ~"i hate going to weddings too but sometimes you just suck it up and do something you're not crazy about for the sake of other people. that's part of being a functioning adult. Reply

I also have anxiety and I hate going to public things with my bf because he always leaves me alone. I try to go every time if something big like a wedding happens because you do that for your partner. But other times I think that he will have more fun spending time with his friends without having to care for me. Reply

Yea and if you're waiting for someone to come along who is exactly like you are so you don't have to compromise, good luck lmao Reply

Tbh it really explained why half of ONTD is always complaining about being single Reply

it seems weird to me that so many of the commenters felt like she had to understand him and compromise to his feelings, but not the other way around? and this is coming from a huge homebody. I love being at home but I also like going out and if I were with someone that never wanted to go out with me I wouldn't like it. It sounds like he has anxiety issues (again, like me so I understand) but I don't get why people disregarded her point of view. Reply

Not going to weddings with me is a total deal breaker to me. Like, going to a wedding by yourself because your SO has social anxiety? Big fat no.



And someone even THINKING that it'd be okay for me to go to a wedding by myself is just so fucking insulting oh my god. Reply

No surprise. A lot of people here and everywhere are unwilling to compromise. Reply

Depends on the situation and the people, tbh. Personally, someone who wants you to ~compromise~ by putting yourself in situations that are incredibly uncomfortable for you is a pretty big dealbreaker. I would absolutely resent my partner for doing that, and I absolutely try to never put pressure on my spouse to put herself in uncomfortable situations to please me.



I avoid so many events because I am easily overstimulated by loud, overlapping voices in close quarters and it takes me days to recover. Luckily I have a partner who understands that I can't do a lot of specifically social events for my own physical and mental well-being without guilting me or attempting to manipulate me.



The way people talk about compromise here definitely answers a lot of questions about why so many ONTD-ers seem to have unhappy relationships. Reply

It all comes down to supporting your partner. If your partner is totally cool- or even prefers- going to events on their own, cool! If your partner is going to feel crummy because they're along, then that sucks and is putting your feeling over your partner. Reply

ikr?



plus i felt like a big weirdo because i love being invited to big events like weddings, lol. sometimes i feel like a lot of ontd just stay home all day if they can and never go out and experience stuff, idk. Reply

My Dad has no friends and no social activity in his life and never has. If he had his way my Mum would be the same. Thankfully she has a life completely separate from him. Reply

ifkr? I saw those first few comments saying he did nothing wrong and closed the tab. Reply

i agree 100%. there is no 'perfect person.' and trust me, having someone exactly like you gets real old real fast. you need that opposite trait to make you better, and you make the other person better. it works both ways. Reply

i'm applying to grad school and a professor agreed to write a letter of recommendation for me. i've asked him for his work email twice to submit with my apps so that the schools could then contact him to provide the letter, but he hasn't done so. he responded to my email saying that he'd prepare a draft for my review and that we could tweak so idk if he's waiting until he prepares the letter before he gives me the email or if he just didn't see my request... but i need the email now, i can't submit the app w/o it! how much more can i (gently) push/prod him to just give me the email so i can get that part of the app out of the way?



god these recommendation letters are the worst part of grad school bc you have to rely on other ppl coming through



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:42 pm (UTC)

I have to ask three professors who I haven't spoken to in 5+ years for a rec for my grad school application. I'm nervous and I've been putting it off lol. The application is due December 15th but it's best to ask the professors early like now lol. I just feel like they won't remember me or they won't even respond. Reply

lol i had to resort to asking professors i had online classes with because i've been out of school for over a decade so i knew my undergrad profs wouldn't remember shit. i'm also asking my old boss for a rec too since they say academic or professional. they can't expect all academic references for older applicants! Reply

i hate this part too. -_-

When I applied for my Master's the schools required us to have our professors write letters that they would seal themselves and then sign their names and the last 4 digits of their SSN where the envelope seal was, it was an absolutely miserable experience and I stupidly decided to start my application process after I had moved away so my Fed Ex bills were insane trying to get those letters. Reply

This is the worst part of grad school applications. I've been out of school for a decade. My mentor passed away, and my other professor that I was close to has left academia. Like, what the fuck am I supposed to do? Reply

I'm thinking of going to grad school, and god I wish I had kept in contact with more profs. my fave prof and I touch base occasionally, but I got a terrible mark in his class (it was a difficult language class and he helped me a lot so I don't think he thinks badly of me for getting bad grades, but I'd feel weird asking for an academic reference) and I worry that the profs in classes I got 80s or 90s in wouldn't remember me... Reply

i had to get recommendation letters when i did a semester abroad and i asked an instructor who said she would, but then never did and never responded!!! luckily, i found another teacher, but i sent the first one a passive aggressive email about how it was okay, i didn't need her to do one anymore, lol. she didn't respond to that either... Reply

i hope this doesn't sound condescending b/c you've probably thought of it, but wouldn't a prof's work email be available on the university website? i can almost always find prof's contacts through the faculty sections... Reply

Urgh, I'm in the application process as well, it's so fucking annoying.



I have no idea how to access my ACT scores and my college requires it, I took that shit 5 years ago why does it even matter? urgh.

I realized last night that my mom is turning 60 next year. I can't believe it.



My mom turned 64 this year and she doesn't look a day over 54. It's always hard to believe when your parents are getting older. Reply

Mine is too and it's really disorienting. My mom's supposed to be in her 40s! Time's a bitch. Reply

Right? I always tell people my mom is 53 for like YEARS now and then like she's not? And so I'm confused with the topic of my mom getting older because no thank you? Reply

sdfghj my colourpop order got lost in the mail and I'm v mad.

My favorite professor from college asked me to write her a letter of recommendation for her tenure promotion file and I'm pretty honored. I had her for 2 classes and they both changed my life. She saw me through my research for undergrad and we've kept in contact a lot since.



I'm sure she asked a bunch of students, but I still feel all :''').

aww <3 i'm sure you are special to her

I GOT MEDICALLY CLEARED FOR THE PEACE CORPS!!!! YAYYYYY



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:43 pm (UTC)

congrats!!! what are your plans?

I'm leaving for Thailand in January. I've been keeping it under wraps because even when you're invited you still have to get medically and legally cleared but now it's real! Ahh.



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:51 pm (UTC)

CONGRATS YOU WEIRDO EVEN IF YOU'RE ABANDONING US

Omg that's so awesome, congratulations!!!!!!!

aw congrats bb!

Congrats! I have a couple friends who have done PC and though it was insanely challenging, they don't regret doing it and made friends for life.

very exciting!! a couple of my friends are doing peace corps right now and it looks like they're having a really interesting time. good luck bb!!

Congratulations! I've never been in a mentally stable enough place to commit to something that difficult for that long, so I'm very impressed by those who do. I hope you have an amazing experience and achieve all you want to while you're there.

congrats omg!

I'm working alone today and it's sooooooo nice. I'm a receptionist so I don't do much unless customers are around and we're slow today and I love it. I can blast my music, do some calisthenics, focus on my writing, I'm in heaven today!



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:42 pm (UTC)

Keeping writing! Write your heart out!

Thanks! That's the best advice to give a writer. "Just keep fucking doing it, you little bitch" (this is what I tell myself haha).



I'm applying to grad school for creative writing and I'm currently re-outlining a script that I wrote 3 years ago that I want to refurbish and send in for my application submission. Luckily I only have to submit the first 25 pages by December 15th which is totes plausible. Reply

I really want to get the Scream movies collection when I get paid. All 4 for $27 on Amazon. Reply

Good deal! I bought all three of mine separately but they were cheap

