ONTD Roundup

For Thursday, September 21, 2017:
- KJ Apa involved in late night car crash, sparking protests on set of Riverdale
- 'It' set to break all-time horror record; Stephen King turns 70
- Melissa Joan Hart Complains Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation
- White sorority girls under fire for rapping the n-word in Kanye's "Gold Digger"
- Nicki Doesn't Know Who Shawn Mendes Is
- Ariel Winter turned heads with her eye-popping look while walking around town with boyfriend
- 'Stupidly politically correct society is the death of comedy', warns veteran comedian Mel Brooks
Help me out, sis. Where specifically does she shade her
However Kelly needs to speak to younger artists about these instances
Unrelated but I'm re-watching RPDR AS2 and I just know I'm gonna get as mad as I did when it first aired lol.
(•_•)
<) )╯I'm
/ \
\(•_•)
( (> A
/ \
(•_•)
<) )> homeowner
/ \
It sucks! But it's the best!
it's hella fun though. except I've had my house 6 weeks and haven't finished painting. oops.
Do you have to paint or anything like that before moving in?
This of course all started right before my weekend trip and he's headed to my Mom's tomorrow. But luckily my Mom, Stepdad and his Mother will all be there the whole time. I think for him he likes being able to see someone is still with him so hopefully that helps.
Getting up at 5 am to catch a plane and spend barely a day in San Francisco is something I don't need to do on a regular basis.
anyway, my boss is gone so i'm doing shit today at work. love it
Like I'm a home body myself - and do spend most of my time off there - but that he couldn't do things like go to weddings or even receptions seemed RIDICULOUS to me. You HAVE to learn to compromise and I'd argue it's more unfair to expect someone to always stay home with you for literally everything.
i hate going to weddings too but sometimes you just suck it up and do something you're not crazy about for the sake of other people. that's part of being a functioning adult.
And someone even THINKING that it'd be okay for me to go to a wedding by myself is just so fucking insulting oh my god.
I avoid so many events because I am easily overstimulated by loud, overlapping voices in close quarters and it takes me days to recover. Luckily I have a partner who understands that I can't do a lot of specifically social events for my own physical and mental well-being without guilting me or attempting to manipulate me.
The way people talk about compromise here definitely answers a lot of questions about why so many ONTD-ers seem to have unhappy relationships.
plus i felt like a big weirdo because i love being invited to big events like weddings, lol. sometimes i feel like a lot of ontd just stay home all day if they can and never go out and experience stuff, idk.
god these recommendation letters are the worst part of grad school bc you have to rely on other ppl coming through
Edited at 2017-09-22 04:42 pm (UTC)
I have no idea how to access my ACT scores and my college requires it, I took that shit 5 years ago why does it even matter? urgh.
I'm sure she asked a bunch of students, but I still feel all :''').
Edited at 2017-09-22 04:43 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-22 04:51 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-22 04:42 pm (UTC)
I'm applying to grad school for creative writing and I'm currently re-outlining a script that I wrote 3 years ago that I want to refurbish and send in for my application submission. Luckily I only have to submit the first 25 pages by December 15th which is totes plausible.