Anthony Scaramucci cohosts The View and the Little Big Town performs
Who would've thought that Anthony Scaramucci would appear on the View and even cohost it? Well, he hits the hot topics with the panel. We've got Joy, Sara, Sunny and Paula to talk about a study that finished about why do we dislike some people. The Mooch also talks about who he disliked at the White House during his 11 day tenure.
The Mooch claps back at Sean Spicer who criticized him in an interview by Paula for ABC News. During this segment, he talks about his time in the White House. He also takes meets Mario Cantone who has impersonated the Mooch.
It wasn't all about the Mooch as The Little Big Town appears on The View to promote their new CD, The Breaker. They also talk about their Hollywood Walk of Fame star and their upcoming tour. They perform When Someone Stops Loving You.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
At least once again to say, 2018 better DELIVER in regards to dem investigation going on as we speak.
i'm sorry.
Ice them all out ffs.
BUT, weren't they just saying the other day that people that work in this administration (Sean Spicer, etc) shouldn't be given more opportunities and should have to answer for their bad decisions. They should be shunned from society.
Also McCain says he's gonna vote "NO" on Kill Bill Vol. whatever # we're at now, but I don't trust the man, so I'll believe it when I see it.
1. Taking out Spicer.
2. Giving Mario Cantone another chance to shine.