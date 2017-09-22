Anthony Scaramucci cohosts The View and the Little Big Town performs

they're all gonna turn on each other and it'll be funny to watch. that said, watching all this is just making me cry. stop inviting these pieces of shit on your shows!! Reply

Seriously

MET Raylan, MTE.

😂😂 I fucking love this scene

Perfect gif.

king olyphant ❤

lol A+ gif usage

LMAOOOOOOOOOOO @ Sean Spicer saying The Mooch was terrible at his job - he actually had a somewhat coherent shell of a plan to improve relations between the press and White House before he got coked out of his gourde and gave us the most beautiful political phoner in history. He was there for 10 glorious (ly awful) days and managed to take down both Spicer AND Preibus. Rehire ha and take down the rest of the administration! Reply

right??? lol. that sad potato can go boil himself. he, of all people, shouldn't be talking about incompetency. Reply

I hate that all these ex-Trump staffers now get to go on all the talk shows and late shows and be all cute and "aw shucks that administration was a mess!1!! lulz". Like no, you knew what a clusterfuck this admin was/was going to be when you agreed. Fuck you, go crawl back into the pit of hell that you slithered out from. Reply

I thought we'd actually escape it because there was a lot of radio silence after Spicer and Mooch left and I had just heard Spicer was turned down big time by Fox News for a consultant gig. Little did I know a few days later it would kick up into high gear. Part of me would still take a tiny bit of sick pleasure in Scaramucci being uncensored in a Big Brother situation but I also realize that the "this should be entertaining" mind set is partially why we're in this hellscape. Reply

this particular administration being an incompetent disaster has been pretty much the only pro Reply

Fuck networks for using people like him and giving them platforms in the media. They don't deserve any of this. They had Spicer at the Emmys, and now this? Gosh, this country is so laughable at this point; it's embarrassing... Reply

THIS

Reply

k

it's all a farce. colbert, samantha bee, these old cackling hens. all of them saying how dangerous and evil this administration is and then giving them a platform a week later for ratings and exposure while they toss out softball questions. mess Reply

Who did Samantha Bee have on her show? Reply

and then they act like they're leading the resistance. they can all fuck off Reply

Seriously. I feel like there's nothing to gain at that point in getting further exposure now. Like, nothing good ever comes out of it.



At least once again to say, 2018 better DELIVER in regards to dem investigation going on as we speak. Reply

my fucking thoughts exactly. but who did sam bee interview? i don't like her show for various reasons but i don't think she bolstered any of these shitstains' platforms. Reply

trash. stop giving these shrinky dicks a platform. hound them out of america with pitchforks. Reply

LoL <3

i meant the media, not u, doge. u can do no wrong

Sorry eyes! <3

u are so sweet, lol <3

i love shibe memes

lol can you pronounce messiah like that?

Why are they giving these idiots a platform?



Ice them all out ffs. Reply

Havent watched the clips, so don't know how they treat him.



BUT, weren't they just saying the other day that people that work in this administration (Sean Spicer, etc) shouldn't be given more opportunities and should have to answer for their bad decisions. They should be shunned from society. Reply

The one person I felt bad for in the Mooch mess is that impersonator. He probably thought he had at least a little job security.



Also McCain says he's gonna vote "NO" on Kill Bill Vol. whatever # we're at now, but I don't trust the man, so I'll believe it when I see it. Reply

never trust a republican, ever. i won't feel safe until oct 1 (and not even then, really. they will keep on trying to repeal the aca until the end of time lol) Reply

theyll pull the bill if they dont have the votes. if mccain saying no gets others to do the same the bill is dead. susan collins already said shes leaning against it. Reply

I'm thankful to Scaramucci for two things:



1. Taking out Spicer.

2. Giving Mario Cantone another chance to shine. Reply

Omg I always think of Mario when the mooch is mentioned and how I hoped it would last longer just for him

lol mccain saying no again.

STOP GIVING THESE SCUMBAGS AIRTIME!!

