yayy congrats on the first post!!! :D

I really like her new album. Hungry is a bop Reply

Thanks! Yeah, as much as the former teen in me loves her first album, I can't say the same for this one. I do like "You Already Know" now that I found an edit without Nicki Minaj. I like "Enchanté," but I feel so bad for saying that her son ruined a bit of it for me lmao Reply

i kinda like that red wig Reply

DELIVERING BEYONCE SELF TITLED LEVELS OF VISUALS Reply

where tf did she get this budget for this project? Reply

mte lol. when are you going to post an ontd original again btw sis? Reply

Me thinks some of her own money went into this which is a bit sad Reply

Is it really though? In my opinion established successful artists should fund videos for songs their label doesn't feel like spending money on a video for. If she truly is putting her money into this then I commend her cause either way at least the songs will have videos and over time the views will accumulate and she'll still be getting paid. Thankfully she didn't do the mistake Lana Del Rey and Tove Lo did by releasing 20-30 minute videos leading to really low views. Reply

LMAO Reply

she hasn't released an album in a decade so she's probably splitting the budget with her label a bit. Reply

She should release Tension and save pop music this year. Reply

tension!!!! Kylie VIBES Reply

tension is such a bop Reply

honestly. Fergie saved pop music this year. Reply

save it til morning is the best song purely because its just big girls dont cry. Reply

Another madonna stan. So it’s 4 of you guys here now?



oh Reply

I wouldn't say I'm a stan, but she is someone I admire just by reading her life story and her accomplishments. I love her and her music (last good album was COADF), but I am aware she can be problematic. If I could, I would love to have a talk with her and educate ha.



Also, even though I am a new member here, I've been reading this blog since 2012, and let's just say that I am aware of the stans here and the reputation they've made for themselves. I have read and liked your comments in the past, too! :) But yeah, I'm not much of a stan, since stans can be a bit too much. I've been on a J.Lo, Kylie, Janet, and Britney craze lately, though! My taste is eclectic. Reply

awww henny i love u but there is nothing eclectic about listening to j.lo, kylie, Janet and Britney Reply

I like Madonna too bb. Confessions is such a great album. Reply

I was just joking and being petty! 😜



I’m also on the same boat as you. I like ha and she’s done a lot for the lgbt community and she’s a strong woman in the business but she turned me off when she started talking shit about Lady Gaga and all the problematic things she’s done recently



I love Britney! J.Lo, Kylie and Janet are cool too 😚😚



And to me Ray of Light is a masterpiece omg



Edited at 2017-09-22 06:13 pm (UTC) Reply

I love Madonna too ❤️



Welcome Reply

This is such a cute response, omg <3 Reply

LOL .....sometimes I'm amazed at Madonna and sometimes she makes me cringe. I need to decide if I'm a fan or not once and for all. Reply

Is that Jay Hernandez?? *fans self* Reply

I listened through her new album today (or rather listened to snippets here and there). I didn't like it. The sound doesn't work with her voice. And the tracks sound so similar... Reply

Aww Jay Hernandez. I always have a soft spot for him and the song was...okay. Reply

I like him and... can't remember if I've ever seen him in anything xD Reply

lol He is definitely the kind where he's been in everything, but still has a "Don't I know you from somewhere" career. Reply

If you saw Suicide Squad, he was Diablo. Reply

I had a big crush on him when he was on Hang Time. :) Reply

whos fergie Reply

former vocalist of no doubt Reply

singer of the 5x platinum grammy award winning album The Dutchess. Try again. Reply

A Grammy winner, you wouldn't be familiar. Reply

the duchess of york Reply

did josh cheat on her?? :c Reply

many many times Reply

Yeah, unfortunately. BlindGossip (taken with a grain of salt) suggested that. It's a shame because I thought it was cute that they met on the set when she guest-starred on Vegas. Reply

Damn she been goin hard @ dis & dem music videos out all week. werk ma Reply

her face is looking real pretty lately. she used to be so ugly to me. is it because the plastic surgery settled or she had more work done? or is it just the makeup/lighting/angles/etc that's making her look so pretty? even in the "Nutting" mv she looks good. Reply

I always thought she was gorgeous, but she's mentioned struggling with substance use during the Wild Orchid days. I think she mentioned doing cocain and meth. I personally think that she should lay off the botox and fillers, since her face has been looking tighter than usual. When she performed LA Love live a while ago on an awards show, I was amazed at how great she looked! I gotta give it to her given her past experience and because she's in her 40s! Self-care is important! Reply

