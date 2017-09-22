September 22nd, 2017, 09:52 am jesuisjuan Fergie - "Just Like You" & "Save It Till Morning" Music Videos ha artpop could mean nothing tbhsidenote: first post! :)SourceSource Tagged: fergie / black eyed peas, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
I really like her new album. Hungry is a bop
oh
Also, even though I am a new member here, I've been reading this blog since 2012, and let's just say that I am aware of the stans here and the reputation they've made for themselves. I have read and liked your comments in the past, too! :) But yeah, I'm not much of a stan, since stans can be a bit too much. I've been on a J.Lo, Kylie, Janet, and Britney craze lately, though! My taste is eclectic.
I’m also on the same boat as you. I like ha and she’s done a lot for the lgbt community and she’s a strong woman in the business but she turned me off when she started talking shit about Lady Gaga and all the problematic things she’s done recently
I love Britney! J.Lo, Kylie and Janet are cool too 😚😚
And to me Ray of Light is a masterpiece omg
Edited at 2017-09-22 06:13 pm (UTC)
Welcome
A Grammy winner, you wouldn't be familiar.
She's been looking really good post-Josh.