Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Supports Harry Styles

Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so fucking proud !

- Harry played the Greek Theater in LA and Niall went to his show.
- Niall played the Troudbador for the Spotify Fan First show and Louis was in attendance.
- Niall, Louis, and Harry will all be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas.
- Perhaps there will be a 1D mini-reunion if Harry doesn't leave ASAP.

