Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Supports Harry Styles
Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so fucking proud !
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 22, 2017
- Harry played the Greek Theater in LA and Niall went to his show.
Louis being proud of Niall. I strongly agree. pic.twitter.com/PfyUAfiNxF
— Louis Promo Squad (@LouisPromoSquad) September 22, 2017
#Video | Niall at Harry's concert in LA! via ot4wwupdates pic.twitter.com/3xUzE5czE6
— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 21, 2017
- It's been a busy week for the 1D fandom! Harry and Niall both kicked off the American leg of their respective world tours in LA.
- Niall played the Troudbador for the Spotify Fan First show and Louis was in attendance.
- Niall, Louis, and Harry will all be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas.
- Perhaps there will be a 1D mini-reunion
It was qt, tbh.
the only time he really has recently is when harry's stepdad died, and it was pretty clear from all the boys' tweets that none of them even knew robin was sick
It's kind weird that Liam seems so removed from the rest of them, because he used to be the one floating between the friends groups in the band. I know people suspect they there was a falling out, but he's been playing shows in Europe and is probably just busy with his new family live.
