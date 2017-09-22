Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Supports Harry Styles

when is the iheart event? Reply

Harry plays Friday and Louis and Niall Saturday iirc. Reply

Who cares about these fuglies, where's Zayn? Reply

Including his own Reply

Too bad he couldn't do Iheartradio. He needs a radio push. Reply

Zayn doesn't even show up to his own gigs much less other people's. I'm curious to see how his second album promo will look like. Reply

lmfao mte! Reply

it's so nice to see them supporting each other. I saw the video of niall singing fools gold and looking up at louis and <3 Reply

mte, but it also makes me miss 1d lol :( Reply

:') luv u niall Reply

He tweeted about Too Much to Ask, too.

It was qt, tbh. Reply

lmao where's liam Reply

met Reply

Smh at mmgt not allowing Louis to tweet from Harry's concert as well Reply

LOL Reply

When will it end??? When will Louis be free to be near his one true love?? Reply

excuse me, he was backstage. Reply

lol i do wonder if louis will ever REALLY acknowledge harry again

the only time he really has recently is when harry's stepdad died, and it was pretty clear from all the boys' tweets that none of them even knew robin was sick



Edited at 2017-09-22 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

The only common denominator in this group is that everyone loves Niall lmao Reply

somewhere on Tumblr: ERMA GARD, LOUIS JUST ADMITTED NIALL GAVE HIM A BJ! HOW COULD HE DO THIS TO HARRY?!" Reply

I think it's cute that they're supporting each other like this. But I doubt Harry would stick around longer than he has to to catch the other two perform, Nouis seem to be going strong though. <3



It's kind weird that Liam seems so removed from the rest of them, because he used to be the one floating between the friends groups in the band. I know people suspect they there was a falling out, but he's been playing shows in Europe and is probably just busy with his new family live. Reply

Yeah, Niall has said that Louis lives close to him both in London and LA and that he sees him (and bb Freddie) all the time. It makes sense that Niall has the most time to keep up with and cultivate friendships since he's without family commitment. Reply

liam said him and harry saw each other recently when they were in nyc and they’ve both said they still talk. i can’t believe lilo died for lirry, I really thought liam and louis would be the 2 to stay close Reply

lol at only the niall ships surviving...rip ziam, lilo, zarry, lirry etc Reply

excuse u lirry is still alive Reply

lol, welp! i still wanna know what happened with lilo...all the other ships had an ~understandable death, but lilo were attached at the hip until recently.



also the lack of grammar in the title is killing me, op. Reply

Niall, the 1D glue. BLESS. Reply

I like that Niall has always been fairly diplomatic with everyone Reply

I'll love Narry forever. It's the only 1D Harry ship that has survived. Niall is keeping all his 1D friendships alive. I love it. I saw Shani, Mick Fleetwood, & Emma Roberts were at Harry's concert too. Reply

lol my friend met emma roberts at his gig



Reply

I would've been trying to meet Shania tbh lol Reply

I hope Larry are never seen within a thousand feet of each other for the rest of time. Reply

so do they lmao Reply

if it was up to them they wouldn’t be lmao. they haven’t made direct eye contact since 2013 Reply

