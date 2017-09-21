Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x01 - A Kiss Before Dying

Valerie's outfit is A+ in that pic. I still don't think Archie and Veronica have any real chemistry. Reply

I was thinking the same re: Valerie's outfit. Tbh they need to step it up when it comes to Betty and Veronica's clothes. Betty is always so boring and Veronica dresses way too old for her age. Reply

I just hate that they stuck Betty in that pastel aesthetic because I was always fond of her sloppy tomboy style.



I getthat they're trying to do a retro thing with Veronica's wardrobe, but it's funny that the comics were pretty current with fashion trends or even fashion forward. The way Veronica dressed when she went clubbing should be how they style her Reply

ia. i wish they made more of an extreme effort b/c both girls look so dull, betty looks legitimately terrible and her bras never fit and veronica dresses like her mom Reply

I cant see chemistry between Archie and anyone lol Reply

they really dont lol Reply

this show is such trash, i can't wait Reply

Lmfaoooo I was reading this post then i thought 'This show is hot garbage.......so when is the new season" i hate watched all the first season..it's so bad it's great lol Reply

i love how serious and melodramatic it all is.



i'm rewatching one tree hill right now, another hot garbage show, and i've realized that cole sprouse/jughead as a narrator just can't compete with chad/lucas lmao. OTH's use of literary quotes is killing me. Reply

This should be a tagline for the show. Reply

It's trash and I love every minute of it. Reply

the worst thing about all these shows filming in Vancouver is that literally everything looks vaguely familiar Reply

I'm mad cuz I have obligations on Wednesday at 8, so I'll miss the viewing posts. 😫😫😫😫 Reply

Awww, well there's always the follow-up posts! Lol, I never make the viewing threads because I'm on the west coast. Reply

Archie's storyline is so boring, so is Veronica's... Reply

I think Archie finally got interesting tbh. I'm curious to see vigilante!Archie. Veronica as a character is great but her story-lines have always been so dull. It's sad because I loved her in the pilot and I was sure she was gonna be my favorite. Reply

Nope, he's not at all interesting to me... and with his limited acting range I see many cringe moments in the future.



They try too hard to pass Veronica as a Blair Waldorf type of character and it's not working, Camila is no Leighton. Reply

yeah lol i get the feeling that veronica going out of her comfort zone is just veronica fucking him in the shower or something gross from the trailer Reply

Wtf is Cheryl's game this season? I hope after she visits her mom in the hospital she struts on over to the psych ward for an evaluation cause my girl needs help. I read this ridiculous article that was like "All Cheryl needs is a boyfriend/she should get with Jughead" and I'm like "No, all Cheryl needs is a therapist".



https://huluwatcher.com/2017/09/22/riverdale-why-cheryl-is-better-choice-for-jughead-over-betty/



any time madelaine talks about cheryl it's just that she's gonna get a love interest so i'm pretty sure that's all that's happening this season even tho she should be in a mental institution Reply

She did mention that she seeks help for her mental instability but also that she's straight up colder and meaner than before. What does any of this mean lmao?! Reply

nd while the Betty and Jug relationship is not a popular as Archie and Veronica’s



someone does not know tumblr



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Someone sell me on this show or confirm my bias. I need direction, ONTD. Full disclosure, I have yet to even watch this show. If only because of the few clips I have seen, re: "I'm weird," and the piss poor acting that would inevitably turn me off of KJ's fat shaming ass. Aesthetically, he does it for me. With Charles Melton, I get the vapors.Someone sell me on this show or confirm my bias. I need direction, ONTD. Reply

It's mindless entertainment, typical CW......wooop as I was typing I got distracted by all the abs in that pic.....anyway.....typical CW dribble, but at the same time it's so OTT sometimes that it's hilarious and campy fun. Also I like the ~noir aesthetic. Reply

I'm chocking up my wealth of knowledge on this show to it being Twin Peaks (season 1-2) for millennials with ADD. Which is right up my alley. But I'm saving that space for KJ.

So I'm torn. Like my bussy, for KJ. I've been drinking. Forgive me. Reply

it's incredibly stupid, badly written, poorly acted, and generally awful but it's also really entertaining when u just wanna watch something dumb and not think



hope you're sold!!! Reply

KJ really makes a case for neanderthal blood still being visible in today's generations. Reply

Those dudes are babes 😍 Reply

the tumblr fandom is already reaching Glee levels of insanity, but our posts here are fun



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

charles melton serves the strongest fuckboy teas like this pic omg i cant take it. he legit looks like handsome squidward too, its creepy Reply

The Bughead hashtag instantly turned me off to looking at these. No thank you. Reply

b u g h e a d Reply

I cringed when I saw that, but if it makes you feel better I didn't pick any of their pics, lol Reply

Ahhhh I can't wait!!! It seems like Fred Andrews lives to give us another mournful look.



I wonder if they'll show the progression of Josie and Reggies relationship or its just suddenly gonna be a hi were a couple for 5 eps Reply

I am excited for Josie/Reggie but at the same time, what do they even talk about? Lol Josie is leagues better than him. Reply

The tie-in comic that was supposed to lay the groundwork for why they'd hook up in this universe was annoying. Basically Reggie only pursues her because to him she's playing hard to get so it's more about the chase. Josie consistently tells him that she's not interested in going out with him, and the only reason she gives him the time of day is because he books a paying gig for the Pussycats to play at his dad's business (an idea he stole from Archie who offered to play for free lol). She's still not really feeling him but then afterwards Reggie's dad gets drunk and tries to hit on her, and Reggie tells him to back the fuck off and shames him for disrespecting his mom, and she warms up to him because he's all embarrassed that his dad acted like that



But like all tie-in stuff, I bet none of that will be acknowledged which would be for the better Reply

i love fred andrews and his weird crumpled paper bag forehead! can't w8 Reply

i bindgewatched first 7 episodes when they were out and was like WOW YAS but then i lost all interest idgi this show is weird Reply

Yeah, the first half of the show was more enjoyable than the second half. I blame Polly, lol Reply

i found out recently that veronica's mom is an ot 8 scientologist irl and now i just want her to stay away from the younger ppl on the cast

no conversions fam! Reply

If her character suddenly dies, you know she's been fired for making the cast uncomfortable with her recruiting 😃 Reply

I mean honestly if there's any expendable characters in the main cast, Hermione Lodge is #1 Reply

Good gracious, it's almost October. Reply

omg it really is lmao Reply

i need a good trash show but is this fun trash or trash in the same was as arrow that eventually just made me rage Reply

bit of both, it's genuinely annoying the way Riverdale sidelines its poc characters or only uses them to prop up the white leads (e.g. josie and the pussycats pm only existing at this point to prop up archie's nascent singing career... and before anyone mentions it, yes, kj isn't white but his character is).



but the ridiculous plots and terrible acting are otherwise so bad they're entertaining Reply

I've never watched Arrow. I fine this to be fun trash. It's silly but it keeps me hooked. Reply

the true question here is when are they going back to the betty, archie and veronica triangle to make the shippers go crazy. Reply

this. Although this being the CW once they get a whiff of a tumblr ship they refuse to let go so maybe never, Reply

If Chuck Bass was able to ruin the Nate/Serena/Blair triangle that was the lynchpin of the Gossip Girl books, Bughead can ruin Archie/Betty/Veronica probably. Reply

eww, no one wants that triangle of doom



and both girls deserve someone smarter anyway



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:37 pm (UTC) Reply

that shit would get the show cancelled lol Reply

