Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x01 - A Kiss Before Dying
#Riverdale Season 2 Premiere Photos: "A Kiss Before Dying" - Full gallery HERE: https://t.co/5zCdz05iUO #Bughead pic.twitter.com/PmCvl03jhV— KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) September 21, 2017
Everyone in town decides to visit Fred at the hospital because there's nothing else to do, and the show wants to remind you of all the minorities that make up the supporting cast. Archie is scared as he deals with the aftermath (and who knows where Mama Andrews is)
Veronica goes outside her comfort zone in order to emotionally support Archie. Also, Daddy Lodge comes to town sooner than expected.
Elsewhere, Pop actually gets lines that don't involve having to serve people food! It ends up putting Bughead on the case about the gunman's motives.
Kevin and Betty are surprised to find out that Cheryl's house burned down because apparently, as small as Riverdale is supposed to be, that mansion burned down incognito.
Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#201.) It airs October 11 on the CW, and October 12 on Netflix for those outside of the US
Valerie's outfit is A+ in that pic. I still don't think Archie and Veronica have any real chemistry.
I getthat they're trying to do a retro thing with Veronica's wardrobe, but it's funny that the comics were pretty current with fashion trends or even fashion forward. The way Veronica dressed when she went clubbing should be how they style her
i'm rewatching one tree hill right now, another hot garbage show, and i've realized that cole sprouse/jughead as a narrator just can't compete with chad/lucas lmao. OTH's use of literary quotes is killing me.
They try too hard to pass Veronica as a Blair Waldorf type of character and it's not working, Camila is no Leighton.
Wtf is Cheryl's game this season? I hope after she visits her mom in the hospital she struts on over to the psych ward for an evaluation cause my girl needs help. I read this ridiculous article that was like "All Cheryl needs is a boyfriend/she should get with Jughead" and I'm like "No, all Cheryl needs is a therapist".
https://huluwatcher.com/2017/09/22/riverdale-why-cheryl-is-better-choice-for-jughead-over-betty/
someone does not know tumblr
Someone sell me on this show or confirm my bias. I need direction, ONTD.
So I'm torn. Like my bussy, for KJ. I've been drinking. Forgive me.
hope you're sold!!!
I wonder if they'll show the progression of Josie and Reggies relationship or its just suddenly gonna be a hi were a couple for 5 eps
But like all tie-in stuff, I bet none of that will be acknowledged which would be for the better
no conversions fam!
but the ridiculous plots and terrible acting are otherwise so bad they're entertaining
and both girls deserve someone smarter anyway
