Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x01 - A Kiss Before Dying




Everyone in town decides to visit Fred at the hospital because there's nothing else to do, and the show wants to remind you of all the minorities that make up the supporting cast. Archie is scared as he deals with the aftermath (and who knows where Mama Andrews is)

Veronica goes outside her comfort zone in order to emotionally support Archie. Also, Daddy Lodge comes to town sooner than expected.

Elsewhere, Pop actually gets lines that don't involve having to serve people food! It ends up putting Bughead on the case about the gunman's motives.

Kevin and Betty are surprised to find out that Cheryl's house burned down because apparently, as small as Riverdale is supposed to be, that mansion burned down incognito.

Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#201.) It airs October 11 on the CW, and October 12 on Netflix for those outside of the US


