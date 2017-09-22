PRETTYMUCH perform a new single 'Teacher' & Interview

how old are these children. austin feels like he's out of place idk why Reply

it's cause he's white, right?? Reverse racism!!!!! Reply

Austin Porter, 19, Brandon Arreaga, 17, Edwin Honoret, 18, Nick Mara, 19, and Zion Kuwonu, 18. Reply

the blonde kid is reminding me of louis during 1d's torn performance where he was lipsyncing over harry singing because he had nothing to actually sing.]



the kid with the glasses is clearly the one with the most talent.



far superior "Would You Mind."



negl, I really thought that they were covering the"Would You Mind." Reply

That XXXtentacion looking boy his keeping me from listening to their music. Reply

xxxtentacion is like 4'2" while this boy is well over 6 feet thats the type of change i can believe in Reply

4'2? All the more reason to believe he's a sewer dweller. Reply

It's so awkward seeing them perform like this because it's 100% clear that Austin does nothing. Reply

Would You Mind is way catchier than anything Why Don't We has put out Reply

it took me a while to fully comprehend this comment, tbh. Reply

I still think their tattoos are cute but some of them are so big like why. Reply

If long blonde hair does the least why is he interjecting and drawing attention to himself? Know ur place? Reply

Khloe K syndrome tbh Reply

That one is about to by Tumblr's new boyfriend, quote me. Reply

donut compare evan 2 austin's mediocre ass Reply

He's always overcompensating for his lack of talent Reply

Lmao Reply

It's funny cause as ONTD predicted he is the fan favorite Reply

I feel ancient omw Reply

would you mind is such a bop Reply

for real Reply

This was fun when it started. The idea and hearing them on Spotify then promo and visuals happened, I'm not having fun anymore. Can't wait for glasses to break contract and go solo.



The Would You Mind beat sounds straight out of Bel Biv DeVoe (Poison)/Mowtown Philly (Boyz II Men). I see you, kids. I see you. Reply

