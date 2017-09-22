Halle Berry Plays 'Name That You!'
Halle talks about her new movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle and she plays our game 'Name That You!' where actors try to remember the names of characters they've played.
What is your fav character that Halle played?
Not to mention the CGI was overdone and wasn’t fun like the first one
All the ladies deserve better
Most of em are just like... tools, barely characters, that’s the best way I can describe it
But watching it made me so uncomfortable like it’s way worse and my expectations were already low
I mean it’s not like in your face offensive as if they were hypersexualized but it’s like... low-key but no rly actually HIGH-KEY shit
Idk how to articulate this honestly
one of the reasons i wanted to see this one was bc I liked roxy so much
but my love for storm blindsides me from the berry casting
WTF
I keep thinking he's Andy Garcia.
I just saw the movie today. Very, VERY long rant ahead: [Spoiler (click to open)]Aside from Harry & Eggsy reunite and very hot Pedro Pascal, this movie is A FUCKING HOT MESS and I'm saying that as a big fan of the first movie. Here I thought we were gonna see the badass duo Galahad & Percival kicking ass in a mission together but nope Roxy only appeared like 15 min before she got blown off (but u know what if they can bring Harry who was SHOT IN HIS DAMN FACE and god forbid fucking asshat Charlie back then they can ALSO bring Roxy & JB who was trying to escape from the bomb at the time back TOO) and instead we got A LOT Princess Tilde who appeared like the last 2 min from the first movie WTF. Also we saw how much Eggsy's family means to him in the first movie but in this one his mum & sister were never mentioned even ONCE and we didn't know if his family's safe from the bomb or not. Even after the movie ends I still can barely grasp the face that EVERYONE from Kingsman are dead except Harry & Eggsy like what the hell???? If they brought Harry back but everyone's dead like this I'd rather have Harry died and everyone else's still alive tbh. AND THEY STILL HAVEN'T DECIDED ABOUT THEIR GODDAMN CODENAMES. Not too mention cringing moments like the Music festival scene (yeah every single shot of it). I think I've seen on tumblr that they started talking about a maybe-another sequel but tbh not gonna have I'm not gonna have any hope for it anymore.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I can’t believe they gave charlie more screentime who asked for this?? Meanwhile Roxy, who could be such a great character and add to Eggsy’s character development, nope kaput! Just a wingwoman! Wtf she was sweetly helping him AND working on the mission and they just got rid of her!!! Don’t get me started on the “imma have to cheat” “ok but only if we’re engaged” disaster!!!! Oh, not important but his mom was at the wedding btw</>
I'll dl it in a couple of months after the DVD release
also you know who had the most epic death scene ever
i will never be able to hear that song the same way again
also you know who did the pre film intro why would he do it if hes dead