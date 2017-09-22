My fave Halle Berry character???? Obviously Nisi from BAPS! Her performance as Dorothy Dandridge was so great.

I just watched this movie and good god the female characters. Does Matthew Vaughn hate women cos this script is embarrassing.



Not to mention the CGI was overdone and wasn’t fun like the first one



All the ladies deserve better Reply

Do I want to know what's up with the female characters? Are they hypersexualized or very stereotypical? Reply

more just... useless. or evil. or dead. other than Halle (who is not utilized well at all), there are no lady heroes. Reply

Just... plot device? Is that the right word? In the most k-but-wtf way possible



Most of em are just like... tools, barely characters, that’s the best way I can describe it Reply

This x 1000. >:\ Reply

I actually read your spoiler the other day and I thought bleh not again



But watching it made me so uncomfortable like it’s way worse and my expectations were already low



I mean it’s not like in your face offensive as if they were hypersexualized but it’s like... low-key but no rly actually HIGH-KEY shit



Idk how to articulate this honestly Reply

wait the kingsman sequel?? that sucks, i liked the first movie and thought it was decent minus that horrible final line. is this one worse?



one of the reasons i wanted to see this one was bc I liked roxy so much Reply

I like the first one too. This one is so uggghhhh. Basically they added stuff that falls along the line of the distasteful final scene from the first one Reply

I love Storm and all, but her writing/accent was all over the place, of course, so I might have to go with Janie from Their Eyes Were Watching God (which thoughtfully premiered right as my 11th grade English class was reading that book, yay). Reply

I've tried to excuse her Storm in a number of ways (writing, directing, Hollywood being stupid) but at the end of the day I concede she was just miscast. Halle just doesn't have that commanding force of nature presence that Storm has. Reply

I know people have certain feelings about it, but my favorite Halle character is Rowena Price from Perfect Stranger. I have such a love for that movie and all of it's schlock. Reply

I love Perfect Stranger. The ending makes me laugh every time I force someone to watch it. It’s perfect. Reply

lol Agreed. It is honestly such a ridiculous movie, but I think that's why I love it. Reply

Also, what feelings do people have about this movie? I never hear anything about it. Reply

immediately



http://www.podcasts.com/we_hate_movies/episode/episode_75_-_perfect_stranger Listen to We Hate Movies ep about it. It made me want to watch it on Netflix Reply

I also recommend listening the WHM podcast, it is gold. Although yeah quite a few people hate this movie as they can't see the beauty under all the cheese. Reply

http://www.podcasts.com/we_hate_movies/episode/episode_75_-_perfect_stranger Have you listened to We Hate Movies ep on it? It's pretty great & made me watch the movie on Netflix & I loved it's crazy ass Reply

lol I loved that episode so much. When they talked about her quitting I was in tears. With that said I will be listening again so TY! Reply

Miss Stone from The Flintstones. I'm only half kidding because I love that movie. Reply

I'm glad Halle got cast in a big budget production like this instead of the direct-to-streaming shit she's done in the last few years, but YIKES at this movie. Reply

storm! jk



but my love for storm blindsides me from the berry casting Reply

I was sooooo excited for the new Kingsman until I read all the spoilers. I'm seeing it tonight but I'm not excited at all. :/ Reply

I THOUGHT THAT MARK STRONG WAS STANLEY TUCCI THIS WHOLE TIME



WTF Reply

why is this so funny to me lmaooooooooo Reply

I keep thinking he's Andy Garcia. Reply

He looks like a combo of both actually Reply

Elias Koteas and Chris Meloni levels Reply

Catwoman ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I just saw the movie today. Very, VERY long rant ahead: [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Aside from Harry & Eggsy reunite and very hot Pedro Pascal, this movie is A FUCKING HOT MESS and I'm saying that as a big fan of the first movie. Here I thought we were gonna see the badass duo Galahad & Percival kicking ass in a mission together but nope Roxy only appeared like 15 min before she got blown off (but u know what if they can bring Harry who was SHOT IN HIS DAMN FACE and god forbid fucking asshat Charlie back then they can ALSO bring Roxy & JB who was trying to escape from the bomb at the time back TOO) and instead we got A LOT Princess Tilde who appeared like the last 2 min from the first movie WTF. Also we saw how much Eggsy's family means to him in the first movie but in this one his mum & sister were never mentioned even ONCE and we didn't know if his family's safe from the bomb or not. Even after the movie ends I still can barely grasp the face that EVERYONE from Kingsman are dead except Harry & Eggsy like what the hell???? If they brought Harry back but everyone's dead like this I'd rather have Harry died and everyone else's still alive tbh. AND THEY STILL HAVEN'T DECIDED ABOUT THEIR GODDAMN CODENAMES. Not too mention cringing moments like the Music festival scene (yeah every single shot of it). I think I've seen on tumblr that they started talking about a maybe-another sequel but tbh not gonna have I'm not gonna have any hope for it anymore. I've only seen her in a few movies so Storm I guess.I just saw the movie today. Very, VERY long rant ahead: Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I can’t believe they gave charlie more screentime who asked for this?? Meanwhile Roxy, who could be such a great character and add to Eggsy’s character development, nope kaput! Just a wingwoman! Wtf she was sweetly helping him AND working on the mission and they just got rid of her!!! Don’t get me started on the “imma have to cheat” “ok but only if we’re engaged” disaster!!!! Oh, not important but his mom was at the wedding btw</> Yes motherfucking thank you. I swear to god I’m not gonna waste money on the third one fuck this shit Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] IKR??!? I absolutely love every second of Roxy's screentime even though it was so, SO VERY short. And the fact we HAD to see Charlie's face for like EVERY 10 MINUTE FOR AN ENTIRE MOVIE just pisses me to no end. ROXY DESERVES BETTER THAN THIS! And then there's that bs argument about cheating (EGGSY I THOUGHT YOU WERE BETTER THAN THAT), and then the very graphic CGI of...THAT... Ugh. Oh I'm glad his family is still alive! I must be blinded (by my anger lol) thank you for telling me!! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they used poppy’s irl husband’s hands for that scene if u meant that. Unless u meant the actual cgi journey into her vaginal canal good god. Regardless it is still ummmm??? Unnecessary in the first place!!! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yup I meant the latter... good lord I can't believe the scene made it into the final cut. I mean the whole scene was already awful enough but then they just HAD to add a CGI graphic of a drug(or sth) going through her vagina????? Jeez =_= Reply

How did they get this so wrong? Awful. Reply

It is indeed awful. :( I know I shouldn't have expected too much from a sequel but it was way worse than I thought. /sigh Reply

I only wanted to see this because of Pedro but these ontd comments have definitely convinced me otherwise



I'll dl it in a couple of months after the DVD release Reply

nope, she's wrong, it was definitely Sharon Stone



oop seems im the only one who loved kingsman 2 Reply

no i loved it too! i adored julliane moore as poppy, ugh the 50s sets and aesthetics were on point. Reply

yaas bb she slayed!!



also you know who had the most epic death scene ever



i will never be able to hear that song the same way again Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] poppy was REALLY anticlimatic omg yesss the whole final battle was pretty great, tho i thought the defeat ofand sorta bummed me out, i wanted more of her Reply

yess the bit where eggsy jumps through the lassoo!! and yeah but i have a funny feeling she and you know who arent dead because like Harry we never saw the body and these films are kinda a piss take on all the movie tropes



also you know who did the pre film intro why would he do it if hes dead Reply

fave character - Catwoman. Fave movie - Losing Isiah. I liked her in The Call a lot too. I'd love to say can't wait to see Kingsman, but starting tonight I have zero free time until mid November so I'll have to wait for Netflix Reply

