Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed's Birth Control Pills

- Nikki told Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast "[He] threw out all my birth control pills."
- Ian Somerhalder's reply to the confession: "We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control," he admitted. "By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."
- They got married in 2015 and have one daughter together.






