Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed's Birth Control Pills
#NikkiReed says #IanSomerhalder flushed her birth control pills down the toilet: https://t.co/QTZe4w8G5Y— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 22, 2017
- Nikki told Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast "[He] threw out all my birth control pills."
- Ian Somerhalder's reply to the confession: "We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control," he admitted. "By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."
- They got married in 2015 and have one daughter together.
Source/Article
Exactly.
I think they're just dumb af
Romance is not dead.
I was honestly expecting to read "Court documents say..." after the first quote, not 'hurr durr, there were a lot of those things!'