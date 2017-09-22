SAG-AFTRA Sends Team to Investigate Riverdale Set after Car Crash
-“This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set. We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production."
-The union has previously sent teams out to investigate incidents of long hours on other sets negatively affecting cast and crew, but usually nothing ever comes from it. Particularly because crew members, who are affected even more as they tend to work even longer hours than the cast, are afraid of being blacklisted if they step forward with their complaints.
As for KJ's condition, the production company said, "First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."
