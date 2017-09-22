SAG-AFTRA Sends Team to Investigate Riverdale Set after Car Crash

Fire crotch is cute Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, I find him kind of attractive now. Hmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they'll probably be like "nothing to see here..., go back to LA fam"



hollywood is not going to change from this one incident.

he shouldn't have driven, but no one should be made to work such long hours. Reply

Thread

Link

unfortunately nothing will come of this because everyone is too scared to talk. i always feel the most sorry for the crew because their conditions are always 2x worse. Reply

Thread

Link

People that work in advertising are beyond pathetic, often working 24 hours straight, I'm sure the crews in showbiz go through the same thing, I'm sorry for them because at least they are not as loserish as the advertising people. Reply

Thread

Link

he ain't pulling off that hair colour Reply

Thread

Link

He looks infinitely better with his dark hair + a little scruff.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still fug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks so much older than her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk i love the box dyed red hair with his thick brown brows lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should done it a darker red. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn @ the crew members thing. I had no idea it was this rough for them. Hollywood is awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Where are these KJ fans coming from? smh.



Anyway, hope regulations change; things like this shouldn't be happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Hoping for a juicy exposè about the noir Archie show. 🙈🙉🙊 Reply

Thread

Link

Well I hope these actors go ahead and try to get something done for the crew as well. 16 hours for actors is bad, Im scared to think how bad it is for the crew, who probably would find it difficult to get cabs or hotels everyday Reply

Thread

Link

How incredible would it be if all the actors went on strike in solidarity with the crew?

The show is very successful, and they have a fanbase that would be behind them if they did.



It will likely bring even more attention to the issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UPDATE: Us Weekly reached out to Warner Bros. and they responded with the following statement: "The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio. Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members. In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production."



As for KJ's condition, the production company said, "First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being." Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised the actors don't have someone who drives them home. I know the two guys on Supernatural have someone that does (or they used to anyway. some bald guy). Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of get it, with these D level actors/shows. Some people have said the actors are commuting an hour sometimes, and ubers add up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's an "all or nothing" kind of deal. if one actor gets one all of them do. it's much easier when there's only like two main cast members Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the UK it's standard for sure, they sometimes even have multiple cast members in one car if they need to cut down costs, you've hit the big time if you get a car to yourself. Then again our shoots aren't as long as the States but there's also a lot more money in any US series than there is in an ITV drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reminds me of the glee cast, they would work for over 16 hours a day and then would have to go on tour in the summer and get no break. you could see how exhausted they were. Reply

Thread

Link

All I'm saying is, if you're worried abt safety, campaigning for MORE special treatment for above-the-line talent isn't gonna solve it. — Carina MacKenzie (@cadlymack) September 22, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

There absolutely should be better laws to protect the crew as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michael Rosenbaum's podcast with Tom Welling talks about how he had to campaign to WB to get Tom a driver with his schedule. It was interesting Reply

Thread

Link