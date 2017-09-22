Kev

SAG-AFTRA Sends Team to Investigate Riverdale Set after Car Crash




-“This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set. We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production."

-The union has previously sent teams out to investigate incidents of long hours on other sets negatively affecting cast and crew, but usually nothing ever comes from it. Particularly because crew members, who are affected even more as they tend to work even longer hours than the cast, are afraid of being blacklisted if they step forward with their complaints.

