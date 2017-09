Thought for a second that was Mila Kunis. I'm sorry, Miss Kunis. Reply

Damn. What did Mila do to hurt you?

Not much, I think.

it's so annoying seeing kendall jenner everywhere when she has the personality of a plank but at least she's not trying to be an actress or singer

she's so BLAND

I don't mind the song but this was an extremely irritating music video. They should have had her "break free" of the repetition halfway through.

Oh Fergie. I want to love her, because Duchess was my shit and I love a good comeback, but she just won't give me anything to work with.

I didn't even last through the first minute. That video was vertigo inducing and the song itself is really bad.

I watched like 13 seconds. This video is horrible and hurts my brain/eyes. Song sounded terrible too.

