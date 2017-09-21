Jhené Aiko Surprise Releases Her New Album 'Trip'
-Formerly titled '17'
-Last released in 2014 with 'Souled Out'
-22 songs lasting 1 hour and 25 minutes with features from beau Big Sean, Swae Lee and Brandy
Told the Breakfast Club: “This year, I just really want to show every side of me, really dive into who I am […] I’m getting older and I feel like I’m more in tune with who I am and less afraid to express every side of myself,” the 29-year-old singer explained. “[The album is] inspired by every type of trip you could imagine: mental, physical, even psychedelic. I’m at a point where I put it all in the music. It’s a puzzle I want people to put together.”
let me stream this rn
also one track says feat. big sean and another says feat twenty88
...isn't that the same shit muddafukka
A, 22 songs is too many, she could have cut most of the songs with features especially that Big Sean autotune wanna be a singer mess of a song, that being said the Twenty88 and Brandy features are the best
B, Her lyrics have finally shown improvement, but they are still struggly as is her voice especially in comparison to SZA who showed major improvement from Z to Control
its still very listenable and worth checking out
I'll never understand this mentality. Like you can always just get rid of the songs you don't personally like... why not have a bigger pool to pull from?
Thank God she cut out that trash song w Chris Brown