Jhené Aiko Surprise Releases Her New Album 'Trip'

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO oooh so this is where stan twitter got this from



Edited at 2017-09-22 09:24 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

once i finally got over night ride there was ctrl then i finally got my life together to listen to that and now this Reply

Thread

Link

22 tracks tho...



also one track says feat. big sean and another says feat twenty88



...isn't that the same shit muddafukka



Edited at 2017-09-22 08:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that is really weird but I'm guessing it may have something to do with money or publishing, financially Big Sean would be a separate entity than Twenty88 and have to be listed as such Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haaate weird 3d effect pics like that, they give me a headache Reply

Thread

Link

Its not as bad as I thought it would be, there are some really good tracks but....



A, 22 songs is too many, she could have cut most of the songs with features especially that Big Sean autotune wanna be a singer mess of a song, that being said the Twenty88 and Brandy features are the best



B, Her lyrics have finally shown improvement, but they are still struggly as is her voice especially in comparison to SZA who showed major improvement from Z to Control





its still very listenable and worth checking out



Edited at 2017-09-22 08:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

A, 22 songs is too many, she could have cut most of the songs with features



I'll never understand this mentality. Like you can always just get rid of the songs you don't personally like... why not have a bigger pool to pull from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everybody is releasing albums except Tinashe and its making me mad. Give us her damn album, RCA.



Edited at 2017-09-22 09:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link