oprahmoment.tiff

Jhené Aiko Surprise Releases Her New Album 'Trip'




-Formerly titled '17'
-Last released in 2014 with 'Souled Out'
-22 songs lasting 1 hour and 25 minutes with features from beau Big Sean, Swae Lee and Brandy

Told the Breakfast Club: “This year, I just really want to show every side of me, really dive into who I am […] I’m getting older and I feel like I’m more in tune with who I am and less afraid to express every side of myself,” the 29-year-old singer explained. “[The album is] inspired by every type of trip you could imagine: mental, physical, even psychedelic. I’m at a point where I put it all in the music. It’s a puzzle I want people to put together.”

Source

let me stream this rn
Tagged: , ,