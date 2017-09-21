Wendy Williams Asks Karrueche Tran If She Was Abused
On a mess of an interview today, Wendy Williams asked her guest, Karrueche, a number of rly stupid questions, highlights below:
- Wendy says we only know Karrueche as Chris's ex and Christina Milian's best friend...
- Karrueche says she thought about getting a boob job, but she won't get plastic surgery cause she has a young audience and wants them to embrace themselves & know they're ok as they are
- She met Chris when she was assistant to a stylist and they became friends
- At 6:15 Wendy asks "were you abused" and Karrueche responds with a "huh", clearly not wanting to talk about it.
Source
im screaming i love wendy
i cannoT BREATHE
Did u forget she covered Tame Impala on ANTI?
'my queen' when in reality she has done some shady shit that any other celeb/person would be hated for but this isnt new
beauty privilege
she got some nice toned legs
That woman is so beautiful.
https://www.youtube.com/user/DROPAEBAT210
She's gorgeous 😍 Wifey. Wish her all the best, a lotta good vibes and happiness on earth <3
