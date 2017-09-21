am1

Wendy Williams Asks Karrueche Tran If She Was Abused

On a mess of an interview today, Wendy Williams asked her guest, Karrueche, a number of rly stupid questions, highlights below:


- Wendy says we only know Karrueche as Chris's ex and Christina Milian's best friend...
- Karrueche says she thought about getting a boob job, but she won't get plastic surgery cause she has a young audience and wants them to embrace themselves & know they're ok as they are
- She met Chris when she was assistant to a stylist and they became friends
- At 6:15 Wendy asks "were you abused" and Karrueche responds with a "huh", clearly not wanting to talk about it.
Source
