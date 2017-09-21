Wendy Williams Asks Karrueche Tran If She Was Abused

wendy is so messy this season it's iconic Reply

Looked like someone off camera/in-ear shut that shit down right away. Probably PR/management Reply

lol wendys messy trifling interviews are iconic







Reply

"three basketball players in one night... like passed around"



im screaming i love wendy Reply

"no reasonable man would want to marry you... that all you are is a trick"





i cannoT BREATHE Reply

I screamed! Reply

But everyone knows her only for being Chris’ ex Reply

Kerrueche is truly gorgeous, I can see why Rihanna was jealous of her. Reply

#ugangstahuh Funny how the gp doesn't even know of that lowkey racist pic Rihanna made 👀 #rihflect Reply

Karrueche wasn't even that known at the time, so I think it's why it's never mentioned, and Rihanna has kept her social media antics really lowkey in last few years, I still remember that tho, won't ever excuse her for it & hoping she learned from her mistakes. Reply

you know she didnt lmao not with that idgaf attitude Reply

She may have that idgaf attitude to the public but idk deep down she knew she was wrong. Reply

lmao and what on earth gives you this impression? Reply

Her music tbh



Did u forget she covered Tame Impala on ANTI?



Reply

Wait, hpw does covering a white Australian band absolve her racism? Reply

It doesn't, I'm saying she acknowledges her mistakes from the past. That's how I interpreted anyway. (The song is called New Person, Same Old MistAkes)



Reply

its funny how people on the internet have forgotten too!!



'my queen' when in reality she has done some shady shit that any other celeb/person would be hated for but this isnt new



beauty privilege Reply

or maybe people just don't care that someone did something problematic once and don't base everything in their life on a goodness scale Reply

but usually people on here/social media do sooooo Reply

well hopefully times are a changin' Reply

yeah, her feud with Ciara and Karreuche proved she's got bully tendencies. Reply

Karrueche is so adorable and fantastic on Claws, I wish her the best! Reply

Reply

Lmao really though! Reply

for real Reply

She's always been a mess but Wendy really isn't holding back this season lmao I really wanna know why Reply

she got some nice toned legs



she got some nice toned legs

Reply

why on god's green earth is she wearing that skirt with that top? Reply

The 2000s are coming back with vengeance. Reply

if i had those legs i'd also wear that skirt tho tbh Reply

lmaoooo i wasnt even paying attention to the top OOP Reply

Beautiful Reply

shes really good in claws, i recommend that show tbh. Reply

It’s so good and she has really good comedic timing on it! Reply

ia i still laugh when i see the word titus Reply

Wendy is thrown off by people that are confident and comfortable with themselves. That was so repulsive for her to ask that. Reply

especially women. Reply

That was gross... Reply

I always forget she's part Vietnamese but now that I've heard her speak I'm sure I won't be Reply

This piece of shit only directly comes for celebrities that aren't that big during her interviews because she's so weak and pathetic. Can someone give her another dose of what Omarosa gave her back then??? Reply

That's messed up, eff you Wendy.



That woman is so beautiful. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/user/DROPAEBAT210 Speaking of this show, I'm obsessed with this YT channel lmao Reply

That's straight up hella rude.



She's gorgeous 😍 Wifey. Wish her all the best, a lotta good vibes and happiness on earth <3 Reply

she looks amazing Reply

I wish one of these days someone would respond to her shade by telling her Who from Whoville looking ass to sit all the way down



Edited at 2017-09-22 09:45 am (UTC) Reply

