Jimmy Kimmel is back for round 3 against the GOP on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

Graham and Cassidy are debating against Klobuchar and Sanders regarding healthcare on CNN on monday night



Can't wait for all of Graham and Cassidy's bald faced lies! Reply

It's sickening to see how much the GOP is willing to screw over the public. Koch Brothers are threatening to stop donating if they don't get this done. Reply

tbf bernie is baldish too but LMAO Reply

ugh watch cnn grill bernie on medicare4all more than graham cassidy on their atrocious bill. like those 2 are already thinking the can win this vs bernie. Reply

How should I feel about this, ONTD? I don't want Sanders to boogie-man socialism the republicans into uniting to pass this damn bill. But more light on this terrible thing can only be a good thing, right? Reply

Folks are at risk of losing their lives and these fools wanna go and debate it on live tv? Reply

This is such a dog and pony show. I don't understand why Sanders is part of this. He's not trying to save the ACA (and his plan is not an option right now, it's a distraction).



Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Schumer, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper-- any one of them is more appropriate than Sanders. CNN are such a-holes. Reply

Here's hoping Amy keeps Bernie in line. Reply

It's so stupid to have the most popular active politician in the country out fighting this. Can't they get someone less divisive, like a second representative from the party that's seen as marginally less trustworthy than Trump? Reply

My senator is one of the swing voters, so I called twice today to ask that they vote against it - once to the state office and once to the D.C. office. I have to admit I probably wouldn't have done so if Kimmel hadn't urged for everyone to call, so I think it's great that he's gotten so involved in this fight. Reply

Thank you for calling! Please keep it up and recruit others too! It is so important Reply

I think Kimmel is having a good effect. He's reaching some people who otherwise don't watch the news and don't even know this is going on. Any raised awareness is good, and he's absolutely making it plain as day these GOP a-holes only care about themselves and money, not representing the American people.



If there isn't a huge turnout and flipping of the House at the 2018 midterms, there will seriously be something wrong with the US population. When people vote against their own best interests or don't vote at all, I don't even know. Reply

Yeah, I feel like a good portion of Kimmel's audience is in middle America. Reply

When people vote against their own best interests



I mean, really. If every right-wing American knew what this bill would strip away, most would for sure be against it in spite of party affiliation, but all they see and hear are Fox news echo chambers or angry yelling radio hosts. That or they just don't put in the effort to actually learn about it. Reply

His coverage of this is so impressive, he's really good at explaining why the bill is so shitty Reply

I agree, I have a good understanding of it now Reply

yay. another fight to make sure we stay alive. fantastic. Reply

“He doesn’t know difference between medicare + medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.” https://t.co/KgKW7oJr3z — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 22, 2017 Reply

lol irl! Amazing. Reply

He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.



Ho boy. Reply

32 million (!!!!) will lose coverage under Dumb and Dumber's bill. Reply

The cbo came out? Damn. Reply

No, the commonwealth released that. They are a nonpartisan group. Reply

Last I heard CBO won't be out by the deadline Reply

This shit storm is just never ending. I'm really losing steam. Reply

We just gotta fight until the end of September Reply

Now the gop leadership is trying to bribe murky to get her to vote yes. Stay strong sis! Once we get past sept 30 they need sixty votes. We’re almost home free. Reply

New working draft of Graham-Cassidy reportedly includes 3 Alaska (and Hawaii!) provisions https://t.co/JqVO2oKiOH pic.twitter.com/l84XSbyUm9 — Josh Zeitlin (@josh_zeitlin) September 21, 2017 they're trying to buy murkowski's vote and they'll probably succeed Reply

They tried it last time and it didn't work, plus experts say Alaska will still be screwed. I hope she holds out. Reply

Here's hoping she hangs in there. I don't trust McCain or Paul. Reply

she won't, she wants something that will work for more than just her state



Sir Brain Tumor i worry about tho Reply

The governor of Nevada, a Republican, just leveled a blistering attack against Graham Cassidy.



Article & speech.https://t.co/VhYUfYe8Gu pic.twitter.com/zz13bQqjWU — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) September 22, 2017

At least some R governors are against it. Reply

Hopefully this makes Heller vote no. Can't depend on McCain. Reply

Isn't Heller one of the co-sponsors? Reply

idk man. you can't trust dirty dean heller. Reply

If he doesn't come out against Heller and personally endorse and campaign for a different candidate (a Democrat since Republicans are trash) in the next election then I don't want to fucking hear it. Reply

If only more people cared this much about things that didn't directly impact them. Reply

i hope he continues shit talking this bill and these senators every night Reply

lol seriously I would be happy to watch round 4,5,6,7, etc. Much more relevant than carpool karaoke Reply

I'm honestly here for it. I wonder if John Oliver is back yet. I only watch clips on youtube but I haven't seen new ones. Reply

I've got an appointment for my healthcare in November. If this passes can I assume I won't be able to sign up through the marketplace then or would it take a while to go into action? Reply

I think it wouldn't be official until 2020, so you'd have some time Reply

after 2020... ofc they would when we can have a dem president. the repubs would just blame them and the cycle continues smdh Reply

