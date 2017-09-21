Jimmy Kimmel is back for round 3 against the GOP on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
Jimmy has found himself in the middle of a battle over American health care, so tonight he responds to more criticism from Senator Bill Cassidy and those other jerks who want to take our health care away.
Round 1, Round 2
Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Schumer, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper-- any one of them is more appropriate than Sanders. CNN are such a-holes.
If there isn't a huge turnout and flipping of the House at the 2018 midterms, there will seriously be something wrong with the US population. When people vote against their own best interests or don't vote at all, I don't even know.
I mean, really. If every right-wing American knew what this bill would strip away, most would for sure be against it in spite of party affiliation, but all they see and hear are Fox news echo chambers or angry yelling radio hosts. That or they just don't put in the effort to actually learn about it.
Sir Brain Tumor i worry about tho