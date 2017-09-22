MTV EMAs looking for dancers/acrobats that look like Rita Ora

If she manages to book this award show I'll be impressed, not going to even lie about that! Reply

Thread

Link

lol, the biggest award show she can ever book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, the EMA's aren't like huge but it's still pretty relevant in the grand scale of things, I'm sure they could have booked anyone with a career but she got it instead so kudos to ha and ha team! I can't hate on that hustle tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She already performed at the EMAs back in 2012. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe we are still trying to make Rita happen when Dua Lipa exists. Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck are the EMAs Reply

Thread

Link





How old are you bc how could you forget this iconic moment in music Herstory? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am old as balls and I...kinda recall this, but idk from what/when?? I did so enjoy her Dirrty era tho, my god. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She hosted the 2003 Europe Music Awards, came out dressed like a nun and performed Dirrty in the opening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't she also throw darts at a picture of Kelly Osbourne's face while hosting as well?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yes she did! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that the girl from jersey shore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the girl who inspired Jersey Shore sis!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Are they gonna recreate Rita's iconic looks throughout her career Reply

Thread

Link





















rita has so many iconic looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only if it includes a 50 Shades reference, and we see that awful wig she had in that movie. oh, and her earpiece cause she couldn't remember her like 1 line of dialogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The queen of hosting things no one cares about Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

no one is ever checking for her, she has zero appeal. why does this keep happening with her...i Reply

Thread

Link

Tens are checking for her, she earned a staggering sum of money last year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link