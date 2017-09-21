I am sooo excited for Kumail, this is huge...



Oh man, I bet Kumail will be great. I feel like he is one of those people who elevates everything they are in. I even listened to some eps of Harmontown for him and it was almost worth it!



I really enjoy that person's handwriting. Reply

I came in here to say that almost every girl of my generation had this handwriting in high school. thays how it seemed anyway. Reply

I had nothing nice to say about this, but this comment is the wholeseomness this place could benefit from. Reply

Ew @ the musical guests. Reply

mte Reply

happy for kumail and it's a big thing for his career but i don't think snl deserves him.



quietly wishing for a mariah carey reality show spoof with kumail

Kumaaaaillll!! Can't wait to see what sketches he comes up with. Reply

Kumail is guaranteed to be hilarious Reply

i haaaated the big sick and kumail's lowkey mediocre. i wish we got some brown girl representation. :/ that said, i'll support him because brown success. Reply

I enjoyed The Big Sick for what it was but honestly I was surprised it got so many good reviews. It was cute. Still love him though. His delivery is fantastic.



But speaking of brown girls, I wish Parminder Nagra was bigger :( Reply

I felt as though the anti-brown girl attitude really killed it for me. The white girl was annoying and whiny and I just couldn't stand the scenes with white people enough. The part where Emily made the weird comment about Pakistan's next top model or whatever didn't sit well with me, how he treated the girls he met with, and how he treated the women in general. It came across as though both of them were whiny and they deserved each other, lol. I'm glad you enjoyed it though!! <3 his other comedy is way better, for sure.



Omg I have to check her out?? We always get left out. I don't want another movie where a brown guy woos a white girl. It leaves me feeling gross. Reply

I kinda hate that I didn't look at it from a non-white perspective, but you're totally right. Yes, the story was based on him and his wife, but I doubt every thing that was said happened, and even if it did, it definitely alienated some of their audience, most importantly, an audience that rarely gets representation and finally has some in this film.



And you def should (re: Parminder)! It sucks though because I loooooooooooooved her as Neela in ER but you can't find ER anywhere except buying the DVDs, but obv there's Bend it Like Beckham and her short lived stint in The Blacklist. I'll admit I never watched Alcatraz but it didn't even last a full season...and she's cute in Ella Enchanted (ugh...so many old things. She needs more roles!) Reply

I enjoyed The Big Sick but I don't think it deserved the amount of acclaim it did. I did go out of my way to watch it in the theater though because I want more brown people on the screen, so I'm happy it was well received. And totally agree about the anti-brown girl attitude; I'm so over it. I haven't decided if I think Master of None does it a little better but Aziz still has two white girls as his main love interests. And the parents/family in The Big Sick seemed so simple and two dimensional too (even though I love Anapum Kher).



His comedy and his Silicon Valley role is waay better but I think the scene where he melts down on stage about Emily was pretty well done; it was the only time I really felt any emotion from anyone lol. Reply

have you heard of the film ali's wedding? it's an aussie romcom and both leads are brown (idk if i can use that term as an east asian, pls correct me if i shouldn't). Reply

I was like ok, ok, KUMAIL!!!! I hope he has a good episode. Now who will they have for the Halloween ep?? Reply

Gal, everyone else gtfo Reply

Has the show's seasons always started this late? Feels like it to me. Reply

It sometimes does (i.e., iirc the season premiere Miley hosted a couple seasons ago was whatever Saturday was Oct. 1-3), but it is often the last Saturday in September or the teens week Saturday if it's a presidential election year. Long story short, you're not wrong haha Reply

no thanks 2 all of them



i hope taylor hosts and performs this year Reply

jk I SUPER DO cuz he's great <3333 Kumail?!

good line up. excited for kumail. Reply

I am excited for the performers! Reply

FUCK YES for Kumail!!! Reply

kumail is having a good year!!! Reply

As usual, I will continue my prayer circle that I will actually win tickets from the email lottery. Reply

God bless you on your journey Reply

Amazing selection. The only one that bores me is Sam Smith but he seems like a nice enough man, idk Reply

His first SNL appearance was when I fell in love with his music!

He did "Stay With Me" with a small choir, and an acoustic "Lay Me Down". It was soo good Reply

Gal Gadot & weepy?

Yeesh. Reply

i want sza to be on it but im p sure they passed on her bc they have the schedules set thru like january ugh :( Reply

SZA WOULD BE AMAZING Reply

Kumail is hysterical, I LOVED the big sick and his standup is great.



Also excited for Gal, I think she'll break character a lot and laugh.



I don't watch SNL but I'll watch the clips online Reply

Yay Kumail! Start that Oscar campaign. Reply

Ofc, first a white guy, then a white woman and then a POC. Reply

Yay Kumail!! Reply

Get it, Kumail! Maybe I can run into him since I'll be in NYC that weekend! Reply

I can dig the hosts, but not the music.



