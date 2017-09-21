SNL Announces First Three Hosts + Musical Guests of the Season
Happy Fall! #SNL pic.twitter.com/gnHXjREPlN— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 21, 2017
second south asian host ever!
quietly wishing for a mariah carey reality show spoof with kumail
But speaking of brown girls, I wish Parminder Nagra was bigger :(
Omg I have to check her out?? We always get left out. I don't want another movie where a brown guy woos a white girl. It leaves me feeling gross.
And you def should (re: Parminder)! It sucks though because I loooooooooooooved her as Neela in ER but you can't find ER anywhere except buying the DVDs, but obv there's Bend it Like Beckham and her short lived stint in The Blacklist. I'll admit I never watched Alcatraz but it didn't even last a full season...and she's cute in Ella Enchanted (ugh...so many old things. She needs more roles!)
His comedy and his Silicon Valley role is waay better but I think the scene where he melts down on stage about Emily was pretty well done; it was the only time I really felt any emotion from anyone lol.
It sometimes does (i.e., iirc the season premiere Miley hosted a couple seasons ago was whatever Saturday was Oct. 1-3), but it is often the last Saturday in September or the teens week Saturday if it's a presidential election year. Long story short, you're not wrong haha
i hope taylor hosts and performs this year
jk I SUPER DO cuz he's great <3333
He did "Stay With Me" with a small choir, and an acoustic "Lay Me Down". It was soo good
Yeesh.
Also excited for Gal, I think she'll break character a lot and laugh.
I don't watch SNL but I'll watch the clips online
