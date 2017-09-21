Shameless' Emma Kenney to Star as Darlene's Daughter in Roseanne Reboot

Pardon me for being out of the loop here, but are they just going to retcon the final season? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DEBBIE IS THE WOOOORST NO Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh Debbie Reply

Thread

Link

Appearance wise that is a spot on casting choice. Reply

Thread

Link

this. i see it. i'm here for it. but idk about her acting, and everyone else is saying it's horrible. rip. lol



Edited at 2017-09-22 05:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah when she was younger her acting was okay, but like most, its gotten worse as she's aged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she kinda looks like the actress who played Darlene. let's hope her acting has gotten better? Reply

Thread

Link

Is Shameless ending soon then...... or perhaps they're killing Debbie off (one can dream) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm 100% never gonna catch up on Shameless, but why does everyone hate Debbie so much?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao I'm wondering the same thing, I watched s1 and liked Debbie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Debbie used to be the smart level headed one. Then she purposely went out and got pregnant because it was cool. Fiona tried to reason with her, but she was stubborn. After having the baby she expected Fiona to drop everything and help her, and would get mad because Fiona let her know it was her responsibility. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the last time i watched it she raped a guy and p much statutory raped herself at the same time.

idr if the guy was drunk or what but he was unconscious and she well, raped him, the guy was like 19/20 i think and she was 14/15



also i think she never quite understood why what she did was wrong Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They made her a rapist, get pregnant on purpose, being a shit mom, kinda con a disabled man... :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When she was a kid on the show, you felt for her. Each season, she's become a progressively worse person. Much like everybody in that family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's just become the worst version of herself, but I mean, situationally, kinda makes sense...



At this point I think Fiona and Ian will be the only ones to really ~make it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is only a certain amount of eps, and shameless is only like 12 eps, i'm sure she can film both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

debbie was such a smart fucking girl with so much potential. i'll never forgive the show for how it went to absolute fucking shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Well. There's no denying she looks like she coukd be Darlene's kid.





Any word oon how they're handling the Mark 'Issue'? Reply

Thread

Link

The Mark "issue" is one of the many things I fear about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I'm not sure how I'd want it to go. A recast would be disrespectful as he'll but killing him off screen would...sting? I guess, is the best way to describe it. Idk idk.



Edited at 2017-09-22 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

david and darlene have a son named mark so i wonder if they'll acknowledge his death in the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do not need to see Darlene be a mom to a teen that acts just like she did... Why is this a thing?!?!? The last season sucked. Reply

Thread

Link

That is good casting. Reply

Thread

Link

good casting Reply

Thread

Link

recast debbie tbh or kill her character along with frank Reply

Thread

Link

frank is never going anywhere :(

And to no fault to Macy. He's great, but the character is just awful and has outstayed his welcome.



I'm bitter the Emmy's only use him as the posterboy of the show for nominations.

Emmy Rossum is long overdue for a nomination alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frank should've never gotten that liver transplant. They should've used that to kill him off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woof Reply

Thread

Link

she cannot act



it's just a sitcom tho so i'm sure she'll be adequate Reply

Thread

Link