Shameless' Emma Kenney to Star as Darlene's Daughter in Roseanne Reboot
‘Roseanne’: ‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Set As Darlene And David’s Daughter https://t.co/D4Zx9znerv pic.twitter.com/pUmXMLqqz1— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 22, 2017
-Kenney will appear as Harris, who was born in Season 8 of Roseanne. The character appears to have been aged down, as Kenney is three years younger than Harris should be.
Debbie used to be the smart level headed one. Then she purposely went out and got pregnant because it was cool. Fiona tried to reason with her, but she was stubborn. After having the baby she expected Fiona to drop everything and help her, and would get mad because Fiona let her know it was her responsibility.
idr if the guy was drunk or what but he was unconscious and she well, raped him, the guy was like 19/20 i think and she was 14/15
also i think she never quite understood why what she did was wrong
At this point I think Fiona and Ian will be the only ones to really ~make it
Any word oon how they're handling the Mark 'Issue'?
The Mark "issue" is one of the many things I fear about this.
And to no fault to Macy. He's great, but the character is just awful and has outstayed his welcome.
I'm bitter the Emmy's only use him as the posterboy of the show for nominations.
Emmy Rossum is long overdue for a nomination alone.
it's just a sitcom tho so i'm sure she'll be adequate