Nicki Doesn't Know Who Shawn Mendes Is





Someone DM'd Nicki with a photo of Shawn cuddling up to a cat on a beach (they called the cat a dog...)

Nicki tweeted out confused since the "dog" is clearly a cat and said "Someone's in my dm's saying they wish this man (who's holding a cat) would hold them like he's holding this dog. i-I'm so confused," she wrote.


She has since deleted the tweet.

Looks like she is perched on her social media, does she always check DMs from randos?
