Nicki Doesn't Know Who Shawn Mendes Is
Umm so no, Nicki Minaj doesn't know who Shawn Mendes is... >> https://t.co/b9w3efrWSM pic.twitter.com/hMkuqyq22A— J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) September 20, 2017
Someone DM'd Nicki with a photo of Shawn cuddling up to a cat on a beach (they called the cat a dog...)
Nicki tweeted out confused since the "dog" is clearly a cat and said "Someone's in my dm's saying they wish this man (who's holding a cat) would hold them like he's holding this dog. i-I'm so confused," she wrote.
She has since deleted the tweet.
Source
Looks like she is perched on her social media, does she always check DMs from randos?
questions?
Edited at 2017-09-22 03:10 am (UTC)
Lastly, I don't know who Shawn Mendes is either so I don't blame her for that.
Edited at 2017-09-22 02:31 am (UTC)
Nicki is still garbage