I preordered the audiobook 🙊 Reply

bitch me too! 🍷is that pedro & Oscar in your icon? Reply

it sure is, sis! Reply

Give me the soundtrack!!! <3 Reply

Yesss! Ready for Sufjan to make me cry tbh Reply

omg I started listening to sufjan since looking at the soundtrack and his music makes me weep Reply

Same! I fell in love with Carrie & Lowell, I've been listening to it almost every day since discovering it. Reply

😍 have you listened to the live Carrie and Lowell Album tho😍



I knoww, I can't wait to have Mystery of Love on repeat forever Reply

I'm excited for this movie, and I liked the book but social media creating an image of Armie as an LGBT icon is weird to me. Other than that, can't wait for this! Reply

I see this in two weeks and I cannot wait. Reply

take me with you :''''( Reply

Yes. I got lucky with tickets. I'm very curious what part all the critics cried at because the part I cried in the book is 100% not in the movie. Reply

Are you watching Tuesday, Wednesday or both? I've never been so excited to be sad!

Which part made you cry in the book? I'm rereading now and San Clemente Syndrome is just so happy :'( :'( :'( Reply

I'm curious too bc the epilogue made me weep and I don't think any part of it is in the movie. Reply

The first part is, when Oliver told Elio he's getting married. But he just calls the house instead of visiting. Reply

I'm trying to get tickets for the screening. pray for me! Reply

his emphasis on certain words is weird to me. idk why.



i also was gonna try an audiobook, but i saw that it was EIGHT FUCKING HOURS and immediately tapped out lol. maybe if i have a long drive? Reply

this honestly seems too distracting to listen to while driving. Reply

(save it for a rainy weekend, bae) Reply

i wish we could ban straight women from buying this. the last thing the gay community needs is another breeder fetishizing gay romance. Reply

jfc. buying every single copy as we speak. Reply

where's that gif from Reply

Mirror Mirror Reply

ty bb Reply

he was really hot in the man from uncle. has he done any nudity Reply

From what I've heard, there's some nudity from him in this movie. I think it's a butt shot. Reply

he's got a few ass shots in this film. no full frontal. I believe it was originally in the script tho 😳 Reply

I want Luca to release the original four hours of footage he has! Tho I doubt we get more nudity there either lol Reply

God I hope he actually releases the 4 hour version. It's a pipe dream, but I want it. It's so weird to think that the final cut was 130 minutes because it didn't feel that long at all, and I still didn't want it to end. Reply

literally every audio snippet i listen tot hat's been released i embarrassingly cringe at because of armie's intonations then after 10 seconds, i'm rapt; 30 seconds; i'm bating my breath and after a full minute i'm on the verge of tears.



i. need. this. audiobook.

His voice makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July, but I don't actually like the way he reads. Sounds like he's performing a monologue or something, it doesn't feel natural. Reply

Yeah I feel the same way, this is another reason why I wish Timothee read it instead because I feel like he would’ve been able to emote better. Reply

sorry i missed your PMs op i was asleep <3 Reply

It’s all good bb :) Reply

I pre-order the audio book. even though I hate audio books. I hate listening to people talk and I usually zone out.



I wish they'd release the damn soundtrack. Reply

6. I suspect that Armie Hammer’s voice would smell like linguini, seasoned with Tasmanian pepper and lemon with Parmesan cheese on top. I’d need to speak with Armie Hammer in person to confirm this.



11. The way Armie Hammer says “kiss” feels like you have literally been kissed, not by his lips, but by the sun itself. You took a picture of this sun-kissing, posted it to Instagram, and you’ve gotten a lot of likes.



15. Armie Hammer’s voice sounds like the opposite of that swish-swish a nylon sweatsuit made in the ’80s, because Armie Hammer has never worn nylon, he exclusively wears corduroy or linen.



LMFAO I SAW THIS, the linguini comparison had me screaming! Reply

Joining in on this lovetrain for Armie after discovering his Twitter. Makes me wish he still gets to play Batman instead of Affleck Reply

