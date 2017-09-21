Peter Spears, producer of Call Me By Your Name, released another excerpt from the audiobook
Elio and Oliver's first night together, as read by Armie Hammer. Call Me By Your Name audiobook drops Oct 3. https://t.co/9CR1KMQlAx— Peter Spears (@pjspears) September 21, 2017
Thoughts on Armie's audiobook skills?
Which part made you cry in the book? I'm rereading now and San Clemente Syndrome is just so happy :'( :'( :'(
i also was gonna try an audiobook, but i saw that it was EIGHT FUCKING HOURS and immediately tapped out lol. maybe if i have a long drive?
i. need. this. audiobook.
I wish they'd release the damn soundtrack.
6. I suspect that Armie Hammer’s voice would smell like linguini, seasoned with Tasmanian pepper and lemon with Parmesan cheese on top. I’d need to speak with Armie Hammer in person to confirm this.
11. The way Armie Hammer says “kiss” feels like you have literally been kissed, not by his lips, but by the sun itself. You took a picture of this sun-kissing, posted it to Instagram, and you’ve gotten a lot of likes.
15. Armie Hammer’s voice sounds like the opposite of that swish-swish a nylon sweatsuit made in the ’80s, because Armie Hammer has never worn nylon, he exclusively wears corduroy or linen.
20. There’s such melody in Armie Hammer’s voice that the devil has to work overtime to get a new Nickelback song in the world, just so everything stays in balance.