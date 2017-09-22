Jerry Lewis left all six kids from his first marriage out of his will

jerry remains a colossal dick even in the grave. amazing. Reply

Ia, I feel like that’s a really shitty thing to do to your offspring. I am skeptical to think he had some -issue- will all of them from his first marriage. Reply

there ya go. /end post Reply

And? Maybe he had good reason for leaving them out. What's the backstory?



You are not entitled to anyone else's money, even if it is your family.



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:25 am (UTC)

Not so much the money but excluding people you created except one person. I can't imagine what family dynamic you have that that isn't at least a little shitty. Reply

Except there are legitimate reasons to cut your children out of your will. Reply

#Google You can go shave your back now. Reply

i work in estates and it's especially fun when people come in expecting something and we have to break the news that they don't get shit Reply

It's bizarre and honestly surprising to me (I know, I shouldn't be) how selfish and entitled people get when someone dies. I'm awful and avoid most family but recently a relative passed away and now I'm hearing about all the drama and stealing...makes me feel less guilty about avoiding family... Reply

ugh that sucks. people show their true colors when someone dies i've learned. there are certainly the rare good ones who just want to honor someone's last wishes... but like i said, they're rare. Reply

girl, I've seen it with my own eyes too. my aunty (who was relatively finically well off) passed away, and her husbands family just took her belongings (probably from the ok of the husband idk).



but like my issue is that my aunts sisters/brothers weren't even asked whether they wanted her sisters belonging, instead the in-law family took what they wanted without saying anything.



I agree. I'm kind of glad my parents are poor as fuck because there will be no fighting over money when they pass. They won't be able to leave their kids a single dime. Meanwhile my fiance's family is wealthy and it's so ugly to hear the siblings discuss their inheritance. They get upset because their dad is travelling a ton and blowing through his money before they get it Reply

my parents have briefly discussed with me what'll happen when they die and the summation is that they want to make sure they're more valuable to me alive than dead lol Reply

in my experience how people react has mostly very little to do with the actual inheritance, it's like every unresolved family issue they've had in the last 20 years gets projected onto the will. Reply

Yeaaah. Holy shit, the levels... My family deteriorated SO FAST after my grandfather died, all because of money.



People get so fucking insane when it comes to money, I stg. Reply

this is essentially why i have nothing to do with any of my extended family and all of this shit happened BEFORE I was born. Reply

mmhmm, I used to work for an estate lawyer and it was so dang messy.



my ex husband has 17 brothers and sisters, from 4 moms (same dad), all of whom dislike each other. his dad just passed away and was quite wealthy. good luck with that. Reply

I would probably kill myself ngl! Reply

I want to get a will created just in case~ but I don't have anything to leave anyone. Guess I'll just make a note to take care of it if/when I do.



To answer the question, my mom said in her will I get the house and everything else gets split four ways between me and my siblings.



When I was a kid, like 7 or something, I wrote my own will and left all my stuffed animals to my niece. My mom found it and I got in trouble.



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Aww that’s cute. Why did you get in trouble?



Ps you can do a basic will online for free and just have it notarized. If you die without a will, then the state gets to do what they want and your remains end up in potters field or somewhere similar. It sounds weird and morbid but it’s best to decide what you want, including a living will, while you’re healthy and of sound mind, and so on. Even if you decide so and so sells all your worldly belongings on eBay and donates to xyz charity.



Edited at 2017-09-22 03:24 am (UTC) Reply

I don't mean to lol, but I did lol at this cause tho I'm healthy you just never know and I've thought I should write a will even tho I have nothing, but i also don't want to end up in a potter's field and we have a notary at work so maybe I'll do that! Reply

I think she was just scared or freaked out that I wrote a will when I was so young. She told me that I shouldn't have done it, she didn't want to find anything else like that, what was I thinking, etc. I wasn't really thinking anything. I knew about death obvs but I hadn't really grasped it at the time. I just knew from watching tv that it was a thing people did. I think I might've even been younger than 7 because my grandma died when I was 7 and I think this was before that. In any case, like I said I didn't put any serious thought into it, I just cared about my niece and figured she'd like my stuffed animals if I couldn't take care of them.



Thanks for the info about online wills. I hadn't considered doing that. I'm gonna look into it. I already started googling and found an estate planning resource site even though I should be getting ready for bed.



And yeah, definitely don't want to end up in a pauper's cemetery somewhere. I've already told my mom and sister that should anything happen I don't want to be buried but I'd feel better to have specific instructions in writing that they can access if need be.



Edited at 2017-09-22 03:50 am (UTC) Reply

I have a will already and basically I was like "idk, just give all my money and my shit to my sister, I guess." Apparently she said the same thing when making hers lmao.



Also why would you get in trouble over leaving stuffed animals to your niece in a will you make when you're 7 wtf parents are so OTT sometimes... I feel like mine would have reacted the same way :( Reply

Edited at 2017-09-22 02:29 am (UTC) I don't know if I'm in the will or not but my mom told me I'm the one who gets to pull the plug.

my dad always says he doesn't have a will and will not make one but i know he's kidding. i mean he doesn't have a lot of money but he does own 1 house and 2 aparments...it's me and my 2 sisters so one for each lol Reply

My mom told me the same lol. She said she thought my sister would get too emotional and I'd be logical about it. I was like... thanks? Reply

welcome to the club lol Reply

my eldest brother is in charge of that after my dad saw my reaction when we talked about medical power of attorney stuff.

I was hyperventilating and he was like... Um yeah not you. Reply

He really was a genuinely horrible man, by pretty much everyone's accounts. Even the "poster kids" for MD hated him. Reply

This should be a warning to those Trump kids. Except for Ivanka, the rest to of them are either getting pennies in comparison or nothing at all. They might as well sell their father up the river now.



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:32 am (UTC) Reply

Please @ this to them on twitter. Praying it works!

Reply

I'd love if Melania has for some reason not seen the will and she gets nothing



Being a cum dumpster for that obese orange piece of shit for absolutely NOTHING. Imagine! Reply

I think that's when I'd finally start feeling truly sorry for her lol Reply

I recently heard that Trump stole a significant amount of money from his older disabled brother in terms of inheritance, so if his kids aren't expecting that they're fools. Reply

Parent

They should have their own battle royale with only one winner: The Trumper games Reply

Damn that's pretty fucked up. They ALL burned him somehow? This reeks of taking his hatred of the ex wife out on the sons but whatever. Reply

he apparently was obsessed with having a daughter and told his sons he was disappointed that they weren't born girls. Ultimately he adopted a girl with his second wife Reply

... that's weird Reply

what a twist Reply

wow, that's really shitty. Reply

Yikes Reply

Yeah. 6 kids that all happen to be from one person getting nothing doesn't just happen for a non-asshole reason. Reply

Lewis was estranged from his son, Joseph, who died of a drug overdose in 2009. Contactmusic.com reported that Joseph's brother, Gary (of Gary Lewis and The Playboys) said, "Jerry Lewis is a mean and evil person. He was never loving and caring toward me or my brothers. I don't know if Joe's death is drug related, but I believe it could have been prevented if he and my father had been on better terms. I believe he partly died of a broken heart. [My father] doesn't really care. He's more worried about his career and his image than his own family."



sounds like none of the sons had a good relationship with him or one at all. Reply

wow...that's rude Reply

eh, its not my place to delve into family matters

we dont know his relationship with his kids

Reply

I would normally have that same reaction... but h's been a dick when he was alive and the fact he appears to have a poor relationship with not 1 but 6 kids tells me he must be a shitty father. There are shitty children, of course, but to piss off all 6 is a reflection on him as well. It was even more of a dick move to leave it all to his youngest kid... Reply

true, but if he did really have a shitty relationship then im sure the kids dont want his shit anyway, and i just dont believe that the kids were all like ?? omg confused about his will...i'm sure they had an idea of who their father was at some point lol Reply

When my dad died I saw his will and it said that everything would go to his current wife (my step mom) and if she were to die before him, everything would go to their children (my little sister). It pissed me off at first, but I learned to forgive. He also died very suddenly and in his early 50s, so I like to think he would have updated it once he had gotten older. Reply

I leave everything to my cats Reply

mte but to my dog. Reply

they will scratch it all and think fondly of you Reply

Mr. Bailey will be pleased. Reply

