Jerry Lewis left all six kids from his first marriage out of his will




Lewis, who died last month at 91, left behind an estate worth an estimated $50 million

His last will and testament in 2012 excluded — by name — the sons he shared with first wife Patti Palmer. His marriage to Palmer lasted from 1944 until 1980.

"I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder."

He had another son Joseph who died in 2009.

Lewis left the entire estate to his second wife, Sandee, and their daughter, Danielle

source

