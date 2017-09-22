Jerry Lewis left all six kids from his first marriage out of his will
Lewis, who died last month at 91, left behind an estate worth an estimated $50 million
His last will and testament in 2012 excluded — by name — the sons he shared with first wife Patti Palmer. His marriage to Palmer lasted from 1944 until 1980.
"I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder."
He had another son Joseph who died in 2009.
Lewis left the entire estate to his second wife, Sandee, and their daughter, Danielle
You are not entitled to anyone else's money, even if it is your family.
but like my issue is that my aunts sisters/brothers weren't even asked whether they wanted her sisters belonging, instead the in-law family took what they wanted without saying anything.
I agree. I'm kind of glad my parents are poor as fuck because there will be no fighting over money when they pass. They won't be able to leave their kids a single dime. Meanwhile my fiance's family is wealthy and it's so ugly to hear the siblings discuss their inheritance. They get upset because their dad is travelling a ton and blowing through his money before they get it
People get so fucking insane when it comes to money, I stg.
my ex husband has 17 brothers and sisters, from 4 moms (same dad), all of whom dislike each other. his dad just passed away and was quite wealthy. good luck with that.
To answer the question, my mom said in her will I get the house and everything else gets split four ways between me and my siblings.
When I was a kid, like 7 or something, I wrote my own will and left all my stuffed animals to my niece. My mom found it and I got in trouble.
Ps you can do a basic will online for free and just have it notarized. If you die without a will, then the state gets to do what they want and your remains end up in potters field or somewhere similar. It sounds weird and morbid but it’s best to decide what you want, including a living will, while you’re healthy and of sound mind, and so on. Even if you decide so and so sells all your worldly belongings on eBay and donates to xyz charity.
Thanks for the info about online wills. I hadn't considered doing that. I'm gonna look into it. I already started googling and found an estate planning resource site even though I should be getting ready for bed.
And yeah, definitely don't want to end up in a pauper's cemetery somewhere. I've already told my mom and sister that should anything happen I don't want to be buried but I'd feel better to have specific instructions in writing that they can access if need be.
Also why would you get in trouble over leaving stuffed animals to your niece in a will you make when you're 7 wtf parents are so OTT sometimes... I feel like mine would have reacted the same way :(
I was hyperventilating and he was like... Um yeah not you.
sounds like none of the sons had a good relationship with him or one at all.
we dont know his relationship with his kids