BTS 's New album break records and beat Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna and more
BTS are the Kings of Pop right now.
CNN)BTS is breaking records worldwide.
From the US and Poland, to Hong Kong and Brazil, the Korean pop group's latest album,"Love Yourself: Her," currently holds the top spot on iTunes' top selling album chart in 73 countries and territories in three continents.
The music video for the album's debut single, "DNA" hit 20 million views on YouTube in about 20 hours, knocking down records by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Rihanna for most views in a day.
The seven member group, whose oldest member is just 24-years-old, is well known for its record breaking firsts. In May 2016, the group beat American favorites Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande to become the first K-pop act to clinch a Billboard Music Award.
And, for their third world tour this past spring, within hours of going on sale, BTS sold out US arenas — another first for a K-pop act — prompting them to add more shows on both coasts, in New Jersey and California.
"We really started at the bottom," said BTS member 23-year-old Kim Namjoon, who writes a lot of the groups songs and as the group's only English speaker, acts as the face of the group outside of Asia. "When we first started no one paid attention to us," added Kim.
Having debuted in 2013, BTS stands for "Beyond The Scene," a reference to their mix of musical styles, including pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronica.
Source
I think they'll get a top ten album next week, 25-40k album + streams.
https://open.spotify.com/album/2FTS6a6DLXMNp8flyA0HGO
that being said, i like the members, but i dont like their newest songs.
good for them, i'll check it out on spotify.
#poorlifechoices
lol such a compliment i know
My top are:
1. Mic Drop
2. Go Go
3. Dimple
4. Best Of Me
5. Pied Diper
I love the jungkook part:
bts stans are literally the worst in existence tho, they make it hard to like the group
This meme worthy performance made me scream. LOL
[flash=425,350] https://youtu.be/BxZma8FNSBs [/flash]
They have the record for most views on Youtube for a K-Pop video in 24 hours.
And they are #11 most watched in 24 hours overall including viral videos. So like 5th or 6th for music videos behind Despacito and Taylor's new song.
But they did break the record for most physical albums sold in one day in SK.
And have the highest peak on iTunes for a K-Pop group @ #4.
They also have the most physical albums sold by a K-Pop group in 2017 in SK. (I believe with 1.3 million)
And will have the highest charting album for a K-Pop album with a Top 10 debut.
Either way, BTS won. Other K-Pop fandoms will try to discredit BTS' success to their fans on social media and international markets but their sales are impressive everywhere.
I appreciate the Taehyung gif OP.
Also add the DNA performance from today! The choreo is amazing!
We need another t-ara to pop up.
i do miss t-ara tho, none of these newer ggs can compare
Twice & Red Velvet are doing well!
also the guy who dropped his taco akehfkaga
i like twice too. and exid but idk where they are.