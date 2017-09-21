BTS 's New album break records and beat Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna and more

I'm waiting for the HDD numbers.

I think they'll get a top ten album next week, 25-40k album + streams. Reply

Thread

Link

I just looked at HDD now, I'm rather shook. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They haven't posted any predictions yet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They just said that its their dream to enter to the top 100 awww babies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Congrats to them. If its on Spotify I'll listen tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link







https://open.spotify.com/album/2FTS6a6DLXMNp8flyA0HGO



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:42 am (UTC) lol they broke another record on Spotify, you need to listen the album and the hidden tracks is amazing tbh: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their stans are insufferable save the bts ppl i kno, but it's like all the 5harmots and the mixtures and the directionals flooded into bts all at the same time and are always doing the most





that being said, i like the members, but i dont like their newest songs. Reply

Thread

Link

I actively avoid any BTS stans that aren't on Omona, the Twitter ones stress me out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most stans on Twitter should stress you out. Especially K-Pop fans hahaha. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Many of their fans are super young so that makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering how big they are, it's no surprise they have crazy fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

2013? the level of obsession that these type of groups generate i feel like some of these guys have been around for like decades.



good for them, i'll check it out on spotify. Reply

Thread

Link

20 million views in a day isn't knocking down anyone's record hunnie. Reply

Thread

Link





#poorlifechoices

DNA has grown on me even though when it was released I thought it was a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

i was all up in the mv post saying i didnt like it but now i have to say it grew on me and it’s actually pretty decent



lol such a compliment i know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've warmed up to a few of the songs (mostly the outro and mic drop). Reply

Thread

Link

This performance today was amazing:







Edited at 2017-09-22 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve had this song on repeat the last few days. This performance has me shooketh. Make this a single tbh. Do an entire album with bangers like this. Pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





My top are:



1. Mic Drop

2. Go Go

3. Dimple

4. Best Of Me

5. Pied Diper







I love the jungkook part:









Edited at 2017-09-22 03:11 am (UTC) ikrMy top are:1. Mic Drop2. Go Go3. Dimple4. Best Of Me5. Pied DiperI love the jungkook part: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i made the mistake of seeing what the english lyrics are and i can't take this ong seriously anymore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn they are so hot and talented and put so much effort...like how embarrassing for one direction and other boy bands. Such flops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dna is cute but its no blood sweat and tears. but i bop



bts stans are literally the worst in existence tho, they make it hard to like the group Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy for their success :) at least right now lol. The songs they released earlier this year didn't do anything for me, but I'm really loving DNA and the choreography. Their music is hit or miss, but I genuinely like them as a group



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i love not not today like its objectively trash but its so catchy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll have to try relistening to it but idk I just initially found it lame lol and the other one was just boring



Edited at 2017-09-22 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not today is such a good workout song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol it rly is objectively trash but when I saw that mv and choreo I was like, fuck it, it’s gr8 fight me on this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





This meme worthy performance made me scream. LOL



[flash=425,350]







Edited at 2017-09-22 02:54 am (UTC) DNA is a grower for sure. I liked it even more seeing them perform live today.This meme worthy performance made me scream. LOL[flash=425,350] https://youtu.be/BxZma8FNSBs [/flash] Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-09-22 03:03 am (UTC) lol that part was amazing tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This move reminds of that weird backpack kid that performs with Katy perry :/ unless that was the intention lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





They have the record for most views on Youtube for a K-Pop video in 24 hours.

And they are



But they did break the record for most physical albums sold in one day in SK.

And have the highest peak on iTunes for a K-Pop group @

They also have the most physical albums sold by a K-Pop group in 2017 in SK. (I believe with 1.3 million)



And will have the highest charting album for a K-Pop album with a Top 10 debut.





Either way, BTS won. Other K-Pop fandoms will try to discredit BTS' success to their fans on social media and international markets but their sales are impressive everywhere.



I appreciate the Taehyung gif OP.







Also add the DNA performance from today! The choreo is amazing!







Edited at 2017-09-22 02:50 am (UTC) Omg OP, this article doesn't explain enough.They have the record for most views on Youtube for a K-Pop video in 24 hours.And they are #11 most watched in 24 hours overall including viral videos. So like 5th or 6th for music videos behind Despacito and Taylor's new song.But they did break the record for most physical albums sold in one day in SK.And have the highest peak on iTunes for a K-Pop group @ #4 They also have the most physical albums sold by a K-Pop group in 2017 in SK. (I believe with 1.3 million)And will have the highest charting album for a K-Pop album with a Top 10 debut.Either way, BTS won. Other K-Pop fandoms will try to discredit BTS' success to their fans on social media and international markets but their sales are impressive everywhere.I appreciate the Taehyung gif OP.Also add the DNA performance from today! The choreo is amazing! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in love with V, I saw him at the concert twice and he blow me a kiss, I was like two metres away from him and I just die, He is so beautiful in person



Edited at 2017-09-22 03:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that is a fucking intense list of records lmao. good for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The era of girl groups is over. RIP

We need another t-ara to pop up. Reply

Thread

Link

twice is doing pretty well

i do miss t-ara tho, none of these newer ggs can compare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blackpink just literally needs to release more music. They have potential!



Twice & Red Velvet are doing well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget Twice and Blackpink both are amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this is exactly what listening to the last chorus of red flavor feels like pic.twitter.com/w2MV3vcWXp — ˘͈ᵕ˘͈daysha (@redflvr) August 31, 2017

not when red velvet released their magnum opus, red flavor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahahah not Shannon's dance! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YALL FOR TURNING LISAS DANCE INTO A MEME

also the guy who dropped his taco akehfkaga Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so accurate it hurts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a shame that t-ara's sister group is shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't get passed the fact that blackpink is roughly 2ne1 rehashed. YG needs to do better w/ their music but im sure he'll flop like he always do.



i like twice too. and exid but idk where they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kings of kpop! taylor & katy (not rihannasus) dead in ditch!! Reply

Thread

Link

So true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link