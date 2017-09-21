BTS 's New album break records and beat Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna and more



BTS are the Kings of Pop right now.

CNN)BTS is breaking records worldwide.
From the US and Poland, to Hong Kong and Brazil, the Korean pop group's latest album,"Love Yourself: Her," currently holds the top spot on iTunes' top selling album chart in 73 countries and territories in three continents.

The music video for the album's debut single, "DNA" hit 20 million views on YouTube in about 20 hours, knocking down records by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Rihanna for most views in a day.
The seven member group, whose oldest member is just 24-years-old, is well known for its record breaking firsts. In May 2016, the group beat American favorites Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande to become the first K-pop act to clinch a Billboard Music Award.
And, for their third world tour this past spring, within hours of going on sale, BTS sold out US arenas — another first for a K-pop act — prompting them to add more shows on both coasts, in New Jersey and California.

"We really started at the bottom," said BTS member 23-year-old Kim Namjoon, who writes a lot of the groups songs and as the group's only English speaker, acts as the face of the group outside of Asia. "When we first started no one paid attention to us," added Kim.
Having debuted in 2013, BTS stands for "Beyond The Scene," a reference to their mix of musical styles, including pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronica.




