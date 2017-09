That was good episode. I'm a sucker for the villains on this show. Also, since Bruce is dawning the cowl, hopefully this doesn't mean its the last season. Reply

I enjoyed tonight's episode. I like that the show decided to focus on the villains. I just hope that the women get better storylines this year. Lee's was so terrible last year. Reply

The only thing I care about this show (and indeed with DC) is Catwoman, and as part of that Bat/Cat. Baby BatCat is trash, and I don't care because I'm its trash, so I love this show for it only, so I hope there is some good baby BatCat because otherwise, don't care. Reply

Thank u Gotham writers for more Zsasz! I love him so much. My favorite batman villain is scarecrow! I hope this season is the best season yet. Reply

It was an ok episode. I like the return of Zsazs. Reply

wow her hair like that reminds me of Dina Meyer from Starship Trooper. Reply

I need Babs to come back from the death already. Reply

