Taylor Desperate To Stay at #1?




Taylor Swift has discounted her song "Look What You Made Me Do" on iTunes less than a month after release. She has never discounted a song off of her discography before. To compare, Cardi B's team just decided to discount the song for the first time this past week, 12 weeks in her chart run.

It is probably too late since the tracking week ends tonight. Cardi B is still expected to snatch #1 from Taylor, but it looks like she is looking to regain the top spot the week after.

