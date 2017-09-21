Taylor Desperate To Stay at #1?

if she was desperate to stay number 1 she wouldn't have done it right before the charting week ends dummies. Reply

Thread

Link





Call us when Cardi is gonna get And it's Itunes lolCall us when Cardi is gonna get #1 on billboard hot 100s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is projected to be get hot 100 #1 next week actually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats the point of the post lmao... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

???? Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you read or ???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you are so cute, bb... what is your life like, truly? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why do people like Post Malone? Reply

Thread

Link

sis i been trying to figure that out for weeks now... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so mad, I need him to go away. He's younger than me too but looks 30+ ffs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't heard a single one of his songs. i refuse to listen to a white man with cornrows. how are ppl finding him acceptable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IVE BEEN WONDERING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he was a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his voice is annoying on top of his entire aesthetic being suspect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let me know when you find the answer. he look like he smells of garbage and unwashed balls. that alone puts me off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Listening to his songs make me feel like I’m losing brain cells. Or like this one time I smoked too much and couldn’t open a sliding door. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really don’t understand how black twitter killed Macklemore, Kreayshawn, Iggy, G-Eazy but are caping for this white man with braids and grills?



His music is garbage too like wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My white friend is obsessed with one of his songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just go back to doing interviews and performances to promote it lol we know you want to do it. the tumblr like promo is not enough lol



the thing is that I just havent been listening to her songs. honestly. and I'm someone who likes her music and has her songs on my ipod. I just dont listen to the two new ones.. they are not great. they are not stuck in my head. they are just there. Reply

Thread

Link

i think she'll definitely do performances. her band was rehearsing and posted it on instagram. i just don't think she'll do a Q&A after the performance lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so over the “she liked a post on this” and “her friend said this” crap. Idc if she speaks Parseltongue as long as she says something once! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly - I can't wait to hear her try to sing these songs live. It's going to be so painful, but amusing at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people's hate boner for Taylor is hilarious to me. Like she gets ya'll so angry lol



Anyway go Cardi Reply

Thread

Link

lol same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Go away Cardi



Fixed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why dont you go the fuck away hating ass bih Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ya'll see this Post Malone song got 20 million streams in four days? I think he's going number 1 after Cardi B. LWYMMD had a good run, time to move on to the next single. Reply

Thread

Link

The song is garbage too. Everyone in my timeline was like “OMFG THIS SONG GOES OFF” and I was just sitting there waiting.....and then the song ended.



At least Congratulations was sort of catchy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There really is no redeeming quality about her.... is there?





I hope she falls deep from her public high Reply

Thread

Link

for discounting her song like everyone else...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a responsible pet owner.



and she already fell deep. did you see all of summer 2016 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeahhhhhh i guess you can't deny she's a really good pet parent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is post malone Reply

Thread

Link

i figure somone will just give me an answed instead of telling me to google Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Post Malone. Austin Richard Post (born July 4, 1995), known professionally as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and guitarist. He first gained major recognition in February 2015, after the release of his debut single "White Iverson".



(got that from wikipedia (I had no idea who he is either)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cant believe the good sis cardi is finna knock Taylor Swift from the no. 1 spot. Legends only! Reply

Thread

Link





Let's not pretend this a brand new tactic known only to Taylor. Sit down, Pop Crave. Let's not pretend this a brand new tactic known only to Taylor. Sit down, Pop Crave. Reply

Thread

Link

taylor working to maintain ha white chart supremacy! Reply

Thread

Link

some of y'all... pet a dog, cat, or a cute animal. Reply

Thread

Link

uh let's not. some people here will bury them alive sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw that psycho kitten killer commenting the other day. smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Y'all wild lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

id love to pet my cat but she gets so FEISTY when i come near ha! 😾 but when i give her meow mix, she's so nice. lord, she's lovey dovey 😻 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but my allergies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So happy for Cardi. Reply

Thread

Link

legit where tf do you find these nasty ass gifs omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-09-22 02:59 am (UTC) it's a gift Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way her shoe just shoots off I'm screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let them fight.gif Reply

Thread

Link

Actually, idk Cardi going #1 anymore? When does the tracking week end, because Post is selling and streaming more than her. Reply

Thread

Link

tracking ends tonight. he is doing great but his song isn't available on youtube and is just starting to get radio play which also plays into the formula. cardi is #1 in streaming this week, #3 in sales and #15 in radio. he will probably debut #3 , maaybe #2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link