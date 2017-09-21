Taylor Desperate To Stay at #1?
Taylor Swift discounts her single "Look What You Made Me Do" amidst chart battle for #1 with Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/8V5crtWfLT— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2017
Taylor Swift has discounted her song "Look What You Made Me Do" on iTunes less than a month after release. She has never discounted a song off of her discography before. To compare, Cardi B's team just decided to discount the song for the first time this past week, 12 weeks in her chart run.
It is probably too late since the tracking week ends tonight. Cardi B is still expected to snatch #1 from Taylor, but it looks like she is looking to regain the top spot the week after.
Source
hmmmt
Call us when Cardi is gonna get #1 on billboard hot 100s
His music is garbage too like wtf
My white friend is obsessed with one of his songs.
the thing is that I just havent been listening to her songs. honestly. and I'm someone who likes her music and has her songs on my ipod. I just dont listen to the two new ones.. they are not great. they are not stuck in my head. they are just there.
Anyway go Cardi
Fixed.
At least Congratulations was sort of catchy.
I hope she falls deep from her public high
and she already fell deep. did you see all of summer 2016
(got that from wikipedia (I had no idea who he is either))
I cant believe cardi
Let's not pretend this a brand new tactic known only to Taylor. Sit down, Pop Crave.
whitechart supremacy!
Edited at 2017-09-22 02:59 am (UTC)
So does this mean he's number one the week after if he keeps his momentum up?