Comedy Central Is Blessing Us With a New Nathan for You Tonight

There's new Nathan For You for you—celebrate with Nathan For You: A Celebration

Nathan Fielder graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades and uses his knowledge to help struggling small business owners make it in this competitive world. Tonight, he reconnects with all of those business owners he helped. Tune in to Comedy Central at 10 PM and find out if that yogurt shop still sells poo flavored fro yo and if customers can still skip the line at Pink’s Hot Dogs if they have somewhere really important to be.