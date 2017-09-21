🍾💀 EW Celebrates 100 Episodes of The Walking Dead 💀 🍾

I do love how close they all are in real life, especially Andy and Danai.



But seriously, Carl didn't even make the cover? Come on now, he's the only original cast member still standing not included (and no, Lennie James doesn't count - he was only in three episodes in the first five years of the show). That's just insulting. Reply

Thread

Link

I ❤️ Andrew Lincoln. He's so sweet & cute & funny & talented.



I'm also so so so so so happy Negan isn't in the photo shoot. Reply

Thread

Link

negan needs to die or they need to really tone him down. he is so cartoony its jarring AF. i feel like only neckbeards/reddit like him and his 12 year old dialogue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. Negan is so over the top. I just don't find him interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Melissa McBride and Danai Gurira remain divine and I wish the show had done more with their characters before I stopped watching.

Reedus still looks like he hasn't showered in years I see. Reply

Thread

Link

I know the focus of the second gif is Richonne but Lauren looks so beautiful that dress Reply

Thread

Link

MY LOVES!!! <3 <3 <3 i was like legit dying with all the richonne pics EW has been dishing out. i was annoyed with their, and michonne/danai, extreme lack of promo but this made up for it. i love how the cast is happy and adorable and together again :D i freaking love this cast, but this is making me miss steven :(



they better hype the fuck outta michonne/danai for 8b since black panther is coming out right around the same time Reply

Thread

Link

That video was amazing. Love it. The ladies look GORGEOUS! Andy's eyes are so pretty and blue. I have a subscription, but I probably won't get the cover with my girls, so fuck it, I bought the set. Reply

Thread

Link

the women are so gorgeous and then you have disgusting norman who hasn't bathed since the beginning of time Reply

Thread

Link

Man Norman looks like shit but that was cute. I loved. Andy throwing shit at him lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Andrew Lincoln can do no wrong in my eyes, he is perfection. Reply

Thread

Link

I call this show The Walking Deja Vu because every single episode is the same. I'm so glad I gave up on it ages ago. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad you gave up on it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

love ALL of them (only lauren a little less). it's nice to see norman and andy's antics again. i love what they had to say about the new season and i'm excited. Reply

Thread

Link

Haha this promo. Get it! Reply

Thread

Link

Love this! Reply

Thread

Link