Adriana Lima: Kendall Jenner's Social Media Following Doesn't Mean Anything
- when asked about the nepotism social media models, she says "it's just a trophy" and the social media following doesn't mean anything, everyone has their own space in the business, adds that all the girls work just as hard and she's happy for kendall and them, there's room for everyone etc.
- She's 36 and still walking runways. Says modeling is about personality as well as look.
- The worst pickup line a guy used on her was "I saw you at Burning Man" and shes like "I've never been there."
smh, this isn't even a pickup line. Men don't even try anymore.
I understand if you make your living off of social media but for normal people I think it's pathetic to care about how many followers you have
and none of these insta model nobodies have any personality to speak of. theyre all dead behind the eyes.
Huge social media following = huge earning power and literally what brand worth their anything is going to ignore that?