affe1

Adriana Lima: Kendall Jenner's Social Media Following Doesn't Mean Anything


- when asked about the nepotism social media models, she says "it's just a trophy" and the social media following doesn't mean anything, everyone has their own space in the business, adds that all the girls work just as hard and she's happy for kendall and them, there's room for everyone etc.
- She's 36 and still walking runways. Says modeling is about personality as well as look.
- The worst pickup line a guy used on her was "I saw you at Burning Man" and shes like "I've never been there."

Source
Tagged: