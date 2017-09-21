Adriana Lima: Kendall Jenner's Social Media Following Doesn't Mean Anything

"I saw you at Burning Man"







smh, this isn't even a pickup line. Men don't even try anymore.



Edited at 2017-09-22 12:30 am (UTC) Reply

It is in LA Reply

....what are the other pickup lines used in LA? Reply

Lmao I've definitely got the "I've seen you at ____" and then mention a place I've never even heard of before by men. Lame conversation starter tbh Reply

I wonder if it was Elon Musk lmao Reply

maybe im naive but idg where that's supposed to go? like no i haven't and??? Reply

two nights ago, i got hit on while cleaning the patio of my restaurant. some guy goes, "you forgot something on the table-- you forgot to leave your number." lmao Reply

Generous queen!! And maybe he mistook all the other VS models at BM for her lol I think they had an entire camp this year Reply

the last great supermodel tbh Reply

She ain't lyin tho. Also lmao @ dat BM line Reply

Babe 😍😍😍 Reply

She needs to write a statement to the makers of Fit Tea, Biotin gummy bears, and whichever venture capitalist profits off people doing squats tbh. I'm sure they'd find that informative. #OnlyReadTheTitle Reply

http://www.adweek.com/digital/this-influencer-marketing-shop-created-fake-accounts-to-prove-that-the-industry-is-full-of-ad-fraud/ an agency created a fake influencer and in a month companies were scrambling to pay them to promote shit. Reply

So fake Instagram accounts are shilling shitty ass products (literally in the case of Fit Tea). How fitting.



Thanks for the link. Reply

hmmm I think I would agree



I understand if you make your living off of social media but for normal people I think it's pathetic to care about how many followers you have Reply

she seems so sweet Reply

No lies Reply

goddess Reply

We are living in the stupidest of times. Reply

Says modeling is about personality as well as look.



and none of these insta model nobodies have any personality to speak of. theyre all dead behind the eyes. Reply

im pretty sure she means their personality on set and how much people in the industry like them not if they look/sound dead on pictures/videos/interviews/etc Reply

You really believe Kendall Jenner has some glowing personality? Reply

she's so beautiful Reply

I mean, yes it does mean something lbr..... not necessarily something GOOD, but still.



Huge social media following = huge earning power and literally what brand worth their anything is going to ignore that? Reply

