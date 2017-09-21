Megyn Kelly conducts awkward interview with the Kardashians/Jenners
Megyn asks lots of awkward questions about fame, safety, the unattainable perceptions of beauty they may or may not promote... and aside from Kris, they all look pretty much over it.
Their faces after Megyn says some women think they promote impossible, superficial standards of beauty, and asks, "Are you a force for good or a force for evil?" (2:55)
Kendall says Kylie has an "insane business" and anyone who doesn't want their kid to be like that and be "literally so successful" at 19 is "insane to me." (3:50)
Khloe says that if anyone is comparing themselves to others, it's their responsibility to learn core values at home. (4:10)
LMAAAAAAAAAAAO
but in the era of trump, smth about them feels diff... who knows how much longer ppl will care tbh but who knows, no one thought they'd still be here 10 yrs later
like their lives are constantly just posing and making sure they're facing the right way and there's not a hair out of place
how exhausting and empty
