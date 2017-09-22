17 Books You Should Read If You Love Fairy Tales

Uprooted by Naomi Novik is a really cute fairy taleu-esque book I read. LOL I admit that normally I think ONTD as a whole has bad taste in books but like 10 people recommended this so I read it and I adored it.



Also this post is timely! I went into a bookstore and bought two books today: Nicole Krauss's latest book Dark Forest and a mini guide book to architecture around Montreal. I actually originally only wanted the Krauss because I'm a huge fan of A History of Love and just based on my love of that book I will buy first editions of everything she sells forever and ever but the guide book was too cute to pass up. Reply

I have the new Krauss on my list but I won't be getting to it for a while! I remember so little from A History of Love but I did enjoy it. ooh you buying that architecture book just reminds me of how long it's been since I've been to Montreal. Reply

I really didn't like Uprooted. It started strong but then it turned into a chaotic mess. Such a shame because I am into Polish folklore. Reply

I felt the same. I didn't like it either. Reply

I couldn't stand the romance in Uprooted and completely forgot the ending, which I just looked up and riiiiight that did happen. Reply

I felt exactly the same, down to the interest in Polish tales. A book about the Dragon himself would have been more interesting, were it better written. Reply

I was super shocked how beloved it was.

once it started looking like [ Spoiler (click to open) ] it was gonna turn into a love story

I feel like I should try again tho bc I think I remember the intro of a witch?? But if it's more romance crap I know I'm gonna be mad lol. omg same here.I was super shocked how beloved it was.once it started looking likeI rmed so hard my eyes almost fell out and I lost interest (stopped reading).I feel like I should try again tho bc I think I remember the intro of a witch?? But if it's more romance crap I know I'm gonna be mad lol. Reply

Uprooted was cute as fuck. I loved the friendship and slowburn romance even if the plot got a little directionless towards the end. Reply

I liked Uprooted. Reply

I thought Uprooted was overrated but I still liked it enough. Reply

I only liked the friendship in Uprooted, Sarkan is an ass that should die alone. Reply

I loved Uprooted! And I hope you like Nicole Krauss's book, I love A History of Love as well. Such a beautiful book. Reply

Book post, yay!!! I put myself on a budget and was going to try and basically buy no more books this year, cause I have a ton I haven't read. But seeing as I got a promotion, fuck that, I need books!



I'm currently reading The Girl Before, which is apparently being made into a movie that Ron Howard is directing. So far I like it. I'm hoping to finish it tonight.



Edited at 2017-09-21 11:22 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I told myself the same thing but I ended up buying 2 more last night (after shopping for a book for a birthday present for someone else). 1 for them, 2 for me. I can't stop! Reply

I highly recommend Thriftbooks if you live in the US, they have most books for $3-$6. Sometimes your hardcover will be missing a dust jacket, but I buy most of my books through them these days. Reply

congrats on your promotion bb! Reply

Havent read Lost Boy yet but I LOVED Alice. Reply

alice was SOOO good Reply

Deathless has got to be my fav, and the first one off the top of my head. I don't read a lot of books based on fairy tales, tbh! oh wait, ofc there's also Ella Enchanted which is a CLASSIC and a damn shame that the movie was so lacklustre. I'm still bitter about that.



Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie (a collection of sci-fi/fantasy short stories) also has myths and legends that I enjoy, esp the story about the fox demon (hu li), which I grew up with. kinda blew my mind a bit to see it in English.



I haven't been buying books for a while but the past 2 weeks or so I've crumbled in willpower and bought: The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker which I've been meaning to read for ages, about trusting your instincts and protecting yourself from violence, reading the signs, etc. and also Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere, which I need to sit down and savour properly.



Edited at 2017-09-21 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Deathless is incredible. Definitely the best book I've read this year. Reply

I love it sooo much! I read it a few years back but it's always on my mind still. Reply

I just got my copy of Little Fires Everywhere! I'm exited to read it since it's my first time reading Celeste Ng. Reply

Parent

Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie



I've been eying this one for a while, would you recommend it? Reply

i will never be over how awful the ella enchanted movie was. Reply

omg deathless was amazing!!

I didn't like the relationship with koschei but everything else was perfect.

I loved how it was like a bunch of different fairytales.



I just got little fires everywhere and I'm excited to start reading it after I'm done reading the book I'm on right now.



I feel like we have v similar tastes so I'm gonna listen to your recs closely from now on.



Edited at 2017-09-22 02:07 am (UTC) Reply

The Gift of Fear was an amazing read. I need to get my hands on a copy. Reply

Deathless is on my list! It's been recced to me a few times. I tried reading it a few weeks ago but wasn't in the mood, I will try again, maybe when it gets a bit colder!



And Ella Enchanted was one of my favorite books growing up. Like the movie could have been SUCH a unique story and they just butchered it.



Edited at 2017-09-22 04:30 am (UTC) Reply

the bloody chamber is one of my favorite books ugh so good. angela carter is a goddess Reply

Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister is one of my favorite books. Something about its dreariness is cozy. I wish we'd get a proper film that's not the made for TV one!



I'm a bit obsessed with fairy tale picture books (I think I've got about 70 of them?) but I haven't gotten into too many adaptations for older readers. I did like The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey though. It's based on The Snow Maiden.



It's for kids but The Rumpelstiltskin Problem is cute, a bunch of short variations on Rumpelstiltskin. I like the one where he comes and goes sideways between the particles the best. Reply

love The Lunar Chronicles



Heartless was trash tho Reply

I tried listening to the audio book of heartless and wanted to drive off a cliff Reply

I liked all of the descriptions of food in Heartless but the book itself? Nope.



But I'm rereading TLC right now! I'm on Winter. Reply

I read Tender Morsels when I was a teenager and while it was definitely good, it was also almost unrelentingly bleak. By the last few pages of the book I felt like I'd gotten punched in the face, and that ending cemented that feeling. You definitely have to be in a certain mood to read it.



To answer the question, I remember really loving The Book of Lost Things by John Connolly when I was younger. I'm currently reading You Don't Have To Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie. Reply

That cover for Tender Morsels is making me uncomfortable. Reply

Ella Enchanted and Poison (by Chris Wooding) are my two picks. People have probably heard of Ella Enchanted but I think Poison is virtually unknown (as far as I know) which is a shame because it's a much darker take on fairy tales, fairy characters and the ideas of heroes and quests than anything I would've expected for a YA book.



I read it more than ten years ago and it left an impression, maybe I should go look for it now...



Edited at 2017-09-21 11:39 pm (UTC) Reply

ohh i'll have to check it out then. I haven't heard of Poison at all! Reply

Nobody has but it's truly very underrated. I liked the heroine a lot, she actually had personality and the twist at the end is great! Reply

I love Wicked but I haven't read Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister bc people have said it's not as good. Reply

It's the other way around for me. CoaUS is the only one of his books that I like, and I really love it. It's also great as a period piece. Reply

I guess I'll have to check it out. Thanks! Reply

ugh anything by gregory maguire automatically invalidates this list. wicked was a fucking chore to get through.



ella enchanted remains one of my faves and i hate what they did to the movie. Reply

Agreed, Confessions is one of the worst books I've ever read



I'm still mad at myself for bothering to finsih it! What a waste of time! Reply

There's so many Captain Hook books out now. I blame that asshole on OUAT.



Gregory Maguire is a no go for me. Wicked was really his only half-decent book.



My fave fairy tale book is The Raven and the Reindeer. I loved the snow queen as a kid.



I just started Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch today. My copy is actually 'Midnight Riot' but I hate title changes for American audiences.

Reply

I found the Rivers of London series by chance and I LOVED them. They're all great. Reply

It's really funny and clever so far! Reply

I need to read The Raven one. My fiance bought it for me. I just haven't had any desire to read this year. Reply

also stardust/ocean at the end of the lane/the graveyard book because why not. Reply

I preordered Sleeping Beauties, Stephen King's new book he wrote with his son. I'm not really here for it based on the synopsis so I'm just going to go into it with super low expectations, hoping to be surprised. Reply

