17 Books You Should Read If You Love Fairy Tales
Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister
About: We have all heard the story of Cinderella, the beautiful child cast out to slave among the ashes. But what of her stepsisters, the homely pair exiled into ignominy by the fame of their lovely sibling? What fate befell those untouched by beauty ... and what curses accompanied Cinderella's looks?
Set against the backdrop of seventeenth-century Holland, Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister tells the story of Iris, an unlikely heroine who finds herself swept from the lowly streets of Haarlem to a strange world of wealth, artifice, and ambition. Iris's path quickly becomes intertwined with that of Clara, the mysterious and unnaturally beautiful girl destined to become her sister. While Clara retreats to the cinders of the family hearth, Iris seeks out the shadowy secrets of her new household -- and the treacherous truth of her former life.
The Bloody Chamber and Other Stories by Angela Carter
About: Angela Carter was a storytelling sorceress, the literary godmother of such contemporary masters of supernatural fiction as Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Audrey Niffenegger, J. K. Rowling, and Kelly Link, who introduces this edition of Carter's most celebrated book, published for the seventy-fifth anniversary of her birth. In The Bloody Chamber—which includes the story that is the basis of Neil Jordan's 1984 movie The Company of Wolves—Carter spins subversively dark and sensual versions of familiar fairy tales and legends like "Little Red Riding Hood," "Bluebeard," "Puss in Boots," and "Beauty and the Beast," giving them exhilarating new life in a style steeped in the romantic trappings of the gothic tradition.
Tender Morsels by Margo Lanagan
About: Tender Morsels is a dark and vivid story, set in two worlds and worrying at the border between them. Liga lives modestly in her own personal heaven, a world given to her in exchange for her earthly life. Her two daughters grow up in this soft place, protected from the violence that once harmed their mother. But the real world cannot be denied forever—magicked men and wild bears break down the borders of Liga’s refuge. Now, having known Heaven, how will these three women survive in a world where beauty and brutality lie side by side?
Lost Boy: The True Story of Captain Hook by Christina Henry
About: From the national bestselling author of Alice comes a familiar story with a dark hook—a tale about Peter Pan and the friend who became his nemesis, a nemesis who may not be the blackhearted villain Peter says he is…
There is one version of my story that everyone knows. And then there is the truth. This is how it happened. How I went from being Peter Pan’s first—and favorite—lost boy to his greatest enemy.
Peter brought me to his island because there were no rules and no grownups to make us mind. He brought boys from the Other Place to join in the fun, but Peter's idea of fun is sharper than a pirate’s sword. Because it’s never been all fun and games on the island. Our neighbors are pirates and monsters. Our toys are knife and stick and rock—the kinds of playthings that bite.
Peter promised we would all be young and happy forever.
Cinder by Marissa Meyer
About: Sixteen-year-old Cinder is considered a technological mistake by most of society and a burden by her stepmother. Being cyborg does have its benefits, though: Cinder's brain interference has given her an uncanny ability to fix things (robots, hovers, her own malfunctioning parts), making her the best mechanic in New Beijing. This reputation brings Prince Kai himself to her weekly market booth, needing her to repair a broken android before the annual ball. He jokingly calls it "a matter of national security," but Cinder suspects it's more serious than he's letting on.
Although eager to impress the prince, Cinder's intentions are derailed when her younger stepsister, and only human friend, is infected with the fatal plague that's been devastating Earth for a decade. Blaming Cinder for her daughter's illness, Cinder's stepmother volunteers her body for plague research, an "honor" that no one has survived.
But it doesn't take long for the scientists to discover something unusual about their new guinea pig. Something others would kill for.
What's your favorite fairy tale book?? // Book Post!
Also this post is timely! I went into a bookstore and bought two books today: Nicole Krauss's latest book Dark Forest and a mini guide book to architecture around Montreal. I actually originally only wanted the Krauss because I'm a huge fan of A History of Love and just based on my love of that book I will buy first editions of everything she sells forever and ever but the guide book was too cute to pass up.
I was super shocked how beloved it was.
once it started looking like [Spoiler (click to open)]it was gonna turn into a love story I rmed so hard my eyes almost fell out and I lost interest (stopped reading).
I feel like I should try again tho bc I think I remember the intro of a witch?? But if it's more romance crap I know I'm gonna be mad lol.
I'm currently reading The Girl Before, which is apparently being made into a movie that Ron Howard is directing. So far I like it. I'm hoping to finish it tonight.
Edited at 2017-09-21 11:22 pm (UTC)
Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie (a collection of sci-fi/fantasy short stories) also has myths and legends that I enjoy, esp the story about the fox demon (hu li), which I grew up with. kinda blew my mind a bit to see it in English.
I haven't been buying books for a while but the past 2 weeks or so I've crumbled in willpower and bought: The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker which I've been meaning to read for ages, about trusting your instincts and protecting yourself from violence, reading the signs, etc. and also Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere, which I need to sit down and savour properly.
Edited at 2017-09-21 11:24 pm (UTC)
I've been eying this one for a while, would you recommend it?
I didn't like the relationship with koschei but everything else was perfect.
I loved how it was like a bunch of different fairytales.
I just got little fires everywhere and I'm excited to start reading it after I'm done reading the book I'm on right now.
I feel like we have v similar tastes so I'm gonna listen to your recs closely from now on.
Edited at 2017-09-22 02:07 am (UTC)
And Ella Enchanted was one of my favorite books growing up. Like the movie could have been SUCH a unique story and they just butchered it.
Edited at 2017-09-22 04:30 am (UTC)
I'm a bit obsessed with fairy tale picture books (I think I've got about 70 of them?) but I haven't gotten into too many adaptations for older readers. I did like The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey though. It's based on The Snow Maiden.
It's for kids but The Rumpelstiltskin Problem is cute, a bunch of short variations on Rumpelstiltskin. I like the one where he comes and goes sideways between the particles the best.
Heartless was trash tho
But I'm rereading TLC right now! I'm on Winter.
To answer the question, I remember really loving The Book of Lost Things by John Connolly when I was younger. I'm currently reading You Don't Have To Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie.
I read it more than ten years ago and it left an impression, maybe I should go look for it now...
Edited at 2017-09-21 11:39 pm (UTC)
ella enchanted remains one of my faves and i hate what they did to the movie.
I'm still mad at myself for bothering to finsih it! What a waste of time!
Gregory Maguire is a no go for me. Wicked was really his only half-decent book.
My fave fairy tale book is The Raven and the Reindeer. I loved the snow queen as a kid.
I just started Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch today. My copy is actually 'Midnight Riot' but I hate title changes for American audiences.