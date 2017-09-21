Demi slays another SNS performance + is adorable with Jimmy Fallon
-talks about SNS music video
-it's inspired by a actual house party she threw when she got single and she says snoop dogg and wiz khalifa showed up and filled her house with pot smoke
-tals about her Fabletics line
-exchange bff sweaters with jimmy
she said she didnt want it in her house...
But god, her stylist should be fired. Her body is fucking BANGING but they put her in stuff that doesn't showcase how great she looks