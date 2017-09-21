can we lose the 'I'm gonna prove I'm grown by talking about wEEd' approach.. Reply

she didnt tho

she said she didnt want it in her house... Reply

she didn't? Reply

she didn't?! Reply

She did. The above are Russian bots! Reply

I've heard "Sexy Dirty Love" and it's a BOP! Reply

link Reply

http://musicbae.com/demi-lovato-sexy-dirty-love/ it's LQ and I've heard HQ is 10x better (released at midnight) but enjoy! Reply

holy shit this is sooooo good Reply

Look at you, doing the Lord's work. Bless! Reply

I like when it slows down at about 2:40. Hmm, I like SNS, TMYLM and YDDIFMA better, but this will grow on me (almost every Demi song does it). I like it, I just don't love it which I did the last two on first listen-to. Of course, I didn't love SNS to begin with either, and I adore that now, so.... Reply

I didn't know we had Demi stans. Reply

The more you know... :D Reply

Ya'll seem to be silent in every post that bashes her. Reply

We try, we really do, but sometimes, we just give up because there does seem to be a concerted effort by a group of posters here to just go after her and then group think comes into play, so there's no point. However, this era is going really well for her so more positive stuff is coming out so more Demi fans are feeling more open to speak up. I've been pretty open in even the bashing threads, but sometimes even I just know it's not even worth it to try. Reply

lol I'm glad Demi fans are feeling more Confident™ to come out of the closet! Reply

At one point in my life I legitimately thought demi would replace Christina Aguilera as "my girl" but now I cringe everytime I see her music videos. Thank God Ariana Grande came into my life. Reply

It's crazy that so many people from that generation of Disney still have viable careers... Reply

That hair and certain angles in the video make her look like the superior(?) Demi Reply

yas kween Reply

Was NOT ready to be slayed this hard!! Go awf queen! Reply

She has a killer body but whoever styles her has no idea how tf to dress it. Reply

She just hired the same stylist as Zendaya, if that explains it haha Reply

Nice to see a pop girl singing live and sound good. Reply

Yesss Demi <3 Reply

that A5 was the bomb <3 Reply

i love this song Reply

The Lip Synch thing was adorable. She's generally pretty cute in interviews and slays live. Nice to see Demi still doing Demi. YAY! Reply

