More info on the Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Had 'Constant Conflicts', Says Source: 'He Can Be Very Antisocial' https://t.co/KgrHGQNEWM— People (@people) September 21, 2017
#RachelBilson steps out after split from #HaydenChristensen: https://t.co/RbzOUvbflO— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 21, 2017
Never thought I'd care about these two, but that People article is worth a read; it sounds like he has real problems.
this is 2 real
Maybe she likes the beach, and he...
TBH "it sounds like he has real problems" sounds kinda ott
i ended up going to his sister's wedding by myself because he ran off and felt "like he couldn't be himself around family." we fucking flew 3 hours, rented a tux, bought a dress, had great hotel sex, and then he bailed until when I got back from the reception. I'm still with him, its a struggle.
but its another to be paranoid paps will take pics of your child if u, a barely known actor, travel with them.
he does have problems.
He sounds like my dream man tbh. I'm antisocial too. Going to events and having to socialize is a nightmare.
Homebody, money and probably hates Star Wars? Like damn I better move fast
I just remembered he was in a Goosebumps episode too! I fucking love that show. It's so campy
sadly im attracted to outgoing/fun dudes who like hike and shit
and then im shocked that we cant work out as a couple
Really, its not a problem he doesn't want to go. It's not a problem she wants to go. It's a problem he doesn't want to go and she does want to go, so they just needed to split. No need to fucking pathologize him.
Look me up Hayden, I live just an hour south
I hope he gets helps honestly
Sis just go to a smaller airport than LAX.
I wonder how many times they drove across the country though :/
My fiance is pretty much the same. He has his one game a week where the group Skypes' while playing CAH. We don't spend a lot of time apart but that's okay since we don't need to speak all that much either. We'll just be on cam so we can see each other while doing our own thing. I've been known to read most of a book while doing that. I can't be 'on' all the time. And he's a little more chatty on social media and stuff than me, but in person he gets very introverted and observes more than participating. Unless there's a kid involved. Then he really shines and can handle the constant need for attention without retreating into himself.
My bff broke up with her bf and u know those ppl that come into your life again once they’re single? Yeah that. So she accused me of ghosting her and it’s like sis I’m just trying to deal with my pmdd rn it’s not abt u... I didn’t talk to her for 3 days and she freaked out... now she has a bf again and she don’t know me suddenly idk dot mariah
Sometimes you tolerate a person's behavior until you can't anymore and Rachel and/or Hayden probably got to that point in their relationship where they couldn't get over it anymore.