More info on the Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split

Hayden Christensen Had 'Constant Conflicts', Says Source: 'He Can Be Very Antisocial'



-my introverted scorpio ass upon reading this Reply

+1 tbqh Reply

omg, a fellow introverted scorpio

this is 2 real Reply

lmao me Reply

lmao i love this gif Reply

same Reply

Lmaooo yes. Reply

Yeah I can be anti social too, but I guess if SO is extroverted it can be a problem



lmao saaaaaaaame Reply

lmaoooo for real this is pm #me Reply

At this point isn't it always the guy that is the problem in all these celeb breakups? Reply

Lol yep same. But my fiancé is too so it works. Reply

Except the whole driving across the country to avoid paparazzi (I mean are people still checking for them tho?) this just seems like a conflict between two very different people/personalities.



TBH "it sounds like he has real problems" sounds kinda ott Reply

In the article, it also stated that when she went to weddings she had to go alone and her friends thought she deserved better and she does. It's too much of a baggage if someone you love/married to doesn't have the spark to go out once in a while. Also, Hayden's career is well non-existent Rachel at least has a consistent job on tv. Reply

oh fuck. reminds me of my current bf, who every time we make plans to go to an event(maybe 3 or 4 times a year), an hour before we have to go he will get anxious and bail no matter how comforting/supportive I am.

i ended up going to his sister's wedding by myself because he ran off and felt "like he couldn't be himself around family." we fucking flew 3 hours, rented a tux, bought a dress, had great hotel sex, and then he bailed until when I got back from the reception. I'm still with him, its a struggle. Reply

None of that sounds like a huge problem besides differing personalities. Reply

ia. they simply sound like they're not compatible. Reply

It sounds like he has social anxiety and it's not OTT to say he has real problems. Reply

its one thing to have anxiety and not wanna leave your house, that in itself is a problem



but its another to be paranoid paps will take pics of your child if u, a barely known actor, travel with them.



he does have problems. Reply

big time personality confilicts, im honestly shocked they've been together 10 years, off and on regardless. Reply

Waaaay OTT. Reply

I'd make my significant other go to weddings alone, too. I hate them, even the weddings of family members and best friends, and I'm always relieved when something comes up that prevents me from going. I'll send a nice gift and call it a day. Reply

really OTT. she's a socialite who got with an extreme introvert. i don't see how that's anything but a bad match. Reply

Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial.



He sounds like my dream man tbh. I'm antisocial too. Going to events and having to socialize is a nightmare. Reply

Lol

Homebody, money and probably hates Star Wars? Like damn I better move fast Reply

Get in line, sis. I've been waiting for my time since I saw him in Higher Ground!



I just remembered he was in a Goosebumps episode too! I fucking love that show. It's so campy



Edited at 2017-09-21 11:06 pm (UTC)

He pretty much is. If I didn't have friends to drag me out or responsibilities to watch my niece after she gets out of school, I'd literally come home and not leave until I had to. I just prefer not being around people. Reply

ikr I've never been all that attracted to him but a guy who just wants to sit at home and watch Netflix? Sign me up. Reply

Right? Let's stay inside all day and avoid the world together, bb. Reply

ikr?

sadly im attracted to outgoing/fun dudes who like hike and shit

and then im shocked that we cant work out as a couple Reply

Events with a bunch of people are draining and a huge annoyance, I could be doing something I actually enjoy with my time.



Really, its not a problem he doesn't want to go. It's not a problem she wants to go. It's a problem he doesn't want to go and she does want to go, so they just needed to split. No need to fucking pathologize him. Reply

Same



Look me up Hayden, I live just an hour south Reply

lol mte and now he's single again! Reply

their personalities never meshed Reply

Couldn't agree more Reply

I have bad social anxiety so I get him to an extent...but he seems on another level



I hope he gets helps honestly Reply

Yeah I'm not really a joiner and prefer chilling at home but I don't mind the occasional social activity and it doesn't actually bother me to be around other humans. He seems to be on another level in terms of social anxiety. Reply

Yea, not even going with your partner to things like weddings is a bit extreme, who wants to feel alone in regards to events like that when you are in a relationship? Reply

That's kind of sad both actors who played Anakin ended up with serious issues. Reminds me of how most of the actors who played John Connor have histories of being fucked up. Reply

Poor Hayden. Social anxiety is horrible Reply

That's sad, but hopefully they're happier afterward. Hope he gets whatever help he needs. Reply

between the antisocial thing & the anxiety issues that the people article mentions, i'm relating to him quite a bit. mostly it sounds like they were (or became) 2 very different people. Reply

The former Star Wars actor was so protective of their daughter, the source says he avoided traveling by plane, choosing instead to “drive across the country” when necessary to avoid paparazzi at the airport.



Sis just go to a smaller airport than LAX.



Edited at 2017-09-21 11:00 pm (UTC)

Wait they have a daughter together? I had no idea Reply

ikr?! that is like news to me alone haha. Reply

yeah i think she's 2 now. they named her after sleeping beauty lol. Reply

yeah, this seems extreme Reply

Bob Hope sucks too. Reply

mte but when people have anxiety disorders sometimes doing things their way helps and goes along way to gain trust.

I wonder how many times they drove across the country though :/ Reply

Yeah, fly to a smaller airport or even a nearby city. Who would drive cross country over that? He sounds like he needs some help. Reply

he wasn't protective enough not to let her be named Briar Rose tho? ffs. Reply

I feel like that's not even true. I sat across from both of them in the Toronto airport flying out to LA lol. Their daughter was on Rachel's lap and they didn't even hide in the business lounge despite having first class seats. Reply

I'm fairly introverted and bc my job is in the mental health field I'm with people all day/every single day can be quite heavy. I always need so much downtime and time to myself. It feels like being plugged in and needing to be unplugged from a socket tbh. When I was younger I never really thought much of it in relationships but as I'm getting older I realize how important it is that I am with someone who understands that. Someone who understands I need my alone time without thinking it's because of them. I definitely get my energy away from people. Looking back I think that's why a few more serious relationships failed tbh. /csb Reply

I feel you. I used to work in direct social services so I get that part as well. I'm married now to a fellow introvert and on work days we spend like.. maybe one hour together after work? lol. Some people find it so weird but honestly it's perfect for me/us. Reply

happy you've found someone that gets you <3 definitely helps if they're introverted too. I read horoscopes for fun (I don't necessarily put thaaat much stock into them) but I hate when I read about how 2 introverts won't work because they're so similar - bc I think it can be a good dynamic if you have a good understanding and communication. My gf was born 2 days after me which is kind of funny. Some people shy away from someone that is really similar to them but for me/us it works. Sometimes being around people can be so draining tbh. Reply

I'm the same way. I'm a a little bit extroverted but working in retail every day drains my recharge. I'm friendly and nice based on social conditioning for the most part. When I'm not forced to leave the house, I don't. I like staying at home, watching TV, getting online. Recharging is necessary.



My fiance is pretty much the same. He has his one game a week where the group Skypes' while playing CAH. We don't spend a lot of time apart but that's okay since we don't need to speak all that much either. We'll just be on cam so we can see each other while doing our own thing. I've been known to read most of a book while doing that. I can't be 'on' all the time. And he's a little more chatty on social media and stuff than me, but in person he gets very introverted and observes more than participating. Unless there's a kid involved. Then he really shines and can handle the constant need for attention without retreating into himself. Reply

Someone who understands I need my alone time without thinking it's because of them.



My bff broke up with her bf and u know those ppl that come into your life again once they’re single? Yeah that. So she accused me of ghosting her and it’s like sis I’m just trying to deal with my pmdd rn it’s not abt u... I didn’t talk to her for 3 days and she freaked out... now she has a bf again and she don’t know me suddenly idk dot mariah Reply

its so interesting to hear everyones stories/how they are, because while personality wise im very shy and timid irl i cant stand to be alone for more than like half a day. i like my alone time too, esp at night where i can come on ontd or play around on the internet/watch a movie by myself do w/e i wanna do but at some point i need to socialize with people, go out somewhere and check out stores, do something lol because if i dont i start to be in my head too much and then i overthink which makes me a huge mess and way too anxiety ridden Reply

Idk, idrc about her, but it's funny how this is coming out after she's been spotted. I'm sure that this being out there is gonna help his anxiety 🙄. And if his anxiety is that extreme, wouldn't she and her friends be more understanding? Either way, it sounds like neither of them were willing to compromise, so it's probably best they aren't together. Reply

Being anti-social doesn't necessarily mean he has social anxiety, and I'm not here for random sources diagnosing legit mental health issues. Honestly, considering the online commentary on his turn as Anakin Skywalker, I can't imagine what kind of shit he gets irl. Reply

This seems like a lot of over-sharing for a couple that wasn't exactly in the spotlight? I'm kind of side-eyeing if her people are using his mental health problems to paint her in a better light but I'm sure there's more to it. Reply

Idk. There's lingering visceral dislike of him from Star Wars, and I can't think of any scandals or negative coverage she's received. It's not surprising that they'd be favorable to her without any prodding. Reply

I'm now kind of worried for the kid who is playing Han in the new solo film because JFC, people were ruthless with Jake Lloyd and Hayden, plus there's the constant drama surrounding the project. I'm sure he'll be just find, make millions and live happily ever after but still, that seems like it would really fuck someone up mentally/emotionally. Reply

It's not his fault though. Those movies were gonna be shit with or without him. Reply

MTE. They seemed really private. It seems like an attempt to throw him under the bus. Reply

Who knows what's coming next. You know how these things go. Probably some other sort of drama they are trying to get ahead of, bc you're right, this uncharacteristic of them to be so public Reply

if their personalities clash this often, i wonder why didn't they call it quits years ago. their daughter is only 2 so it wasn't a "for the kids" situation. Reply

Sometimes you love someone even though you really don't like parts of their personality. Reply

ding ding Reply

They've been on and off before they had their kid (and they never got married) so I believe they knew it was likely inevitable.

Sometimes you tolerate a person's behavior until you can't anymore and Rachel and/or Hayden probably got to that point in their relationship where they couldn't get over it anymore. Reply

