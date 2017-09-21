:D

Rolling Stone Ranks All of Taylor Swift's Songs




5: We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together how

Best line: "I mean, I'm just like, this is exhausting, OK?" seriously what

4: Blank Space

Best line: "Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream."

3: Long Live

Best line: "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you."

2: New Romantics

Best line: "We show off our different scarlet letters/Trust me, mine is better."

1: All Too Well

Best line: "Maybe we got lost in translation/Maybe I asked for too much/Maybe this thing was a masterpiece till you tore it all up/Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well."

me @ this list. what are your favorite taylor songs, ontd?
