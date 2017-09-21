Rolling Stone Ranks All of Taylor Swift's Songs
Rob Sheffield ranks all 115 of Taylor Swift's songs, from "Tim McGraw" to "...Ready for It?" https://t.co/m1SIo1u3lb pic.twitter.com/eN88urOErO— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 21, 2017
5: We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together how
Best line: "I mean, I'm just like, this is exhausting, OK?" seriously what
4: Blank Space
Best line: "Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream."
3: Long Live
Best line: "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you."
2: New Romantics
Best line: "We show off our different scarlet letters/Trust me, mine is better."
1: All Too Well
Best line: "Maybe we got lost in translation/Maybe I asked for too much/Maybe this thing was a masterpiece till you tore it all up/Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well."
me @ this list. what are your favorite taylor songs, ontd?
wtf @ new romantics being #2?????????
brings me to tears everytime.
my favourites are begin again, style, and holy ground.
This list is invalid. FUCK ME with #5 being "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." I'm with the OP, like how. On what planet is this in the top 5? Or even top 20? Puhleeze! I love "Long Live," but totes not top 5 material. "New Romantics" should be top 10, maybe 15, but not top 5. "Blank Space," I'm fine with being top 5, and "All Too Well," deserves #1, but fuck it, "White Horse" should be #2.
FUCK YOU, ROLLING STONE! Going to check out the whole list and see where those assholes did put WH.
FUCKING #37!!! Oh, they are S-T-U-P-I-D!!! That (along "All Too Well") are the only songs of hers I would consider masterpieces. Dumb ass list.
Style
I Knew You Were Trouble
Wildest Dreams
Shake It Off
Bad Blood
Long Live is amazing though and deserves to be in the top 5
Lol and it just came on my music playlist yeeees
Last Kiss fucking destroys me like I won't even listen to it anymore unless I'm in a super good place bc if I'm not, I will usually tear up bc it reminds me of my ex so much, and idw to go down that rabbit hole of misery. Shit, right after I thought we were getting back together and then surprise!NOPE, I put on a tshirt and shorts that I still had of his and legit sat down on the floor and just listened to it on repeat crying lmao. I'm sf pathetic (this was a few years ago tho so I'm good for the most part now lol)
I really like Last Kiss and Dear John
All Too Well
Sad Beautiful Tragic
Clean
Wildest Dreams
New Romantics
Blank Space
Wonderland
The Last Time
Red
and then it's All You Had To Do Was Stay. I LOVE when she says "let me remind you..."
I'm such a fakeass fan. I hate her, but damn I still jam out hard to Red & 1989.