Rolling Stone Ranks All of Taylor Swift's Songs





wtf @ new romantics being



Edited at 2017-09-21 10:43 pm (UTC) tbh, enchanted will always be #1 for me.wtf @ new romantics being #2 ????????? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm shocked at how much I love New Romantics (probably because I initially thought it was by some indie pop act which ha). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, i think new romantics is only so-so. it's fun and poppy for sure, though! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lorde ghostwrote ha! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the fact that ENCHANTED didn't break the top 3 is criminal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ooh, yeah, Enchanted is #3 for me. I LOVE that song. It's so ridiculously romantic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

New Romantics is so overrated. Everyone here loves it but I always liked Wonderland better (though I'm a sucker for anything Alice in Wonderland so I'm biased) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like New Romantics but it doesn't deserve number 2 imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Enchanted is my eveything. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Still can't believe she wrote enchanted about a 5 minute interaction with that one potato guy who sang fireflies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





brings me to tears everytime. MEANWHILE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDlkkQSlT-0 brings me to tears everytime. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

enchanted and sparks fly were one of the few songs to really get me stanning for ha tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all too well is great, but i prefer other songs on the album.



my favourites are begin again, style, and holy ground. Reply

Thread

Link

Good choices :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy Ground is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i looove holy ground Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis, you has great taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Before I look at the list, if "White Horse" is not in the top 5 this list is invalid. Reply

Thread

Link





This list is invalid. FUCK ME with how. On what planet is this in the top 5? Or even top 20? Puhleeze! I love "Long Live," but totes not top 5 material. "New Romantics" should be top 10, maybe 15, but not top 5. "Blank Space," I'm fine with being top 5, and "All Too Well," deserves



FUCK YOU, ROLLING STONE! Going to check out the whole list and see where those assholes did put WH.



FUCKING

Oh, I know!!! I had this whole ETA typed up, but I got your response so couldn't do it: Here it is (I was not happy, I will say.)This list is invalid. FUCK ME with #5 being "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." I'm with the OP, like. On what planet is this in the top 5? Or even top 20? Puhleeze! I love "Long Live," but totes not top 5 material. "New Romantics" should be top 10, maybe 15, but not top 5. "Blank Space," I'm fine with being top 5, and "All Too Well," deserves #1 , but fuck it, "White Horse" should be #2 FUCK YOU, ROLLING STONE! Going to check out the whole list and see where those assholes did put WH.FUCKING #37 !!! Oh, they are S-T-U-P-I-D!!! That (along "All Too Well") are the only songs of hers I would consider masterpieces. Dumb ass list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

37?! no no no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white horse is so underappreciated. the bridge, the last chorus, yesss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-09-21 10:46 pm (UTC) lol at them listing bad blood as her worst Reply

Thread

Link

Is it really one of her worst? It's the only Taylor song I've ever heard more than the first chorus of. Like literally for no reason I just hate Taylor swift and refuse to listen to her music. It was the same with Bieber for the longest time until boyfriend, sorry, what do you mean, etc cuz those were my bops for a good minute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's one of her laziest songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welcome To New York though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the moment i knew is The Worst imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd contend the 50 Shades of Shit song is worse tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blank Space

Style

I Knew You Were Trouble

Wildest Dreams

Shake It Off

Bad Blood Reply

Thread

Link

bad blood....... qorl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only the Kendrick Lamar version! I was going through shit when she released it as a single and thought she was talking about an ex lol it's alright! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't heard All Too Well but I love the fuck outta New Romantics. Style and Love Story also are sentimental to me. Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4r06C2zLSM



you're welcome eternally. you're welcome eternally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All Too Well is GORGEOUS. As is White Horse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always heard ontd gushing about all too well and was like "it sounds like one of Taylor's boring ballads, I'll pass" but I finally listened to it like a week ago and it is a good little song! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All Too Well is so overrated



Long Live is amazing though and deserves to be in the top 5 Reply

Thread

Link

ATW is honestly one of the MOST overrated songs by anyone ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

long live is so underrated. definitely one of my favorites Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mine, speak now and the glorious back to december Reply

Thread

Link

you can tell i like the speak now album a little too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

back to december is so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back to December is one of my favs. And I can relate to those lyrics more than "my man wronged me and this is my quirky clapback"



Lol and it just came on my music playlist yeeees Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back To December is beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back to December is a smash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sparks Fly, Style, Red, Treacherous, Dear John Reply

Thread

Link

So true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect taste bb, Sparks Fly is my #1 and it's criminally underrated imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great choices! Treacherous deserves more love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But the original sparks fly >>>>> the speak now version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard that for the first time within the last year and idk how I feel about it... I think there were some verses I liked a lot better but some I'm glad she changed. I can't believe she wrote that when she was so young though because it might be one of her most overtly sexually suggestive songs (not saying much lol she was nothing if not coy pre-Ready for It) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Safe And Sound Reply

Thread

Link

an anthem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have been all for her getting an Oscar nom if it would have resulted in her continuing in that vein musically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here, bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish we'd gotten a whole EP of them collaborating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Safe and sound is so good. I was hoping red would be like that but no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a sweet song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an example of why rolling stone needs a buyer Reply

Thread

Link

by the look of this article, Swift INC. already bought it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 tru Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also I was a late bloomer and just remember Last Kiss being one of the first songs to ever really just -hit- me, you know? Like just being like holy shit I know exactly what this song is about, rather than just appreciating the melody or the lyrics abstractly or artistically Reply

Thread

Link

lol lemme reply to this comment too...



Last Kiss fucking destroys me like I won't even listen to it anymore unless I'm in a super good place bc if I'm not, I will usually tear up bc it reminds me of my ex so much, and idw to go down that rabbit hole of misery. Shit, right after I thought we were getting back together and then surprise!NOPE, I put on a tshirt and shorts that I still had of his and legit sat down on the floor and just listened to it on repeat crying lmao. I'm sf pathetic (this was a few years ago tho so I'm good for the most part now lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<33 last kiss kills me too, bb. i'm sorry about your ex. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That song and all too well always make me feel really sad and I've never experienced a breakup in my life! Also white horse as well. Hitting the feels. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like All To Well has just become the stereotypical answer for "best song" like Nickleback became the answer for "worst band."



I really like Last Kiss and Dear John Reply

Thread

Link

ita. it's really good but not #1 good. last kiss 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah IA, people always talk about how well-written it is and I don't really see the difference between it and some of her other similar songs? Like it's very Taylor with how it's written. Doesn't mean I don't love it, but that's the song everyone's like "I don't like Taylor's music, except ATW" and it doesn't make sense lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last kiss is gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In no particular order:



All Too Well

Sad Beautiful Tragic

Clean

Wildest Dreams

New Romantics

Blank Space

Wonderland

The Last Time

Red Reply

Thread

Link

I like Wonderland too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss @ The Last Time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love The Last Time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking loooove the last time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such good picks, I had forgotten about The Last Time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad beautiful tragic is underrated, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's such a beautiful song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

State of Grace is my absolute favorite song of hers.

and then it's All You Had To Do Was Stay. I LOVE when she says "let me remind you..."



I'm such a fakeass fan. I hate her, but damn I still jam out hard to Red & 1989.

Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly I feel the same - I may not like Taylor's persona but I'll give her credit when she makes music I actually like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she makes good tunes, for the most part. Good music is good music! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

now I gotta listen to her shit. Glad she's back on Spotify! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People didn't care for all you had to was stay and how you get the girl off 1989 but those were a couple of my non single faves Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like when she does well, she does WELL. I listen to a LOT of different artists in her vein and there's something about how unpretentious her lyrics can be while still being (sometimes) innovative that I think really struck a chord with the music-listening public, in addition to obviously a hell of a marketing strategy + luck. There are a lot of indie Taylor wannabes and they usually try too hard and it comes off as awkward, whereas even 16-year-old Taylor was writing shit that was way more effective. Also she can write the hell out of a bridge Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love State of Grace too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love all you had to do was stay! i feel like a lot of people don't like it but i love her attitude in it lol and i agree about the bridge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the acoustic version is life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

State of Grace is so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I'm the same, I'd never get invited to a Secret Sessions or whatever because I'm critical and wouldn't kiss her ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

State of Grace and Holy Ground <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

State of Grace is so fucking good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link