Kevin And Eniko Hart Spending $117K on Baby Shower
Balleralert has reported from TMZ that cheater Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are spending around $117K on their Lion King inspired baby shower on October 1st.
Some things included on the list
- silhouette of pregnant Eniko
- a monkey in a diaper
- "experience bar" of "exotic" food
Click the source for more!
source
Remember Kevin's $25K challenge?
i will say tho, i'm not normally a ~marriage and babies yay~ kinda person but i really enjoyed planning my best friend's baby shower. just stuffed monkeys there though
Same! Maybe Family Dollar tho, lol. I....I enjoy Family Dollar.
Embarrassing
Oh, yeah the odds are good.
gr8 idea pals