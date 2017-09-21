Kevin And Eniko Hart Spending $117K on Baby Shower



Balleralert has reported from TMZ that cheater Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are spending around $117K on their Lion King inspired baby shower on October 1st.

Some things included on the list
- silhouette of pregnant Eniko
- a monkey in a diaper
- "experience bar" of "exotic" food
Click the source for more!


source
Remember Kevin's $25K challenge?
