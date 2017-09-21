Kevin And Eniko Hart Spending $117K on Baby Shower

...a real monkey? dumb



i will say tho, i'm not normally a ~marriage and babies yay~ kinda person but i really enjoyed planning my best friend's baby shower. just stuffed monkeys there though Reply

It will probably be a chimpanzee, which is an ape. Maybe it will rip off off Kevin hart’s face. Reply

it's been fuck em both for a while now, but an actual monkey for some dumbass party? These little shits.... Reply

I'd rather have dollar tree decorations and a faithful husband. Sorry not sorry (do not associate me with Demi's narrative tho) Reply

Same! Maybe Family Dollar tho, lol. I....I enjoy Family Dollar. Reply

I enjoy Dollar General. I like their dollar snacks. Reply

screaming rn Reply

Lolll Reply

Lmaooo Reply

Cackling rn yaaaasssss Reply

You think Eniko gives a fuck about having a faithful husband? She was the other woman before, so she knew who she married. She's set for life. Reply

Lol Reply

Shoulda use that 117k to keep his ~mistress~ quiet lmao Reply

117k? If they were going to drop that much, they should have put it all in a school/college fund for the kiddo. Reply

I think if they're spending 117k on a baby shower they have plenty of money for college. It's Kevin hart. Reply

Even if I had their money I wouldn't throw a baby shower as tacky as this Reply

That's a lot of money but at least people are getting paid. Reply

Lol



Embarrassing Reply

The fact that anyone would willingly have sex with Kevin Hart, that girl needs to see the light and run for the hills. Reply

Odds he finds his new side rib at the baby shower? I say 1 in 4.





Oh, yeah the odds are good. Reply

i will die if he gets one of her friends pregnant. Reply

i feel like she's probably already invited. Reply

LMAO! I will never get tired of the phrase "side rib". Reply

Of course he cheated while she's pregnant. What a piece of shit. Reply

L O L



gr8 idea pals Reply

I’d trade 115k for loyalty any day. Reply

her eyes are screaming Reply

