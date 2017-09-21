Marilyn Manson flicks an interviewer from the Guardian in the testicles
'Columbine destroyed my entire career': Marilyn Manson on the perils of being the lord of darkness https://t.co/okpmxKPk4T— The Guardian (@guardian) September 21, 2017
- He flicked the interviewer as an answer to the question of whether or not he feels constrained by his onstage persona
- Manson starts off the interview by having the journalist enter his cold, dark hotel suite and then jumping out from behind a curtain and shoving a fake gun in the interviewer's back
- Asks his girlfriend Lindsay Usich to flash the interviewer
- Says Columbine destroyed his career because people thought the perpetrators listened to his music although Manson argues that they wouldn't have killed anyone if they actually did listen to his music
- He says that he's the last rock star
ONTD what is the most desperate thing you've done for attention?
Edited at 2017-09-21 10:54 pm (UTC)
Listened to Marilyn Manson
Edited at 2017-09-21 10:24 pm (UTC)
go back to 2002 marilyn
Happy 45 bday to the best rock star left! :))
WTF