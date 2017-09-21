Marilyn Manson flicks an interviewer from the Guardian in the testicles

edgy Reply

Thread

Link

edgy, he should teach acting lessons to jared leto Reply

Thread

Link

He looks so confused in that photo. Reply

Thread

Link

🙄 fuck off brian Reply

Thread

Link

is he friends with Demi Lovato? Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, but he's with Charlie Hunham who seems normal but now I'm like hmm... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is marilyn friends with anyone else from sons of anarchy? i wonder if it's a you starred in my show~ friendship or if charlie actually makes an effort to talk to him or hang out D:



Edited at 2017-09-21 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's friends with johnny depp, that's worse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I came here just to make sure someone brought this up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my first thought reading the headline. lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD what is the most desperate thing you've done for attention?



Listened to Marilyn Manson Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao not even just his music



Edited at 2017-09-21 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whose attention were u trying to get? damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, i know you're joking but i actually did use marilyn manson to be provocative in high school. for math class we had to find a parabola in real life and then map it out on a graph and find the slope or some shit and put it on a poster so i used marilyn manson's face because when he would work his angles as he is doing in the pic in the tweet, his chin made the perfect parabola point. i got an A but someone then desecrated my poster :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at least you got that A! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he makes bieber look decent and this is bieber we're talking about

go back to 2002 marilyn Reply

Thread

Link

How old is Brian now, like 60? Give it up dude. Reply

Thread

Link

He says that he's the last rock star



Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yesss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeessss my bb boy!!!



Happy 45 bday to the best rock star left! :)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His new album is bad and he should feel bad Reply

Thread

Link

he tries way too hard and comes off as a serious creep around women but i will say i thought he did a good job in sons of anarchy Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure having Marilyn Manson jump out at you would have been terrifying in the 90's, but given that he's just fat, sweaty and pale now, it's probably hilarious as fuck Reply

Thread

Link

Manson starts off the interview by having the journalist enter his cold, dark hotel suite and then jumping out from behind a curtain and shoving a fake gun in the interviewer's back



WTF Reply

Thread

Link

lol he's the original edgelord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he’s so ugly Reply

Thread

Link