Cody Nickson, America's Favorite BB19 Player, Doubles Down on Transphobic Comments
#BB19's Cody was unapologetic about his anti-trans comments — then I told him about Trump's transgender military ban https://t.co/feVjwHnSNW pic.twitter.com/NiqBBehcUw— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 21, 2017
-In the Big Brother house, Cody made it clear he was not friend to the community, regularly throwing out the slur T****y and being unapologetic about it, saying “What? Tr*nny? I don’t give a shit. They can tuck away their dicks all they want. Do you really think they’re fucking gonna to come at a Marine Corps infantryman for fucking saying the word tr*nny?"
-After the season wrapped (and he won 25k from America's Favorite Player), Nickson had this to say: "If anybody wants some hugs they can find it somewhere else."
-After being informed of Trump's transgender military ban while he was locked away in the house: "Ah! I didn't know that," he said through an uncharacteristically large smile. "You can't even have an arched foot and get in the military. You can't have psoriasis and get in the military. So to change your entire genetic makeup and try and be in the military...I don't know how they would get in and somebody with an arched foot can't get in."
-Fellow BB19 houseguest Jason Dent fully apologized for his similarly ignorant comments.
