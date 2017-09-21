Cody Nickson, America's Favorite BB19 Player, Doubles Down on Transphobic Comments

Cody sounds like another dumbass Reply

Thread

Link

His face is giving me just like a hint of inbreeding. Reply

Thread

Link

America's Favorite Player sounds about right. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup no shocker Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD’s favorite player too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not somebody with arched feet that can't get in, it's somebody with flat feet can't get into the military. the flatter the foot, the harder it is to run. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? I have really flat feet and I always found myself struggling with running when I played rugby. Plus I also have a wide hip and knock-knees so it made it even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, I actually have fallen arches and it's physically painful for me to walk around all day (or run for more than like 30 seconds lol, but I'm also out of shape)...my feet cramp up so badly. It sucks bc I love travelling and walking around cities and amusement parks and stuff, but my feet hate me for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's so tough. i can't even wear running shoes because anything that has arch support actually gives me pain. i've lived in converse and vans type flat sneakers since my teens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe he won AFP. Reply

Thread

Link

same. I only watched the first few episodes but he was portrayed as an actual sociopath at the beginning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't a portrayal. He is a sociopath. Gives zero fucks about anyone or anything but himself and is cruel to others who have issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not tbh, a lot of ppl loved how "real" he was and a shit-ton of people also voted for him to piss paul off. It was wild to see how 3/4 of the house were racist/transphobic/homophobic/making rape jokes tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what i cant believe is people who cant believe he won AFP. and like the person above mentioned, the audience despised paul and wanted to piss him (and all of his puppets) off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I voted for him as an Anti Paul vote. Its really not that surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You know that old saying, the enemy of my enemy is my friend? People voted for him in order to piss off Paul. No other player winning AF would piss off Paul more than Cody. Kind of tells you how hated Paul is.



Edited at 2017-09-22 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, he's been a bigot since the beginning so I'm not surprised he hasn't changed. Jessica was clearly uncomfortable when he made those comments, I wonder whether she'll try to teach him better or if she'll just let him have his ~beliefs. Reply

Thread

Link





#BB19's Jessica responds to people who call her racist for referring to two asian women by the same name & two black women by the same name pic.twitter.com/XQxij7FXXu — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 21, 2017





she probably isn't in a position to educate ppl lmao this jessica?she probably isn't in a position to educate ppl lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol what a high-quality person



Edited at 2017-09-21 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

defaulting to calling a girl Da'Vonne — who competed on a different season of BB — just because she's black? Girl, if somebody called you Becky and you knew there were no Beckys in the house, you'd be livid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she’s so gross, i cant believe i briefly stanned her when she was cast (for purely shallow reasons) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh shit I forgot about this disaster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes I forgot about that... they deserve each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weren't 9 out of 10 of them total scum this year? I didn't keep track, but I wouldn't be surprised to see stupid quotes from all of them. They were repulsive. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

America's Favorite!



This season was so awful. Robyn Kass should've been fired years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Robyn does casting for Big Brother Canada and it's literally polar opposite. Moonves and the producers get final say of the cast and you can tell by their picks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BBCan casting has been terrible since season 2. She was lucky enough to get Cass last year and Karen this year but everyone else has been a complete bore. She's not good at her job. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always blame Alison Grodner. Pretty much my default. I had to watch some of the show this year, especially the After Dark bullshit, when I was at my mom's cause it ain't my house. I've noticed they always pick women who need a man to play the game for them while making sure men stay at the top of winning the game pool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cody also doesn't believe in climate change and thinks the earth is 4,000 years old



Wow, not even 6,000? He's even gone past the fundamentalists, smh Reply

Thread

Link

he also thinks the Bible is the literal word of god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a fucking idiot



i can't believe he won tbh. the feeling that paul prob has about it isn't enough.



this man doesn't deserve the money.

angel mark does tho Reply

Thread

Link

Mark is lovely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also he definitely doesn't understand what an arched foot is. You're supposed to have arched feet. Flat feet are the problem. Reply

Thread

Link

shhh... logic isn't allowed into his head Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-21 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he's so unlikable to me. i understand people like that he was never one of paul's sheep but i never could have brought myself to vote for him in good conscience. ngl i didn't vote this season for AFP but if i did i probably would have voted for kevin, elena, or mark, even though they played right into paul's hands (especially kevin, he was way too far gone lol) they were the most likable to me personality-wise. i watched the backyard interviews with dr. will and listened to some the HGs did with other interviewers i could barely get through cody's, he displays like no personality. jessica did most of the talking for him in his interviews. every now and then, like in the jury segments, i would get a glimpse of something from him, but for the most part he was just :||| the entire time. Reply

Thread

Link

also, seeing trump's approval rating go up like 6% just because he "handled the hurricane relief well" is a joke Reply

Thread

Link

the worst part is he handled it terribly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte -- jsyk i agree, i put it in quotation marks, but idk if it was clear enough LMAO



i don't understand these people and i don't want to lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God people are sf stupid. Maybe we should ask the people that have actually been devastated to see if he 'handled it well' 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This always happens whenever a tragedy occurs. Bush's approval rating skyrocketed after 9/11. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link