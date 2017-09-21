Kirsten Dunst Accidently Smoked Full Joint While Shooting 'Woodshock'

accidentally my ass Reply

When the trailer for Woodshock first dropped I actually kept seeing jokes about it being a prequel to Melancholia, lol. I still want to see it, even if it is just eye candy. Reply

lol i never saw those comments but the 1st thing that crossed my mind when i saw the trailer legit was 'melancholia on acid' Reply

same lol i'm excited Reply

i didn't know she was engaged to jesse plemons rip



Edited at 2017-09-21 09:54 pm (UTC) Reply

I wish. That shit is always intentional & short lasting lol Reply

She is so annoying but Marie Antoinette will always be my favorite film. Reply

I might have to move to the Woodstock area for work soon and my God!! There are nooo modern apartment complexes around 😩😩😩. Anything decent is in Albany and it's about an hour drive 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 Reply

get a cute lil cabin! I'm in the catskills too and love my little house. And you can find them cheapish Reply

Wheeere do I find a cabin? Help me!! Reply

Also, newly single- what's the guy situation up there! 🤗🤣 Reply

hmmm... youd feel it on the first puff though... and smell it. Reply

Also, isn't that inappropriate- not saying it's on par with spiking someone's drink- but it's definitely not okay.. or am I being petty.







Edited at 2017-09-21 09:58 pm (UTC) Reply

i totally agree, like... you can't give someone something you claim has no drugs and think it's ok to include drugs Reply

nah, it's fucked up Reply

nah. it's shitty af Reply

I've never *accidentally* gotten high, but I did once accidentally take a melatonin in the middle of the day when I meant to take a vitamin lol that was fun. I was so tired hahaha. Reply

She filmed this in my college town and it was hilarious hearing from my friends about her getting drunk at the local bar and running into her. The town is tiny, there's no going incognito there, but apparently she's super chill.



Also I don't think the weed is that much stronger. Just better quality and cheaper than anywhere else I've been. Reply

My first time ever getting high I had half a chocolate bar edible and smoked a bowl and I ended up having one of the worst panic stacks I've ever had. Turned me off weed tbh but I kind of want to try again Reply

i'm scared to have edibles. every bad weed story i've heard is associated with edibles it seems. Reply

I ate wayyyyy too much and the girl I was with who was a seasoned stoner didn't stop me so I blame her tbh Reply

Same!!! I'm curious to try them lol Reply

I didn't have any bad experiences but that's probably because they didn't do much on me. I prob had high tolerance but like, smoking a bowl with a glass bong done me real good and smoking a joint/or blunt is good enough for me. Reply

you just have to start small, people make the mistake of eating til they feel high and by then they ate way too much, all you need is a little bit. Reply

edibles are awesome. you get the gummys, where they are 10 mg maybe 15, eat ONE. wait an hour or two and BOOM baby. feels awesome. there is no build up though so you go from zero to blitzed, at least i do.



don't eat the whole damn thing of gummies. the problem with brownies is the dose is off too much. you can tell someone, eat a corner off it, they don't listen. and a brownie can be 100-150 mgs. Reply

i was in amsterdam and thought it'd be fun to try edibles for my first time but my friends wouldn't let me and said it's definitely not for first-timers. i'm v thankful for that because i got so high anyway on just a blunt lol. Reply

My first time eating an edible, my boyfriend told me to only eat half (but I didn't listen, because it was caramel and delicious) and that was a mistake. Before it knocked my ass out for 12 hours I could barely think in english words, felt jittery, paranoia and visions of being obviously high at work the next day and getting fired, couldn't remember what I had laughed about minutes before etc.



Not doing that again lol



ugh, my worst experience was with an edible. it was a 3x strength peanut butter cup i got at a dispensary but i was like yeah ok 3x strength my ass. all prior edibles i had were so weak/subtle i never felt a thing. at first i just ate half and after an hour or so didn't feel shit so then i ate the rest. all of a sudden it hit me like a ton of bricks. i went through every emotion possible and was high out of my mind for over 8 hours until i was rolling around on my bed with my hands on my head screaming "MAKE IT STOPPPPP" because it was giving me such a bad headache.



i know its not always feasible (esp if you're hitting off someone else's stash) but if you do smoke again i would recommend an indica strain if possible. hybrids might also be fine but it depends on which one and how your body reacts. i enjoy sativa based strains but i am such an anxiety ridden person that i can't always "handle" sativas without being on the verge of a panic attack, especially if other people in the room get skittish and paranoid from smoking. try a nice relaxing strain (maybe a kush) and watch a movie or something indoors and see how you like it. it still might not be for you but if you are curious to try it again and are concerned about anxiety, i think that's the way to go. Reply

Was this actually filmed upstate?? Reply

Eh, I'm still gonna see Woodshock it looks absolutely beautiful. Reply

Same tbh even if I am almost convinced it really isn't good. A24's twitter getting all defensive about It Comes at Night's gp reception but then paying this movie dust to pretend their slate is flawless made me a lil bitter about them as studio for some reason tho. Reply

i mean, yeah. woodshock looks bad but i love kiki a hell of a lot more than j. law Reply

