Kirsten Dunst Accidently Smoked Full Joint While Shooting 'Woodshock'

  • While on his show Jimmy Kimmel asked Kiki Dunst if she went method to play her stoner character and she says no, but she did smoked a whole blunt on accident.


  • Apparently there was "movie weed" on set which was some herbs and stuff, but the locals who were responsible for rolling the joints decided to thrown a real one with the others for fun.


  • She claimed that it was some strong shit cus it was the highest she ever got in ha life.



Talking about 'Woodshock', the movie in which Kirsten stars in and is directed by her friends who created Rodarte is not being well received by critics, getting 'mother!' comparisons. A24, the studio who funded the movie, made light of the movie's critical reception:










Kiki also showed up at the movie's premiere wearing a Rodarte flower boa:
Embed from Getty Images

