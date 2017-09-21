Kirsten Dunst Accidently Smoked Full Joint While Shooting 'Woodshock'
- While on his show Jimmy Kimmel asked Kiki Dunst if she went method to play her stoner character and she says no, but she did smoked a whole blunt on accident.
- Apparently there was "movie weed" on set which was some herbs and stuff, but the locals who were responsible for rolling the joints decided to thrown a real one with the others for fun.
- She claimed that it was some strong shit cus it was the highest she ever got in ha life.
Sure, sure, dump on 'mother!' You didn't sit through 'Woodshock' tonight.— Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) September 20, 2017
I can't wait for everyone who was like "I just love when a director goes for it" about Mother to shit all over Woodshock— Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) September 20, 2017
WOODSHOCK: Y'all know good and damn well if this exact movie ended w/a "Directed by Terrence Malick" card you'd be calling it a masterpiece— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) September 19, 2017
do these cakes go to the studio? asking for a friend— A24 (@A24) September 21, 2017
Kiki also showed up at the movie's premiere wearing a Rodarte flower boa:
Have you ever gotten high as kite on accident, ONTD? TYFYA!
Also I don't think the weed is that much stronger. Just better quality and cheaper than anywhere else I've been.
don't eat the whole damn thing of gummies. the problem with brownies is the dose is off too much. you can tell someone, eat a corner off it, they don't listen. and a brownie can be 100-150 mgs.
Not doing that again lol
i know its not always feasible (esp if you're hitting off someone else's stash) but if you do smoke again i would recommend an indica strain if possible. hybrids might also be fine but it depends on which one and how your body reacts. i enjoy sativa based strains but i am such an anxiety ridden person that i can't always "handle" sativas without being on the verge of a panic attack, especially if other people in the room get skittish and paranoid from smoking. try a nice relaxing strain (maybe a kush) and watch a movie or something indoors and see how you like it. it still might not be for you but if you are curious to try it again and are concerned about anxiety, i think that's the way to go.
OMG!!
Oooooopss at me and my previous comments 🤣🤣