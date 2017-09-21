Netflix pulls "Maya the Bee" episode with a hidden penis

sjws ruin everything. Reply

how did she spot that? i must be blind. Reply

not sure if I can post the image in the comments, but check there are other screenshots where you can see it more clearly, but I linked to the source because it was one of the only tweets I could find that didn't include the image (which I thought might get the post rejected)

OMG I spent like 5 minutes looking at the source pic with the bees for a dick and was like I cant see shit. Reply

lol



the show's been on Netflix for a few years now. maybe she happened to pause at that exact second and was like "wait a minute........." ? Reply

stay at home moms have a lot of free time. Reply

It took one million moms to spot it. Reply

Huh?



Edit: ok omg how on earth....



Edit: ok omg how on earth....

How did this even get through to the final product without anyone noticing? Or maybe it was a joke? Reply

[ Thats a penis ]



I thought it was gonna be a reach, but...

yeah it's pretty clear lol Reply

i bet it was a straight dude who did it. Reply

The real life version of that dude from Superbad. He just can't help himself. Reply

I'm just finding this kind of adorable tbh

Imagining a CGI teenage bee defacing a local rock with his mates Reply

It was certainly a struggle to see but hey, if a dick is in a kid's show, a dick is in a kid's show and it shouldn't be. Reply

But would they even knoow!! Reply

I thought it was the image in the tweet and was like "that's a reach" but then I saw the actual image. I'm surprised it got through censors.



I'm surprised it got through censors.

i wonder if there will be repercussions for the artist



I'll have to start paying more attention to my 2 year old nephew's Netflix shows Reply

LMAO WHAT Reply

But will kids even notice it? It's like watching Animaniacs with all the adults jokes and inuendos. It didn't corrupt me as a child, as I didn't catch any of it. Reply

Mte! I was 20 when I finally was able to make out the duck in little mermaid Reply

🤣🤣🤣. Oooor dick Reply

kids notice too much tbh lol Reply

Yeah, that type of shit seems to be directed @ the adults who are forced to watch cartoons with their kids just so they won't be bored out of their minds. Reply

yeah lol



Finger Prince Reply

that's clearly just a tower from King Triton's castle Reply

like who the fuck has the time to be looking for hidden penises in everything??? Reply

The real question is why are people drawing graphic depictions of genitalia into kids' shows? That's actually really creepy and gives me pedophile grooming vibes Reply

are you fucking crazy it's a stick figure penis



stop using something serious like pedophilia to gas up your lame opinion Reply

OMFG Reply

Why are men so obsessed with their genitals? Reply

I still don't know what this is from. Reply

Spin city Reply

Came here to say same thing Reply

how i met your mother



ted's company builds a skyscraper model and it looks like a dick Reply

