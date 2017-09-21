Netflix pulls "Maya the Bee" episode with a hidden penis
Netflix pulls children's show episode featuring inconspicuous penis drawing https://t.co/6Nx45q7kLO— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 21, 2017
- Netflix pulled an episode of their children's animated series Maya the Bee after a parent complaint that went viral on Facebook (and has since been deleted)
- A frame from the episode shows a penis and testicles drawn into the background of a shot
- The episode was on Netflix since 2013
NSFW image can be viewed at the source
not sure if I can post the image in the comments, but check here
the show's been on Netflix for a few years now. maybe she happened to pause at that exact second and was like "wait a minute........." ?
Edit: ok omg how on earth....
[Thats a penis]
Imagining a CGI teenage bee defacing a local rock with his mates
I'll have to start paying more attention to my 2 year old nephew's Netflix shows
Finger Prince
stop using something serious like pedophilia to gas up your lame opinion
ted's company builds a skyscraper model and it looks like a dick