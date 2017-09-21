Darren Aronofsky responds to Mother's "F" CinemaScore
Aronofsky said that he wanted to make a "punk" film because he was "very sad" and had a lot of "anguish"
“What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an ‘F?’ It’s a punch. It’s a total punch."
"I realize that we were excited by that," "We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those 'no's, you have to be willing to really believe in something."
Jay Bauman was spot-on when he called this the arthouse, experimental equivalent of a Michael Bay flick in the RLM review of the film
