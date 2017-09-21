Darren Aronofsky responds to Mother's "F" CinemaScore

oh god he sounds like a myspace teen



Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you.



make him the next bachelor tbh. he sounds like one. Reply

I'm just giggling at the fact that he said this coupled with this batshit film. He has truly overcome all obstacles.

Hear that he's difficult to deal with, so not surprised that he's comes off an a-hole. Then again, most people in Hollywood especially directors are egomaniacal divas. Reply

He also changes his story every day. He was heavily involved in all the marketing (the posters, the taglines, etc.), selling it as a straight up horror movie. Then it premiered and it became a huge metaphor, then at TIFF he said it was "a mystery with a lot of laughs." Now it's a punk film. What will it be tomorrow?



How many ways can he justify a flop?

Lmao. The hair flip killed me. Fuuuck Reply

Lmao it's such a good episode. Reply

I loved butter's dig at them. I don't know if it's the same episode though Reply

How many "no's" do you think he's actually gotten though? Reply

Enough where getting out of bed is a daily struggle.....according to him. It almost reads like he thinks being told 'no' is something that only happens in the film industry. Reply

So he made a crappy movie because he was sad? #menareweak Reply

I've been sad loads, why won't anyone let me make bad films? Reply

He shoulda made a GOOD movie because he was sad. It's tradition. Reply

In the winter Aronofsky probably builds snowmen, places signs over them that say "Criticism/negativity/doubt" and finds something poetic about watching them slowly melt away Reply

lmao omg Reply

I find it interesting that because he was feeling sad and full of anguish that he wanted to express, it resulted in him creating a film where his real life girlfriend who is half his age is mentally and emotionally abused



Reply

Wait aren't Aronofsky and JLaw dating?? Were they dating while this filmed? Cause that's... Reply

No. They got together after filming Reply

Would explain the age difference between jen and javier Reply

would also explain the camera ogling her body and the whole artist-muse trope Reply

Social experiment guyzzz



Poor man. The struggle is real Reply

exactly what I thought of Reply

perfect lmao Reply

LMFAO mte Reply

lol perfect gif usage Reply

"And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you."



i..... lmfao.... Reply

ikr? lmao Reply

IT'S JUST A PRANK, BRO! Reply

I don't care I loved it lol Reply

same lol Reply

I'm really happy this bombed because him and JLaw are the most annoying people. I don't think she has quite the star power Hollywood wants us to believe she does. Reply

I've always been so confused by the ass kissing, she emotes nothing to me lol. Reply

it's always weird to see people calling her an a-list superstar b/c her "american sweetheart" shtick doesn't work anywhere outside the us (as opposed to, say, reese witherspoon). Reply

Seriously Reply

whattt does jlaw see in this guy Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if she just wanted to have the experience of being someone's muse, tbh Reply

she's already DOR's muse tho Reply

She already had that David O. Russell tho and they (thankfully) did not date.



Their relationship seems based on a heap of respect for one another tbh. Reply

he's an A list prestige director, went to harvard, and considering the low ass bar set for film directors he looks 'good'. he's also boned rachel weisz/natalie portman so its not like hes hurting for young pretty partners Reply

He's an artiste. His movies have symbolism and stuff. Genius. Reply

He's deep you just don't understand Reply

lmao idk but i'm ready for them to break up, i want her to date someone young and hot so i can live vicariously through her again. Reply

The more I think about this movie, the more I hate it, lmao. I REALLY wanted to like it too. The worst part is how he deleted the Johan Johannsson score at the last minute, and the music in the trailer is what mainly sold my interest in seeing the film, but then it didn't even end up in the final cut, wtf.



Jay Bauman was spot-on when he called this the arthouse, experimental equivalent of a Michael Bay flick in the RLM review of the film



Edited at 2017-09-21 09:08 pm (UTC)

omg the music in the trailer was so good, I forgot about that Reply

It was a pretentious goddamn dumpster fire. And what's worse are the people going, "If you didn't enjoy it, you didn't get it, man."



I got what there was to get, it was just poorly done. Fuck your 'punk' gratuitous violence. Reply

Well hello, fellow RLM fan... Well hello, fellow RLM fan... Reply

the music definitely made the trailer, but imo it would've been an overkill. there was no need for any unnerving score to feel unnerved, and this is what i liked about the movie so much. Reply

I went to see the movie just because I saw there was a Half in the Bag review for it! I was dying at Mike's shattered illusion of Darren Aronofsky's genius and his impression of him because I went through the same exact realization watching their review. I had no idea and it really does explain so much about his movies.



and ita about what Jay said, it really was a bit delightfully bonkers (pre-you-know-what scene, ofc) to be aware of the symbolism but still watching it like JLaw was just this poor woman with a slew of unwanted houseguests. Reply

Parent

directors/writers/whatever REALLY need to learn how to react to this shit, the dumb shit they always respond with always makes it worse Reply

I know right? isn't that what PR is for? These artists are too close to the projects, of course they gonna feel burned when the world is telling them their work is shit. Reply

