New music/visuals from Yelle, The Corrs, Allie X and more

Woo definitely forgot about Yelle! Heard anything good lately ONTD? Sleep Well Beast from The National is soooooo good. Dark Side of the Gym and Empire Line cuts my weepy nostalgic ass pretty deep. Reply

A Corrs post?? On my ONTD???



I am American so I never knew much about them, but in the last two years I've become a really big fan of theirs because of my best friend. I'm so excited for this album :x I want to see them perform live very badly, but I gotta go out of country for that LOL. Reply

The Corrs! Wow, I used to listen to their albums all the time. I thought they disbanded so this is a pleasant surprise. Reply

Omg I've loved the Corrs when I was a kid. I didn't know they are making music again?! Reply

omg i love yelle! romeo is so catchy!!!



Edited at 2017-09-21 09:44 pm (UTC) Reply

That new Yelle song is a BOP! i haven't heard her name since hs it feels like.



Get into Sweet Lies & Boomerang, ONTD









I've been really into Lomelda's "thx" recently





lol, I cannot stand Perfume Genius.





Yelle is a name I have not heard in YEARS. Reply

Omg I never thought I'd see the day that Yelle was mentioned on ONTD! I'm seeing her next month <3 Reply

