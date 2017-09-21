New music/visuals from Yelle, The Corrs, Allie X and more
There has been released a lot of interesting new tracks and visuals this week!
Cult electro outfit Yelle are back with this bouncy bop.
New Lizzo track! "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm a 100% that bitch"
Allie X has released one of the best synth pop albums of the year and "Downtown" just got a lyric video.
The wonderful Perfume Genius called for fans to send in videos of themselves dancing to "Wreath", one of the many highlights from his album No Shape, here is the edited-together result.
The Corrs have released a very pretty new single from their upcoming album Jupiter Calling.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Heard anything good lately ONTD?
Cult electro outfit Yelle are back with this bouncy bop.
New Lizzo track! "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm a 100% that bitch"
Allie X has released one of the best synth pop albums of the year and "Downtown" just got a lyric video.
The wonderful Perfume Genius called for fans to send in videos of themselves dancing to "Wreath", one of the many highlights from his album No Shape, here is the edited-together result.
The Corrs have released a very pretty new single from their upcoming album Jupiter Calling.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Heard anything good lately ONTD?
I am American so I never knew much about them, but in the last two years I've become a really big fan of theirs because of my best friend. I'm so excited for this album :x I want to see them perform live very badly, but I gotta go out of country for that LOL.
Edited at 2017-09-21 09:44 pm (UTC)
Get into Sweet Lies & Boomerang, ONTD
Yelle is a name I have not heard in YEARS.