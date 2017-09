"the background music really drowns her out"



I'm already loving this concept!



Reply

Thread

Link

not feeling how this album seems like it's going to be a bunch of mellow slow paced songs Reply

Thread

Link

I really loved dead petz but she deserves to flop with how bland this new music is. It's sad how quick she changed when she got ha man back! Reply

Thread

Link

So she's a hard femme Elvis for this next album? Reply

Thread

Link

why isn't she doing promo this era Reply

Thread

Link

She has done a lot of interviews and there were several Malibu and Younger Now performances. I mean, they could do more, but I don't think she isn't promoting it at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just don't think the album is getting any buzz tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miley is very busy decorating her new home in Nashville.



(No, seriously) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i really don't like this Reply

Thread

Link

I read somewhere that she said she’s already over this era and planning the next. Was it posted here? Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like a bad remix of some 90's Amy Grant shit. Reply

Thread

Link

She's just throwing it all out there, seeing if anything catches anyone's eye and if not, just kinda leaving it there, huh? She really does seem over it Reply

Thread

Link

Plagiarizing Madonna's Music in the visuals I see, these women are pathetic, they can't BREATHE without copying Madonna. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving her coming back and not being popular at all.



Next era guesses?

I think she'll go back to a CBT era where she was a pop rocker girl. Scandalous but not too scandalous. Reply

Thread

Link

This is her Bedtime Stories era, next will be her Ray of Light! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rock for sureeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's alright lol Reply

Thread

Link

it's good. i like it. Reply

Thread

Link

This is by far my least favorite of everything we have heard from the cd. Reply

Thread

Link

this album sucks, i wanted bops :( Reply

Thread

Link

i actually like younger now even tho it's basic and boring, but this song is just bad Reply

Thread

Link

this is boring.... Reply

Thread

Link

This era is such a non event. Malibu was kind of a hit but Younger Now went absolutely nowhere. Just watch her coming back to her Banzgerz era in 2 years. Reply

Thread

Link

she's ripping off the Sweet Valley High book covers! Reply

Thread

Link

Why is she still with him if he treats her so badly 🤔 Can't go through her re-hetero country princess phase without him I suppose. Reply

Thread

Link