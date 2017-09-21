'Stupidly politically correct society is the death of comedy', warns veteran comedian Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks has said political correctness is the death of comedy. The Hollywood film-maker said his Western parody Blazing Saddles would never get made today because of the use of the N-word.
"We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy."
Brooks told the BBC: "It's OK not to hurt the feelings of various tribes and groups, however, it's not good for comedy.
Mel said he could find comedy in almost everything, but he claims there were areas even he would not mine for material.
"I personally would never touch gas chambers or the death of children or Jews at the hands of the Nazis"
Brooks is one of only 12 people to have scooped an Emmy, a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Tony.
Mel is from old hollywood/a different generation where there was no internet and no dogpiling about being offensive (maybe from a critic or two but nbd back then) so it was way easier to be offensive and not have any repercussions.
Obviously today things are different and he'd never get away w/his comedy and no one should try.
An EGOT is impressive though. If I were an actress that would really be one of my goals.
I think almost anything can be made funny, but it depends on who's telling the joke, whether the joke is clever/subversive, and whether the audience is smart enough to pick up on satire. Usually those stars don't align, especially with the old comedians who rely on stale, outdated material.
It's peak white man. It's off-limits because it's offensive to him as a Jew. But if you want to make classless jokes about black people, then go ahead!
ETA: Not trying to start a debate but people have brought this up before. The joke is that they're "combing" the desert.
In general, his main target were white men, POC usually played the part of making white men even more ridiculous.
BUT on the other hand, the vast majority of the people complaining about things being too PC are the ones saying shit that is just plain offensive.
Like, prior to the 1960s, Western (read:white) societies had a lot of rules that made people act decently, which I always think of their version of "politically correct" but there was a focus on being proper and respectful to others in society. (Though to clarify, the past was also terrible in terms of respect of the people who are currently asking for acknowledgement under current "PC culture")
I think you can really link this idea and current PC culture, in that everyone is looking to be treated like a person and respect their identified. Which,honestly I think Mel Brooks would actually agree with.
TLDR, I totally agree with you, and honestly think there is a generational gap of understanding what "PC" means to us youth vs the older men.
He is widower of Anne Bancroft, his heart must be broken enough.
but... people are still allowed to talk about it despite the fact that he's Mel Brooks and 92
"I get excited when I hear his key in the door. It's like, 'Ooh! The party's going to start!"
"How many people could stand their wives for 24 hours? I could cry now," he said. "She was easy ... she was fun ... I liked her so much. I couldn't get enough of her."
