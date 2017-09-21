'Stupidly politically correct society is the death of comedy', warns veteran comedian Mel Brooks





Mel Brooks has said political correctness is the death of comedy. The Hollywood film-maker said his Western parody Blazing Saddles would never get made today because of the use of the N-word.

"We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy."

Brooks told the BBC: "It's OK not to hurt the feelings of various tribes and groups, however, it's not good for comedy.

Mel said he could find comedy in almost everything, but he claims there were areas even he would not mine for material.

"I personally would never touch gas chambers or the death of children or Jews at the hands of the Nazis"

Brooks is one of only 12 people to have scooped an Emmy, a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Tony.

