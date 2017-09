This is horrible. Get off the Southbank, hon. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I gasped at the youtube frame. Reply

Thread

Link

the DD era has been such a damn hot mess. Nelly is the only 2006 queen who delivered this year. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad to see she moved on from the Nicki track this soon, I see potential in this one.



The Double Dutchess ~visual experience~ seems to have a lot of budget behind it, I'm curious to see what she does with it. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL ok Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the context of the song would be different based on the title. Reply

Thread

Link

Choking coughing laughing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

...... this is even worse than milf money Reply

Thread

Link

is this song about cumming Reply

Thread

Link

"nuttin" is a gross way to put it Reply

Thread

Link

she sounds like that cash me outside idiot Reply

Thread

Link

she sounds like lisa d'amato tbh

Reply

Thread

Link