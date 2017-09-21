'Stranger Things' Creators Claim That Finn Wolfhard Returned From The 'IT' Set Dropping F-bombs

Let the boy live, damn. There are far worse things he could be saying. Reply

ikr? He's a kid discovering cuss words, it's not the end of the world. lmao Reply

LoL, Jessica Chastain of all people being low-key shady about these kids, I dig it. Reply

Jessica Chastain is reaching "bitch eating crackers" with me real quick. Reply

let the hate flow. she's fucking awful Reply

Lmao same Reply

lol whatever tbh. Let's live, let's live.



As long as he/kids keep it low key and cute. It was already too late my younger siblings caught on spillin bad words but has learned to stay in their lane. Shit, even my mother dragged me for cussing. She knows we both grown ass adults but she was like I get it but cmon so okay mom 🙊 Reply

Also???



She is not a child. She is Quvenzhane. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 17, 2017





She's definitely a child, weirdo. They attended as the cast of a nominated show, why shouldn't they be there?

white people always view black children as adults its fucking gross Reply

it's not just white people, even other black people/minorities were going for her as if it was funny Reply

The vitriol and micro aggressions this child faced was absolutely disgusting. Reply

she and finn are literally the same age!!! Reply

I honestly don't understand what he's saying here. I'm sure it's not good. I just went through this guy's twitter and he sounds like an idiot. Reply

that eternal flop cheststain wishes she can have a blockbuster like finn wolfhard Reply

lmfaooo omg Reply

it's funny you mentioned that bc i was just thinking i see her everywhere but can't name a single thing she's been in. then again, i haven't kept up with movies lately Reply

the help is the only thing i remember seeing her in Reply

Damn when did ONTD turn on Jessica Chastain of all ppl lmao Reply

Why should children not be allowed at awards shows if they / their show is nominated? Reply

A 14 year old boy cursing obsessively??? SURELY YOU JEST? Reply

I bet he was cursing before filming IT, lbr. Reply

lmao right



Kids cursing is so realistic the older they are. Reply

Oh ABSOLUTELY, he's just getting edgy enough now to do it in front of the grown ups. Reply

mte Reply

Tbh there are much worse things he could be saying so who cares about the swearing but I think we might be getting some real interesting/kind of depressing interviews from these kids in ~15-20 years about them being carted all over the place for promo + those convention appearances. Reply

children should absolutely be allowed at awards show, especially if it's the Golden Globes

lol jk



lol jk Reply

finn is such a GREAT cusser tho



sometimes when kids cuss it's cringeworthy, but he says 'fuck' better than anyone since like samuel l jackson. every time he swore in the movie, it was hilarious



I am stanning for his inevitable Oscar. Reply

i got in trouble with my mom once for swearing. i was sitting in the car with her and my dog was in my lap. some kid walking by yelled out that our dog was ugly so i yelled back that he was an asshole. my mom got madder at me for swearing than at the kid for insulting our dog, when we all know that it should be a federal crime to insult dogs :(

also, whenever i hear about the stranger things cast i just feel so bad for millie bobby brown. and then i'm suspicious of all the other kids' parents by proxy lmao.



also, whenever i hear about the stranger things cast i just feel so bad for millie bobby brown. and then i'm suspicious of all the other kids' parents by proxy lmao. Reply

Aw what was your doggie like? Reply

she was a neurotic chihuahua who hated everyone, basically a dog only its owner could love lmao Reply

I feel bad for her too...even just seeing pictures of her styled practically like an adult, wearing makeup and heels, makes me sad tbh. Then there's her dad... She is just so young :( Reply

Well it’s not like he’s 8 years old or something lol, he is a teenager Reply

Ugh teen boys I feel sorry for Millie Reply

