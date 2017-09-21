'Stranger Things' Creators Claim That Finn Wolfhard Returned From The 'IT' Set Dropping F-bombs





  • They obvi watched IT because Stephen King is obvi a huge influence on them and because Finn Woldhard is also it.

  • The duo said that Finn has a foul mouth now, but that happened only after he went off to film IT and returned to the second season of Stranger Things so they wanted to clarify that they were not the us who corrupted him.


Jessica Chastain also liked the following tweets by Vanity Fair's movie critic Richard Lawson about the Stranger Things' kids:






