Siddig looks amazing tbh

oh thank god Barbara is back but the fuck with Leslie still there.

I thought she was gone for good after what her character went through last season. She sucks so much.

Why is she still arouuuuund? I DON'T UNDERSTAND.

I guess being in a relationship with the lead actor gets you a steady job even if your character sucks.

I'm so sick of their shoehorned storylines.

Bow down to queen Barb.

I'm so excited for tonight!!!!! Fuck u Lee gtfo

That's a lot of women added (since season one, the only one I watched).

And Ivy is missing from these posters because she's not a regular.

i wonder why the bumped Maggie Geha to recurring. I know they added Crystal Reed as the new regular (yes i just saw the poster now)



Edited at 2017-09-21 08:01 pm (UTC)

i'm surprised they demoted maggie, she was received really well by everyone even after the inital backlash abt the recasting/ageing up of ivy. a bit of a bummer but i hope she's still around a lot.

They have. Women are now a whole 39% of the cast.

Is it just me or does Alexander Siddig's head look weird...like, squished?



I like Jessica Lucas because she's a dead ringer for one of my friends. Reply

I'm only still watching this show because I'm doomed to be forever BatCat trash.

is there a bruce/selina only cut for this show? I only want to see their scenes lol.

the fact that she's mixed up in jim's storyline makes me wary abt how much i'll be able to enjoy her character, but crystal reed looks really hot. looking forward to the premiere tonight!

Crystal Reed looks GOOD.

yes always to Queen Barbara. No to Lee. I hope they improve her storyline and it has nothing to do with Jim anymore, although I doubt that will happen.

Ugh, Lee. Why? Go away. Morena Baccarin, I love you, but your character is an intolerable bitch. Not the fun to watch kind of bitch. Just annoying as hell and totally unjustified in being so fucking irritating.

Wait who is Crystal Reed playing?

Falcone's daughter I think

omg I thought Lee was gone, shes so annoying. kill her off please.



Barbara better not be Harley.



Yessss Crystal Reed.



They already said that Babs isn't Harley.

Good. Thanks for clearing that up.

I'm more excited about this show than any other CWDCTV show tbh.

The others suck, so I don't blame you.

You're right. I dropped Supergirl after s02e15, Flash after last season, Arrow after Laurel died and Legends..idk when lol.

I find Gotham to be so much better.



I find Gotham to be so much better. Reply

Really don't enjoy this show, but tbh i'll support ANYTHING Sid does, so i'm here for whatever this all is!

