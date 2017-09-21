September 21st, 2017, 01:48 pm viudanegra Gotham's Season 4 Dark Band Trailer + Sneak Peeks + Behind the Scenes + Character Posters sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7Dedicated to the 5 people here who still watch the show. Tagged: gotham (fox), television - fox, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-09-21 08:01 pm (UTC)
I like Jessica Lucas because she's a dead ringer for one of my friends.
Barbara better not be Harley.
Yessss Crystal Reed.
I find Gotham to be so much better.
Barbara is forever a queen in this show. the girl who plays selina is soooo georgeous