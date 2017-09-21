Melissa Joan Hart Complains Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation
Even Clarissa couldn’t explain this https://t.co/dDcAic9pVE— Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2017
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch heard that category 5 Hurricane Maria landed in Dominica
- She gets it confused with the Dominican Republic, and complains on Instagram that her family vacation to Punta Cana, DR is now cancelled
- Hurricane Maria continues to destroy cities, leaving dozens dead and potentially millions without powers for the next few months
- Clarissa Explains It All deleted the Instagram post but hasn't apologized
- Instead she reposted an Instagram post from Salma Hayek and offered Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands "her thoughts"
- No word if she's found out the difference between the Dominican Republic and Dominica
Source
