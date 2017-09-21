Melissa Joan Hart Complains Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation

Tone deaf AF, god damn. Reply

Thread

Link

but expected from a republican. even when people are dying in the streets, they only ever think about themselves and their non-existent suffering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always think of this now when I see her name



Reply

Thread

Link

lol i was gonna post this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol damn Jimmy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao dead at her fake ass smile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo I've never seen this before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mamoooon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jimmy keeps it real tbh. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot about this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

daaaamn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FINISH HER! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo, fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohmigod Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis should be thankful shes been Sabrina & Clarissa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

harassing republican nobodies, making kids cry, and defending our right to healthcare...guys...has jimmy kimmel been one of us all along??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never really understood the hate for him, tbh. he's always had the most popular US talk show segments over here in Europe (Mean Tweets, Halloween Candy, I'm fucking Matt Damon) and while he's not my fave I don't get the outright loathing of him here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

flawless comeback. bye witch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DAMN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHAHA FUCK. I WASN'T READDDDDDYYYYYYYYYYYY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why she'd even get offended at such a harmless joke. Sabrina was my life when I was a kid and I wanted to be her so bad, I would be honored to be associated with witchcraft if I were her!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit that was savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in just to make sure this was posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and she's fucking dumb because sabrina is from 1998-9 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Let's try to get past that, Melissa." Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this remains savage af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so happy i watched this off work, free of class, stoned eating the best veggie burger i've ever had. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good fucking bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

L M F A O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y i k e s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ouchhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didn't lie. She should milk Sabrina bc what else does she have? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never get tired of this LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc Reply

Thread

Link

fuck off sabrina Reply

Thread

Link

She's such a joke now, lol. Definitely have to ~separate the art from the artist~ when re-watching Clarissa and Sabrina Reply

Thread

Link

I never ever liked those shows because of her and I couldn't get through 30 minutes of You Drive Me Crazy. There's something really annoying about her. The same thing about Emma Stone. They have similar characteristics and it just really annoys me, but I honestly don't know what it is. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a random comparison, lol. MJH has always come across as snarky, while Emma is very neurotic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WHOAAAA. Now that you mention it, I can totally see it. Something in the way they move their heads when they speak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huh, there is something similar about them... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will gringos stop?





































Answer: never. Reply

Thread

Link

sad but true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't scroll, hoping you'd have a date & time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gringos gonna gring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salem is perfect though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salem deserves his own show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salem was perverted about teen girls though. I didn't notice when I was a kid, but he's an adult man in a cat's body and he often acted like a teen boy.



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a '90s sitcom people have irrational nostalgia for



the answer is yes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*whatever you think of the show, the actress who played her sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. the only good things were Salem and that one Aunt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first four seasons are fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not before season 5! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leave salem out of this!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most of the stuff in the 90s people are nostalgic about is terrible...people are aware. This isn't new. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who dis? Reply

Thread

Link

Old Hollywood?



Lmao! 😄 Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm surprised a mod didn't tell me to remove that tag 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mods are really hit or miss with what they allow and don't. It is one of the great mysteries of our time, to be honest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think mods can delete tags anyway. I know they can add tags b/c that’s happened when i didn’t think of certain tags Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





No money, no supplies, just ~thoughts. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, what about the PRAYERS?



everyone knows it's thoughts AND prayers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, even prayers would have been nice. Bit standard, usually an empty platitude, but nice. Appeal to the highest power you know to help those you cannot.



But no. Thoughts. K. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

all her money is tied up in that cancelled vacation!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really Clarissa? No one cares about your vacation when people have literally lost power, lives and livelihood. All those people weren't on vacation, they're more than just inconvenienced. Then she doesn't apologize, it's so pathetic. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh go film a proper ending to "Nine Dead," ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Her "acting" in that movie was hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an idiot Reply

Thread

Link

I really need to dig out my Salem sweatshirt, it's almost time to start wearing it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sabrina was my whole childhood but I'm rewatching it and she really annoys me, she's so awkward. The animated series and Sabrina: Friends Forever were superior!! Reply

Thread

Link

The animated series and Sabrina: Friends Forever were superior!!



PREACH IT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the animated series was trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link