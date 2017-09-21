American Made B-Roll

Is Sarah Wright his love interest? Reply

Yeah Reply

This seems like the kind of movie that Tom Cruise might have made enjoyable 20 or so years ago Reply

yeah. watching the trailer in theatre he just looked so old. the impossibly thick, dyed hair on a 55 year old man doesn't help. Reply

I never watch B-rolls before seeing a movie because they usually include spoilers, but I'm excited Domhnall is in so many movies this season Reply

I'm glad he's in so many movies because it means more press! I love watching his interviews. Did I ever tell you your icon is awesome? His face looks a little fuller in that photo and I am here for it. Reply

Tom Cruise 'partially to blame' for pilots killed in American Made set, lawsuit claims https://t.co/6W8cwOd2dS — Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) September 21, 2017

That makes me think of The Twilight Zone/Vic Morrow and the children tragedy. I still remember that vividly. Reply

if "partially to blame" means "he has all the money" then I guess, but not really Reply

Apparently they allege he put unrealistic expectations on the pilots and worked them beyond the point of exhaustion. One of the pilots E-mailed a family member complaining about it like a day or so before the crash. Reply

i mean at least she's older than 30 i guess. which genuinely surprises me. Sarah Wright, 33Tom Cruise, 55i mean at least she's older than 30 i guess. which genuinely surprises me. Reply

The only American Made I care about Reply

Sorry Not SorrAy I want to see this.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He was killed at the Salvation Army I go to all the time, though.

I guess the spoiler is necessary for anyone who doesn't know his story? I think Barry Seal is a distant cousin of mine through his mom.I guess the spoiler is necessary for anyone who doesn't know his story? Reply

Looking fw to this. The previews looked good and it's currently 89% fresh on RT and 63 on Metacritic. This has been an otherwise really sucky year for movies :/ Reply

this feels very vintage cruise tbh Reply

