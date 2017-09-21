KJ Apa involved in late night car crash, sparking protests on set of Riverdale


- Riverdale star KJ Apa fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-min drive home after a grueling 16-hour shoot on the set of Riverdale
- Was taken to a local hospital and was discharged without serious injuries
- His car was totalled, the passenger side destroyed after striking a light pole
- Apparently Cole Sprouse was supposed to ride home with him in said passenger seat and changed his plans last second.
- The crash has sparked protests on the Riverdale set, as the cast and crew are demanding that WBTV provide better safety protections during production. Cole Sprouse has led the charge, asking that the company offer transporation to castmembers working late hours, which is common on the set.
- WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation to and from set, and a source says that they are free to call a taxi or stay at a local hotel on the studio's dime if they feel unsafe to drive. [Edit: Just to be clear, the article says WBTV declined to comment, so we have no idea who this source is and if it is actually a real offer that was made to the cast.]
- "They're working these kids morning to night. Someone's going to die," said someone familiar with the production.


source

That's so scary, I'm glad he's okay.
