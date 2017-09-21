KJ Apa involved in late night car crash, sparking protests on set of Riverdale





anf how eerie is this: i follow a lot of the cast on IG, they film till early mornings a lot, it really is irresponsible that they don't get a driver home

I was just thinking, when I watched that video she posted of her day I thought to myself "dang it takes her that long to drive to set? Don't they work in Vancouver?" Reply

most if it is filmed in the suburbs. like the diner for example is over an hour drive from downtown vancouver. Reply

They film out in the burbs so I don't understand why they live downtown. They should live in Burnaby since Burnaby is like in the middle to everything... Or even Coquitlam.



Anyways just my two cents

I thought about that comment the instant I saw the news earlier.

Yikes



Yikes Reply

WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation to and from set, and that they are free to call a taxi or stay at a local hotel on the studio's dime if they feel unsafe to drive.



Well there you go. This is a non-issue, and they're not "kids," btw.

mte! i was all ready to get pissed off but then saw that line. they are grown adults and if the studio is paying for it, there is no excuse for the decision he made. Reply

On the studio's dime? Hmmmm I wanna see if WB truly pays for it. Reply

Most productions have this. I work in the live/unscripted side of production and when we work the insane hours this is offered to us (to be fair, my department is often one of the first in and last to leave). Now, not all shows let you know that this is available, but most shows a few hotel rooms on standby near the location for anyone on crew that's working a crazy long day. And they will absolutely pay for a taxi/uber if you're working late and don't feel safe driving home yourself.



That said, the hours crew has to work is terrible (the non-union side is even worse). The schedules that studios and production companies come up with are often unachievable and could easily be fixed if they would allow extra days to do things, but they don't want to pay the crew for additional days which is bullshit. Reply

i wonder if on the studios dime they mean "taking the money from your paycheck" Reply

That bullet point from OP may not be entirely accurate. The actual article first says the studio doesn't provide transportation, then a paragraph or so down says the studio declined to a comment; it was some anonymous source who made that "on the studio dime" claim Reply

Speaking from experience, in order to keep costs down, they might not make everyone aware of this "policy". Reply

Sprouse, a leader of sorts of the actors on the show



what a world we live in

I mean, I get it. The rest of them were all nobodies before this show, he's the only one that has worked in Hollywood long term and I think they look up to him because he has that experience, especially with a big studio like Disney. Reply

Cole is also older than a lot of them. KJ and Lili are only 20 and he's 25. Reply

Cole Sprouse was supposed to ride home with him in said passenger seat and changed his plans last second

Reply

he does have the most clout of all of them Reply

Tired of y'all disrespecting Cody Martin in this manner



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:42 pm (UTC)

As the others said, he's the one that's going to be least afraid of the network.







Which is funny if you think about it, because there's an identical/almost-identical human being they could easily replace him with if they wanted to, and no one would notice. Reply

ik it's crazy but honestly everyone on that show probably grew up watching him on tv Reply

awful. they really should be paying to shuttle them to and from the set if they have 16 hour work days Reply

They essentially do. This is a non-story. Not to say that I judge the actor. He made a mistake. But WB isn’t to blame. Long days are standard on TV sets. It’s just the way the industry works, for better or worse. Reply

Not to say that I judge the actor.



I mean....I do. Fatigued driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. They hammer that fact into your head all the time. If he knew he was that tired, he shouldn't have gotten behind the wheel. You wouldn't excuse it if it were any other motorist on the road who fell asleep at the wheel, I don't know why it should be excused just because he's an actor and had to work 16 hours (something a lot of people regularly do). Reply

Parent

and that they are free to call a taxi or stay at a local hotel on the studio's dime if they feel unsafe to drive.



Fuck, if it's a 45 minute drive, I'd be taking advantage of that all day, every day. Reply

This is some BS.



The studio only has to provide you with a hotel if you're shooting outside the studio zone-- which is like 30 miles I believe? But that's completely based around wherever production is located. Which could be Long Beach or Santa Clarita!



The only time I've been offered it is when I worked on something that shot in Newport Beach for 2 days.



I worked on a show recently that relocated to LA from Canada and one of the actresses had to come here from Canada, was 18 years old and didn't drive. They wouldn't even provide her with transpo to and from set. She had to Uber. One of our set people lived near her and offered to drive her to set herself, just out of the kindness of her heart.



these studios and producers ain't shit. Reply

I worked on a show recently that relocated to LA from Canada and one of the actresses had to come here from Canada, was 18 years old and didn't drive. They wouldn't even provide her with transpo to and from set. She had to Uber.



she's 18, she can learn how to drive like the rest of the plebs. Reply

Jesus! That's really shitty! Reply

jw but was the show lucifer? Reply

lol at ~industry people problems~



signed, a teacher with a master's degree hating everything Reply

I worked a job with hours like this and you get so tired of living in a hotel, sometimes you just want to go home Reply

are we supposed to feel sorry for him? i'm glad he's okay but its not the production company's fault imo



get an uber dickhead the production company will allow them to stay in a nearby hotel if they can't drive thats more than reasonable as far as i'm concerned no they don't need to provide a fucking chauffeur for the all the actors lmao sorry and he's not a "kid" he's a grown ass man Reply

Don't buy this hotel bullshit. They don't do that. Only if you're shooting outside the studio range, which is rare.



It doesn't take into account where you live.



I guarantee you this is the first time anyone has heard this line about "oh we would've paid for a hotel" cause the studio is trying to save their ass Reply

I agree with you, but I think it because I know the studio system as well. But I can understand how it seems foreign or privileged to others. Reply

ia, like... that's the life of an actor. don't drive if you're that tired, it's pretty simple Reply

Agreed. It sucks he got in an accident, but if he was that tired, he shouldn't have been behind the wheel wtf? Take ownership you little bitch. Reply

we don't have uber here in vancouver assuming they're still doing production here lol Reply

Vancouver doesn't have Uber cause our Government wants to figure out how to tax the shit out of it so they make money Reply

Parent

"Sprouse, a leader of sorts of the actors on the show"

ok





did he ghostwrite this? lmao Reply

lmao mte. I can't imagine a journalist actually taking him seriously and saying that. Reply

wtf



take responsibility for ur own mistakes dude? he's not a kid, he's an adult in his 20s who should know if he's in a right state to drive home or not Reply

Agreed. One of my friends (temporarily) lost his drivers license because he fell asleep at the wheel (after attending Dreamhack and sleeping for three hours IN TOTAL in three days). He wanted my help to appeal the decision. I used some choice words and said no. I haaate reckless drivers. Don't put others in harms way because you're irresponsible. It's not that hard. Reply

I am really so shocked at people's responses like this...



You have to understand the mentality of set life. Everyone thinks this is normal and everyone is pressured into pushing themselves beyond reason.



When everybody else is doing it and not complaining, you're afraid to speak out. Everyone thinks, "oh I'll be fine" until something bad like this happens.



If anything, I hope it's a wake up call for the studios. I hope it forces them to add more shoot days so they're not putting lives at risk because they're worked too long and hard. Reply

Parent

IA with all your comments. Most ppl here don't like him, which doesn't help lol. Reply

this is a ridic pov that absolves an idiot of his responsibilities Reply

THIS. I mean KJ straight up just turned 20 years old, this is his first major role beside maybe A Dog's fucking Purpose, like...he made a naive decision in choosing to drive that night but I can understand why he felt pressured and why he felt like he could probably do it. People act like when they were 20 years old they were the fucking patron saints of good choices, and that mistakes mean we should vilify them for life. I'm tired of the high horse that a lot of the socially inept users on this site live on. Reply

Parent

This after that Tom Welling interview where he said the cast came together to get him a driver Reply

EXACTLY- I mean the fact that the studio didn't even get freaking *SUPERMAN* a driver, tells me that statement by a CW/WB source is bs Reply

I thought the studio revisited their policy because of this.



I feel for Tom but not KJ, Tom's schedule was crazy in addition to the stunts and time he needed to commit to the show. KJ's time call didn't seem that weird, I believe prior to the 14 hours he did, he also did 2 hours the day before and another 7 or so before that. Tom's was way more ridiculous.



But yeah, that Tom interview showed me Smallville in a whole new light, I still respect and love him for all he did for that show. Reply

This came to my mind immediately. He was the star of that show for 10 years and had to go through hell just to get a driver.



Like, they are working hours that I never work and my ass is tired all the time. I can imagine how exhausted they get on those long days. Reply

I would stay at a nice hotel on the studio's dime but they probably are super stingy and you don't want to deal with fans who stalk the hotels Reply

Link

mte. I don't trust the studio Reply

They'd probably be lucky to get the studio to pay for a Motel 6 Reply

mte it's nice they have the hotel option w or w/o strings attached but just give them a shuttle. Reply

again, they would be lucky to get that shit, if i'm forced to travel for work i have to room with someone else and last time they fucked up reservations and we all got king suites aka i got to sleep on a pull out sofa as a grown ass woman for little to no extra pay Reply

Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) was in an accident like this as well, and sent another driver into the ICU. The claim was she was checking her GPS (unfounded) but they pretty much determined she too fell asleep. Reply

damn, that sucks. Reply

Its really fucked up how producers would rather work their cast and crew for 16+ hours a day instead of adding a few more shoot days to the schedule.



If he as an actor was exhausted after a 16 hour day, imagine what the crew must've felt like? They were all there before and after him and their job is much more physically demanding.



It's this kind of shit that makes me question if I want to stay in this industry all together.



It doesn't seem worth sacrificing your sanity and your life over, because producers are cheap and people have all been trained to have the mentality that it's "just the way it is"/"that's showbiz" Reply

ITA. I got out of the industry partially for these reasons. The exhaustion after a shoot was just way too much after awhile, and if it was a long drive home (often), that gets really old and scary at times. Reply

especially on a show like this where they're using a set! i can understand if it's a scenario where you only have the location for one day bc renting out can get crazy expensive. i once had a shoot at some horse racetrack and we were there for like 20 hours or something insane. we all knew ahead of time and had off the next day so at least they made efforts to accommodate. plus, the extra bump in pay was nice though with a lot of these actors getting paid out per episode i don't know if they even get the benefits of that. :\



i used to work in production for years but hated how there was no way for you to have much of a social life and since a lot was lower budget you'd have to work one project to the next. i still have friends who do it and it sucks for them to leave for months at a time. i was an AD and realized i didn't care enough to "move up" in that role so just quit. i'm still in doing something film-related but a much, much better role for me. Reply

may I ask what you do now? I'm in production and it's wearing on me for these same reasons...I still want to work in film, but I don't know what my other options are Reply

EXACTLY, the crew is exhausted, too, and is it really worth killing people to get that extra shot? Reply

I work on the production side and there is a lot of pressure to come in under-budget. You can't blow it all on production, have nothing for post, then end up with a post that overruns and is struggling for money (which is where I am with my current job). I've had to tell young teen actors they are not getting a car home after working long hours day. The last docudrama I worked on (which was broadcast in the US and UK) one of the actors came from outside london and paid for his own hotel and cars to set.



I really wish they would create more realistic budgets. But if someone can deliver for £50k ... even if it means shafting crew, producers expect it to be done for £40k so the company can make a profit. Reply

It's weird though, because don't you get overtime pay if you work past 8 hours? So it's actually pretty expensive to constantly have 16+ hour days (which sounds like is very common in the industry). I guess locations are even more expensive than paying everyone OT? Reply

Parent

If he as an actor was exhausted after a 16 hour day, imagine what the crew must've felt like?



mte especially for PAs who can't even sit down!! Reply

Yikes, I hope he's okay and I wonder about the local hotel part, how far from set do they live? If the studio is willing to pay for a taxi or put you up in a hotel, then the actors should take advantage of those options. Reply

i think their studio is in Langley Reply

riverdale shoots in vancouver Reply

