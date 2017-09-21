KJ Apa involved in late night car crash, sparking protests on set of Riverdale
- Riverdale star KJ Apa fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-min drive home after a grueling 16-hour shoot on the set of Riverdale
- Was taken to a local hospital and was discharged without serious injuries
- His car was totalled, the passenger side destroyed after striking a light pole
- Apparently Cole Sprouse was supposed to ride home with him in said passenger seat and changed his plans last second.
- The crash has sparked protests on the Riverdale set, as the cast and crew are demanding that WBTV provide better safety protections during production. Cole Sprouse has led the charge, asking that the company offer transporation to castmembers working late hours, which is common on the set.
- WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation to and from set, and a source says that they are free to call a taxi or stay at a local hotel on the studio's dime if they feel unsafe to drive. [Edit: Just to be clear, the article says WBTV declined to comment, so we have no idea who this source is and if it is actually a real offer that was made to the cast.]
- "They're working these kids morning to night. Someone's going to die," said someone familiar with the production.
Well there you go. This is a non-issue, and they're not "kids," btw.
That said, the hours crew has to work is terrible (the non-union side is even worse). The schedules that studios and production companies come up with are often unachievable and could easily be fixed if they would allow extra days to do things, but they don't want to pay the crew for additional days which is bullshit.
Which is funny if you think about it, because there's an identical/almost-identical human being they could easily replace him with if they wanted to, and no one would notice.
I mean....I do. Fatigued driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. They hammer that fact into your head all the time. If he knew he was that tired, he shouldn't have gotten behind the wheel. You wouldn't excuse it if it were any other motorist on the road who fell asleep at the wheel, I don't know why it should be excused just because he's an actor and had to work 16 hours (something a lot of people regularly do).
Fuck, if it's a 45 minute drive, I'd be taking advantage of that all day, every day.
The studio only has to provide you with a hotel if you're shooting outside the studio zone-- which is like 30 miles I believe? But that's completely based around wherever production is located. Which could be Long Beach or Santa Clarita!
The only time I've been offered it is when I worked on something that shot in Newport Beach for 2 days.
I worked on a show recently that relocated to LA from Canada and one of the actresses had to come here from Canada, was 18 years old and didn't drive. They wouldn't even provide her with transpo to and from set. She had to Uber. One of our set people lived near her and offered to drive her to set herself, just out of the kindness of her heart.
these studios and producers ain't shit.
she's 18, she can learn how to drive like the rest of the plebs.
signed, a teacher with a master's degree hating everything
get an uber dickhead the production company will allow them to stay in a nearby hotel if they can't drive thats more than reasonable as far as i'm concerned no they don't need to provide a fucking chauffeur for the all the actors lmao sorry and he's not a "kid" he's a grown ass man
It doesn't take into account where you live.
I guarantee you this is the first time anyone has heard this line about "oh we would've paid for a hotel" cause the studio is trying to save their ass
take responsibility for ur own mistakes dude? he's not a kid, he's an adult in his 20s who should know if he's in a right state to drive home or not
You have to understand the mentality of set life. Everyone thinks this is normal and everyone is pressured into pushing themselves beyond reason.
When everybody else is doing it and not complaining, you're afraid to speak out. Everyone thinks, "oh I'll be fine" until something bad like this happens.
If anything, I hope it's a wake up call for the studios. I hope it forces them to add more shoot days so they're not putting lives at risk because they're worked too long and hard.
I feel for Tom but not KJ, Tom's schedule was crazy in addition to the stunts and time he needed to commit to the show. KJ's time call didn't seem that weird, I believe prior to the 14 hours he did, he also did 2 hours the day before and another 7 or so before that. Tom's was way more ridiculous.
But yeah, that Tom interview showed me Smallville in a whole new light, I still respect and love him for all he did for that show.
Like, they are working hours that I never work and my ass is tired all the time. I can imagine how exhausted they get on those long days.
If he as an actor was exhausted after a 16 hour day, imagine what the crew must've felt like? They were all there before and after him and their job is much more physically demanding.
It's this kind of shit that makes me question if I want to stay in this industry all together.
It doesn't seem worth sacrificing your sanity and your life over, because producers are cheap and people have all been trained to have the mentality that it's "just the way it is"/"that's showbiz"
i used to work in production for years but hated how there was no way for you to have much of a social life and since a lot was lower budget you'd have to work one project to the next. i still have friends who do it and it sucks for them to leave for months at a time. i was an AD and realized i didn't care enough to "move up" in that role so just quit. i'm still in doing something film-related but a much, much better role for me.
I really wish they would create more realistic budgets. But if someone can deliver for £50k ... even if it means shafting crew, producers expect it to be done for £40k so the company can make a profit.
mte especially for PAs who can't even sit down!!