White sorority girls under fire for rapping the n-word in Kanye's "Gold Digger"

the people I surround myself with just go silent when the N word comes on in a song or makes a stupid sound in place of it. these girls can do better than what they did. Reply

Thread

Link

and the censored version says "she ain't messin with no broke-broke" which tbh is so catchy that like, why WOULDN'T you just say that instead lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte. that's the only version i've heard. i didn't even realise there was an uncensored version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I didn't know that was the censored version the whole time.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the version that I know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is "broke" more catchy than "n*gga" when rhyming with "digga"? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ifkr? like i actually prefer that version... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, see. I go silent when the word comes on during a song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s so incredibly easy not to say it. rapping along with a song isn’t any different. just skip it, you fucking dumbasses. Reply

Thread

Link

but........it makes them feel cool TO say it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO. dear god, this isn't even an argument, NO. Reply

Thread

Link

White women saying the n word and will probably make a tearful apology in a week's time? shocker.



it's not like they work in a library or anything! Reply

Thread

Link

No, just do a deliberate mumble Reply

Thread

Link

No, it isn't. TAKE NOTE OTHER YTS. Reply

Thread

Link

Also i'm not surprised at the responses to this tweet at the source, of course some humpty dumpty looking motherfucker went "the left has lost it's mind!" Reply

Thread

Link

To my fellow white people HOW DO YOU KEEP DOING THIS. It's not fucking rocket science. Just don't say the word. Just say another damn word instead of that word if you are singing along. There is just no excuse unless you are being held at gunpoint or something. Morons. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree but katy got shit for singing "ninjas in paris" when singing the kanye/jayz song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She got shit because ninjas in place of niggas is fucking stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ikr or just rap it in the car when you're alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean... how hard is it to sing along and NOT say the word? Come the fuck on. There's no excuse for this, at all. Reply

Thread

Link

At this point I don't even care anymore. They just fall into the already huge white people you can't trust group Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[200 comments of white people emphasizing just how much they don't say the N word] Reply

Thread

Link

oops this is 2017 ontd. 70 comments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, you made sure you dragged everyone starting from the owners. Love it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag us sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd users want a pat on the back for shit like this soo bad lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"As a white person.... I have never said the n word and neither have any of my friends." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



"white people are the worst and i say this as a white person" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as a white person i would rather be shot in the head and have my body tossed into the great canyon before i ever uttered the first syllable of the nword!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They can’t just say neighbor?



Edited at 2017-09-21 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I always just sing the censored "broke, broke" radio edit. I had a friend back in college that used to ALWAYS sing the n-words in songs and she'd be like "Nobody minds! This guy at the club was so impressed I knew all the words!"



She's a lot different now and actually is living in Tanzania and I think has learned from her past, but I always get this flashback to her singing and my cringing when I see things like this. It's so easy to just not say it. Reply

Thread

Link