White sorority girls under fire for rapping the n-word in Kanye's "Gold Digger"
Other students condemned the sorority’s “ignorant and insensitive” behavior https://t.co/IwPPwUqHwy— New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2017
A member of the University of New Hampshire's Alpha Phi sorority posted a video to her Instagram story of her sisters rapping along to Kanye West's "Gold Digger" at a party. And yes... they sing the word that rhymes with "digger." The video has gone viral and is now making national news.
Under pressure from students, UNH administrators say the incident is under review. No disciplinary action has been taken yet.
sources: 1, 2
Discussion time: is it acceptable for non-black people to use the N-word if they're singing or rapping along to a song that uses it?
it's not like they work in a library or anything!
"white people are the worst and i say this as a white person"
She's a lot different now and actually is living in Tanzania and I think has learned from her past, but I always get this flashback to her singing and my cringing when I see things like this. It's so easy to just not say it.