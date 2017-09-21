I've grown to like the song. It reminds me of David Gray. Reply

Aw, Niall has been growing on me so much. I like this video. I feel like he's been playing the game really well post-1D. Reply

I don't know that Niall is going to have the MOST successful 1D career, but it feels like he's found his niche and is going to have sustained success. Good for him. Reply

I just heard on the radio today that slow hands is the #1 song on the radio. king of 1d! Reply

I hear it all the time on the radio. More so than loam and hagrid, so Niall is truly the king of 1D post 1D Reply

same. I still hear this town a lot too, and strip that down. I have literally never heard two ghosts on the radio and I’ve heard sott maybe 5 or 6 times 💀 Reply

It's not my favourite song but I like it. Definitely gonna give his album a listen when it comes out. I don't really wanna hear the songs through the concert videos.



I wish he wouldn't always wear a hat now. Reply

Will it get this cold/slow/crab hands murmur out of my head because that's one annoying ear worm. Reply

the production is a choice and he sounds awful in the chorus. y'all are crazy Reply

Mte this song is terrible Reply

I like the song, even though the lyrics are a bit simple, the melody is quite nice and catchy.



The video is super boring though. All of them are really keeping 1D's tradition of lacklustre music videos alive. If you'd told me a year ago that my fave post 1D video would be Louis' I would not have believed you but, alas, here we are. Reply

yikes at his profile...has he always been this unattractive?



lol who knew niall would be the dark horse of 1d 😆 Reply

I liked Slow Hands but I'm really not a fan of this one or This Town. I'll probably listen to the album though. Reply

idk... this is boring imo. it's not bad but it would work better with stronger vocals and what's with that production on the chorus?



when is he gonna release on the loose as a single?? Reply

i'm crying i love everything about this video Reply

BORING Reply

Not as boring as Get Low Reply

